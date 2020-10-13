Over 65-ers become vital

There is little chance for ageism in this election. President Donald Trump is 74, and challenger Joe Biden is 77. They are vying hard with three weeks left until Election Day for a key group that helped Trump win four years ago.

Biden hit Florida on Tuesday to court voters over 65. It was his third visit to the state in the month. He's previously made pitches to veterans and Latinos there. Polls report big recent gains for Biden in most swing states, including Florida. Trump held a packed rally in Sanford on Monday. Coronavirus deaths statewide have passed 15,000.

In Pembroke Pines, Biden said of the president: "I prayed for his recovery when he got COVID, and I'd hoped at least he'd come out of it somewhat chastened. But what has he done? He's just doubled down on the misinformation he did before and making it worse.

"So many lives have been lost unnecessarily because this president cares more about the stock market than he does about, you know, well-being of seniors."

Biden also asserted that Trump's policy goals for a second term would undercut funding for Medicare and Social Security. Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign's communications director, said Biden is "lying" and "trying to mislead and scare seniors for political reasons."

Last week, Trump released a video directed at seniors, who he called "my favorite people in the world." He pledged without evidence what he called a "cure" that "you're gonna get free ... no charge."

Suspicions grew Tuesday about the veracity of his sales-like pitch. Suddenly, it turned out, enrollment was paused for a study testing an experimental antibody therapy being developed by Eli Lilly that is similar to a Regeneron experimental therapeutic drug Trump received. Eli Lilly said Tuesday the action was due to safety concerns that it did not specify. That comes a day after a temporary halt in enrollment for a study of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose coronavirus vaccine candidate.

Trump stumps to stop slip

As usual, the Sunshine State is a source of electoral suspense. Among likely voters polled in a sample of 690 Floridians, 50% said they would vote for Biden if the election were held today. Just over 47%, meanwhile, said they would vote for Trump, according to an Emerson College poll issued this week.

Different polls show Biden leading in Pennsylvania, where Trump stumped on Tuesday at Johnstown's airport. Last election, Trump warned state residents in advance against ballot fraud that never surfaced.

This time, as Trump tried to kill Obamacare in court, he accused Biden of trying to keep those with preexisting conditions from getting insured, which is flatly false. Other dissemblings included a claim about manufacturing jobs, of which there are 164,000 fewer than when he took office because of the ongoing pandemic. COVID cases are up in western Pennsylvania.

Coincidence, they think not

An FBI agent testified Tuesday that conspirators charged in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also discussed "taking Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam."

Both governors are Democrats, and both happen to be regular targets of Trump's nasty verbal attacks.

Playing to small bands of protesters who denounced COVID-19 health restrictions, Trump has tweeted both "Liberate Michigan!" and "Liberate Virginia!" How and from whom, he has not quite spelled out.

Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said, "The President regularly encourages violence against those who disagree with him. The rhetoric coming out of this White House has serious and potentially deadly consequences. It must stop."

Whitmer has made similar remarks. Trump's slams against both governors have not abated since the arrests, and he complained that Whitmer didn't thank him for the FBI's work.

Doctoring a 'diagnosis'

As if to deflect nagging questions about his own health and temperamental fitness for office, Trump & Co. have his former White House physician trolling Biden.

Ronny Jackson, now a Republican congressional candidate, said in a Trump campaign teleconference that the Democrat lacks the "cognitive ability" to be president. He acknowledged this was not a medical assessment.

But Trump has animus toward a more important doctor who is still on the job. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top official on infectious diseases, is starting to draw the kind of open abuse from the president as other advisers Trump has turned against.

"Tony’s pitching arm is far more accurate than his prognostications," Trump tweeted. Remarks from Fauci have been used out of context in campaign ads, he says, without his authorization. Fauci said he will not quit the coronavirus task force.

SCOTUS clips census

The Supreme Court is allowing the administration to stop its 2020 census count early. Critics warned this could result in undercounting racial and ethnic minorities.

The administration seeks to use the results to decide the number of House seats and electoral votes for each state gets for the decade ahead before Trump's first and possibly only term ends.

Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented. She said "meeting the deadline at the expense of the accuracy of the census is not a cost worth paying." She said the census was rushed, and "respondents will suffer their lasting impact for at least the next 10 years."

Judge Barrett draws a line

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett said Tuesday she gave no commitments to the White House on how she would rule on Obamacare or election-related disputes. She sidestepped senators' questions about how she regards the decision process that went into milestone rulings on abortion and same-sex marriage.

One complication, however, seemed to come from the ham-handed messaging of the man who put her name into nomination. As other Trump nominees have done on Capitol Hill since 2017, she distanced herself from his stances.

"I can’t really speak to what the president has said on Twitter," Barrett said when asked about his promise to get the Affordable Care Act struck down. Trump has suggested his court appointees would act as a cudgel against Chief Justice John Roberts, who the president has criticized.

"I am 100% committed to judicial independence from political pressure," Barrett assured Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) on the second day of the Judiciary Committee's confirmation hearings.

