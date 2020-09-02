Trump in Kenosha: The faking of a president's photo-op

Bring in the ringer

When President Donald Trump visited Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday to beat his law-and-order drum, his backdrop for the cameras was local businesses destroyed in rioting after the police shooting of Jacob Blake. One such store was a camera shop.

"John Rode III, owner of Rode's Camera Shop," Trump said in an introduction at a roundtable discussion after Rode joined him on an inspection of retail ruins. "We're going to help you. That's a very, very complete rebuild we're talking about down there."

What's wrong with this picture? Rode wasn't the owner of Rode's Camera. His family sold it eight years ago to employees Tom Gram and Paul Willette. The pair were approached by the White House on Monday to join Trump but wanted no part of it.

Gram told Milwaukee's WTMJ-TV, “I think everything he does turns into a circus and I just didn’t want to be involved in it,” Gram said. Willette declined as well. "I didn't want anything to do with President Trump. If it were any other president I would, but not this one." he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Gram criticized Trump's "law and order" posturing as one-sided. “I think he needs to bring this country together rather than divide it,” the co-owner of the burned-out store said. “I think there’s a lot of good people in this community and to say that only law enforcement is correct is not the message we need to hear right now.”

Willette said of Trump: "I can't begin to describe my frustration with him." The owners told the Kenosha News before Trump's visit that they understood the protests, but not the destruction. "This was just a building, but people’s memories were inside. That’s what is killing me," Willette said.

The White House responded Wednesday that the Rode family still owns the building that housed the shop. John Rode III told The New York Times: “He introduced me as the business owner and I didn’t correct him. People say you shouldn’t correct him anyway.” Rode also said he's an undecided voter.

Biden to Kenosha

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden announced he will visit Kenosha on Thursday. He planned to speak to a community meeting and meet with the family of Blake, which Trump wouldn't do and whose name he didn't mention.

A Fox News poll Wednesday found Wisconsin voters favor Biden over Trump by 5 points on the issues of policing and criminal justice and that Biden holds an 8-point lead overall. Trump won Wisconsin in 2016.

Advantage Biden

Trump's frenetic efforts to make law and order the dominant issue in the campaign don't seem to be making much headway so far. A cascade of new polls show Biden holding sizable leads for the election, if not running away with it.

The Democrat's margin is 8 points with CNN; 7 points, USA Today/Suffolk; 11 points, The Economist/You Gov; and 7 points, Reuters/Ipsos.

The Reuter/Ipsos poll found 78% remain “very” or “somewhat” concerned about the coronavirus and 60% said Trump is at least partly responsible for slow progress in overcoming the pandemic. Only about 8% of adults listed crime as a top priority for the country, compared with 30% who cited the economy or jobs and 16% who said it was the health care system.

Quinnipiac measured whether each candidate would make voters feel more or less safe. For Trump, 35% said more and 50% said less. For Biden, 42% said more and 40% said less. Reuters/Ipsos found 53% of American adults said they remain sympathetic to protests against racial inequality. Three-quarters of likely voters in the Quinnipiac poll agree that racism is a big problem. YouGov's poll found 56% thought protest violence would get worse if Trump wins the election; only 23% thought that would happen under a President Biden.

One encouraging number for Trump is a Monmouth Poll that finds Biden's margin in Pennsylvania has shrunk from 13 points to 4 points. The Fox poll found Biden on top in two other swing states that went for Trump in 2016 — leading by 9 points in Arizona and 4 points in North Carolina.

Biden: Closed schools an unmet emergency

Biden is calling the struggle to reopen U.S. schools amid the coronavirus a “national emergency” and accused Trump of turning his back on the problem to stoke fear about unrest.

“Where is the president? Why isn’t he working on this?,” Biden asked during a speech in Wilmington, Delaware. “We need emergency support funding for our schools — and we need it now. Mr. President, that is your job. That’s what you should be focused on — getting our kids back to school. Not whipping up fear and division — not inciting violence in our streets.”

Biden said that he’d use existing federal disaster law to direct funding to schools to help them reopen safely, and he urged Trump to “get off Twitter” and “negotiate a deal.”

During a news conference afterward, Biden dropped a mini-gaffe. Mocking Trump's past suggestions that the virus would just suddenly go away, he said, “Like angel dust is going to be sprayed around. Everything’s going to be OK." He probably meant to say something like pixie dust or fairy dust, not the street name for a psychedelic drug.

Paths to cross on 9/11

Both Trump and Biden will commemorate the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where one of the planes crashed in a field after passengers battled the hijackers. It was not clear whether their visits to the Flight 93 memorial will overlap.

The ceremony there will be smaller than usual because of the pandemic.

Trump wants to defund New York City

Trump is ordering the federal government to prepare for defunding New York City and three other cities where officials allowed “lawless” protests and cut police budgets amid rising violent crime, The New York Post reported Wednesday night.

A five-page memo ordered all federal agencies to send reports to the White House Office of Management and Budget that detail funds that can be redirected away from New York, Seattle, Washington, D.C., and Portland, Oregon.

"It is imperative that the Federal Government review the use of Federal funds by jurisdictions that permit anarchy, violence, and destruction in America’s cities,” stated the memo, which mentioned Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo by name, the Post reported.

A spokesman for de Blasio called the memo "a racist campaign stunt." Cuomo, in a conference call with reporters, called the move "cheap," "gratuitous" and "illegal." That wasn't all — Cuomo got extremely personal.

"New York City knows him for the joke that he is," said the governor. "New York City rejected him — always," he said of the fellow Queens native. "He was dismissed as a clown in New York City." Twisting the shiv deeper, Cuomo added, "Those who know him best, like him least. That's true of New York City, that's true of his own family."

And that's not as far as Cuomo would go, as Newsday's Zachary R. Dowdy reports. “He can’t have enough bodyguards to walk through New York City,” Cuomo said. “Forget bodyguards, he better have an army if he thinks he’s going to walk down the streets in New York." A spokesman later said Cuomo didn't mean that literally.

Trump: If mail voting is nice, vote twice

On a North Carolina visit, Trump suggested that people there should vote twice — once by mail and once in person — to test if systems securing mail balloting against fraud really work.

"If their system's as good as they say it is, then obviously they won't be able to vote," who has been pressing claims without evidence that mail-in voting would result in massive fraud. It would be illegal for any voter to try what Trump suggested.

Attorney General William Barr, in a CNN interview, was challenged on his claim that a foreign country could flood the systems with thousands of fake ballots.

Wolf Blitzer asked: "What are you basing that on?" Barr replied, "As I've said repeatedly, I'm basing that on logic." Blitzer pressed on Barr on whether he had seen any evidence of such attempts. "No," the attorney general said, adding, "but most things can be counterfeited.” In the last two federal elections, roughly one out of every four Americans cast a ballot by mail, and multiple methods are in place to keep the systems secure.

An October vaccine surprise?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has told public health officials around the United States to prepare to distribute a potential vaccine as soon as late October. That would certainly please Trump, who has baselessly accused Food and Drug Administration staff of trying to stall a vaccine until after the election in a "deep state" plot.

That doesn't mean there's certainty a vaccine will be ready. That time frame would be weeks, if not months, before most experts expect any vaccine to be fully tested.

But the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told Kaiser Health News that a vaccine could be available earlier than expected if ongoing clinical trials produce overwhelmingly positive result.

Fauci said he trusts the independent members of The Data and Safety Monitoring Board — who are not government employees — to hold vaccines to high standards without being politically influenced. Fauci also acknowledged that cutting a trial short could undermine public confidence in COVID vaccines.

The National Institutes of Health on Tuesday put out a blunt statement on the Trump-touted use of convalescent plasma to treat coronavirus, calling the evidence for its effectiveness “insufficient.” The FDA approved an emergency use authorization for the plasma on Aug. 23, but FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn had to walk back some of the claims he and Trump made about it.

Debate moderators picked

Moderators have been named for the upcoming presidential debates. Presiding over the three Trump-Biden will be Chris Wallace of Fox News, Sept. 29; Steve Scully of C-Span, Oct. 15; and Kristen Welker of NBC News, Oct., 22. The moderator for the Oct. 7 vice presidential debate will be Susan Page of USA Today.

Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh complained, "These are not the moderators we would have recommended if the campaign had been allowed to have any input."

None came from the list Rudy Giuliani sent on Trump's last month to the Commission on Presidential Debates. They included some Trump-friendly members of the Fox lineup (Wallace is not one of them), Christian Broadcasting host David Brody, conservative radio host Larry Elder and CNN Trump booster Hugh Hewitt.

