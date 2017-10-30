The majority of Long Islanders — led by Democrats, third-party or independent voters, African-Americans and Latinos — have an unfavorable view of Republican President Donald Trump and rate his handling of issues as fair or poor, according to a Newsday/Siena College poll.

Fifty-five percent of Long Island registered voters had an unfavorable view of Trump, while 39 percent viewed him favorably. Sixty-six percent rated Trump’s job performance as fair or poor, while 32 percent said he is doing a good or excellent job in office.

The poll found 90 percent of Democrats and 66 percent of independent voters or those enrolled in a third party rated Trump’s job performance only fair or poor.

However, Trump, as he has nationally, is maintaining much of his Republican and conservative base that in November helped him win Suffolk County. Trump is seen favorably by 70 percent of Republicans and 72 percent of those who consider themselves conservative. These loyalists discount much of the criticism heaped on Trump by what they consider a biased media, according to interviews.

The poll questioned 1,007 Long Island voters Oct. 17-22 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.

Don Levy, director of the Siena College Research Institute, said antithetical views are common with Trump, although “Democrats are more negative toward the president than Republicans are positive.”

“I think we have just such an incredibly bifurcated society by party that clearly your party registration or party ideology is a prism through which you see everything related to the president,” Levy said.

A majority of all age groups, including 53 percent of voters 55 years old and older and 67 percent of those 18-34 years old, had an unfavorable view of Trump. A majority — 51 percent — of white voters, 87 percent of African-Americans and 59 percent of Latinos had an unfavorable view of Trump. Overall, 51 percent of men and 58 percent women shared that view. Sixty percent of voters reporting income of more than $100,000 said they had an unfavorable view of Trump, along with 54 percent of those making $50,000 to $100,000 and a plurality — 48 percent — who reported making less than $50,000.

Emotions run hot on each side of the debate. Robert Sarrica, 51, of Kings Park said Trump “is demeaning the office of the presidency . . . an embarrassment,” while Suzanne Aristides, 70, of East Northport praised Trump because “he shoots from the hip and says it as it is — without thinking,” and that’s OK with her.