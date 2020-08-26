The less you know...

With no announcement, let alone a clear explanation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted new testing guidelines from the White House coronavirus task force that stated it’s no longer necessary for asymptomatic people to get checked out after coming in close contact with infected people.

Across the country, public health experts called the change bizarre, The Associated Press reports. They noted that testing contacts of infected people is a core element of public health efforts to keep outbreaks in check, and that a large percentage of infected people — the CDC has said as many as 40% — exhibit no symptoms.

A contrary view, albeit a nonsensical one, has been repeatedly voiced by President Donald Trump: "If we did half the testing, we would have half the cases,” he said at a news conference last month. The level of testing was providing “fodder for the fake news to report cases,” the president said. The U.S. has had 5.8 million cases and almost 180,000 deaths, but Trump wants his handling of the pandemic to be seen as a success story.

CNN said it was told by a federal health official close to the decision process that "it's coming from the top down" — the upper ranks of the administration. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday that New York won't follow the CDC guidance, denouncing it as "political propaganda," reports Newsday's Bart Jones. Cuomo charged Trump "now has CDC carrying forward his political agenda, and it is frightening and it is alarming."

Dr. Carlos del Rio, an infectious diseases specialist at Emory University, suggested in a tweet that there are only two possible explanations: "We are having supply issues and too many sick people so we need to focus testing on symptomatics or Trump needs to see a drop in cases." But he told CNN, "the guidelines baffle me and I really don't understand them."

Dr. Brett Giroir, the HHS assistant secretary for health, said the change was reached by consensus in a meeting of the coronavirus task force without input from Trump, Vice President Mike Pence or HHS Secretary Alex Azar.

Absent from that meeting last week because he was undergoing surgery for a vocal cord polyp was Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top government infectious disease expert. He told CNN Wednesday, "I am concerned about the interpretation of these recommendations and worried it will give people the incorrect assumption that asymptomatic spread is not of great concern. In fact it is."

Republican convention, Day 3

The program for the third night of the Republican National Convention includes speeches by Pence, departing White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway and a Long Island congressman, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley). Check back with The 1600 for updates after the conclusion of the program.

The grand finale comes Thursday, and the backdrop for Trump's acceptance speech looks like it will be even less ideal than he once hoped. Not only will be addressing a crowd of hundreds on the White House South Lawn instead of an arena packed with more than 10,000, but Hurricane Laura is likely to be wreaking devastation on the Gulf Coast while he speaks.

Janison: Inflating his economy assets

Trump's campaign crew has a special motive for habitually describing the COVID-19 pandemic in the past tense, writes Newsday's Dan Janison. Doing so buttresses Trump's story line that he personally revived a dead U.S. economy before China spread the viral menace — but now it is over, and the "Trump economy" is bouncing back.

“It was awful,” said Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow Kudlow said. “Health and economic impacts were tragic. Hardship and heartbreak were everywhere. But presidential leadership came swiftly and effectively with an extraordinary rescue for health and safety to successfully fight the COVID virus.”

Kudlow also said Trump had inherited “a stagnant economy on the front end of recession” which he said was "rebuilt in three years.” But most the economic indicators that preceded the pandemic continued on positive trends that had begun under President Barack Obama, who inherited a recession when elected in 2008. What may help Trump, however, is that whatever happened before he arrived, many Americans surveyed in polls like what they see as his economic record.

Accepting the full Trump economic narrative also requires believing that Democrat Joe Biden if elected would bring recovery to a halt. In his convention speech, Trump son Eric on Tuesday said under Biden’s tax plan, “82% of Americans will see their taxes go up significantly.” In fact, Biden’s plan does not call for any direct tax increases for anyone making less than $400,000, as Roll Call pointed out.

Trump: Joe is on something

Trump says Biden's debate performances improved over the course of the Democratic primary debate season, and he can come up with only one explanation: a mystery drug.

Speculating wildly, without a milligram of evidence, in an interview with Byron York of the Washington Examiner, Trump said Wednesday, "We are going to call for a drug test" before the first schedule presidential debate on Sept. 29 "because there's no way — you can't do that."

According to Trump, after early performances were "so bad," Biden was different when he went one-on-one with Bernie Sanders. It wasn't that he was Winston Churchill because he wasn't, but it was a normal, boring debate." That became a head-scratcher for Trump. "Somebody said to me, 'He must be on drugs.' I don't know if that's true or not, but I'm asking for a drug test. Both candidates. Me, too."

Trump also observed a debate is "no different from the gladiators, except we have to use our brain and our mouth."

There's no word what drug Trump thinks can be debate-enhancing. Biden's forceful Democratic convention accepted speech muted the Trump campaign talking point that the former vice president is doddering.

Stir over Kenosha violence

Trump has accused Democrats of virtual complicity in protests over racial injustice that have turned violent, and Biden took another step Wednesday to put distance between his campaign and lawlessness.

"Protesting brutality is a right and absolutely necessary. But burning down communities is not protest, it’s needless violence,” Biden said in a video. “Violence that endangers lives. Violence that guts businesses and shutters businesses that serve the community. That’s wrong.”

Biden also said he had spoken to the family of Jacob Blake, the Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, who was shot six times in the back by police. “What I saw on that video makes me sick,” Biden said, referring to the shooting. “Put yourself in the shoes of every Black father and Black mother in this country and ask: Is this what we want America to be?"

Trump, as far as is known, has not called the Blake family, but announced on Twitter he was ordering additional federal forces to Kenosha "to restore LAW and ORDER!" and Gov. Tony Evers agreed to it. Evers, a Democrat, said he authorized 500 members of the Wisconsin National Guard to support local law enforcement in Kenosha County.

A frustrated employees at a Papa John's Pizza in Kenosha yelled out through shattered windows Tuesday night: "Are they trying to get Trump reelected? Seriously!" There are worries among pro-Biden commentators on how moderate voters will react.

There was another twist on Wednesday: A 17-year-old charged with murder after allegedly shooting at protesters in the Wisconsin city on Monday night, killing two, was found by BuzzFeed to be a Trump fan who was in the front row of a January rally in Des Moines, Iowa. Social media postings also showed him to be a police admirer who dressed up in what appeared to be a law enforcement uniform, according to The Associated Press.

Fraud claim returned to sender

The FBI strongly contradicted Trump's repeated claims that massive fraud instigated by a foreign power could result from expanded use of mail-in ballots to help Americans who want to avoid in-person voting during the pandemic.

"We're fully aware that COVID-19 in the expectation of the increased mail-in ballots has created a new environment for this election cycle," a senior FBI official told reporters on a conference call. "However, we have not seen to date a coordinated national voter fraud effort during a major election."

The official added: "It would be extraordinarily difficult to change a federal election outcome through this type of fraud alone, given the range of processes that we need to be affected or compromised by an adversary, at the local level."

Trump has clung to the claim for months. "RIGGED 2020 ELECTION: MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WILL BE PRINTED BY FOREIGN COUNTRIES, AND OTHERS. IT WILL BE THE SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES!" he tweeted in June. Trump has gone so far as to threaten U.S. Postal Service funding to try to thwart wider mail-in voting.

More coronavirus news

