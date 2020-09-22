FDA resists rush to judgment

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to spell out a tough, new standard for an emergency-use authorization of a coronavirus vaccine as soon as this week, The Washington Post reported.

The intent is to boost transparency and public trust as it approaches the momentous decision of whether a prospective vaccine is safe and effective. The practical effect is that it will make it exceedingly difficult for any vaccine to be cleared before Election Day — depriving President Donald Trump of a political opportunity that he led to him to browbeat health officials in hopes of getting.

Recent polls have borne out the worries of public health experts Trump’s repeated predictions of a coronavirus vaccine by Nov. 3, coupled with the administration’s interference in federal science agencies, may prompt Americans to suspect that a vaccine's approval will be based on politics, not sound medicine.

The coming FDA guidance is an effort to shore up confidence, according to the Post. While it is being reviewed by the White House Office of Management and Budget, elements of it are already being shared with vaccine makers. Its timelines include a minimum two-month period to follow participants in clinical trials after they receive a second shot before granting the vaccine an emergency authorization.

"It’s hard to imagine how an [emergency-use authorization] could possibly occur before December," said Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and a member of the FDA’s advisory board on vaccines.

The FDA guidance is unlikely to satisfy critics who say the agency should not use an emergency authorization for a vaccine at all, the Post reported. "Things are so revved up right now that there is quite a possibility that the American public won’t accept a vaccine because of all the things that are going on," Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, told the newspaper. "U.S. history is littered with good vaccines that get voted off the island because of bad public perceptions."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, in an interview with the Daily Beast on Monday evening, sought to temper expectations on Trump's boast that Americans will be able to get a vaccine "very soon." Fauci said no one in the Trump administration, including the president, has yet to see actual data from the trials that are underway. Fauci has previously said that he would "bet" on a November or December timeline for learning the efficacy of a vaccine — not necessarily for guaranteeing its distribution.

Nobody but the 200,000 bodies

Trump is still playing it down. Trump falsely told a campaign rally in Ohio Monday night that aside from "elderly people, elderly people with heart problems and other problems," coronavirus "affects virtually nobody."

As of Sept. 16, the under-65 population accounts for the majority of cases and about 20% of U.S. coronavirus deaths, according to the CDC. Public health agencies have made clear that individuals younger than 18 are at greater risk of falling ill and spreading COVID-19 than originally thought.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden turned Trump's comment into an attack line. "Let me be very clear, @realDonaldTrump: Not a single one of the 200,000 Americans we've lost to this virus was a 'nobody,'" he tweeted.

Trump did not acknowledge that toll in more than two dozen tweets on Tuesday. Asked about it as he left the White House in late afternoon for a rally in Pennsylvania, Trump at first ignored a question, but said after a second reporters' inquiry: "I think it’s a shame. I think if we didn’t do it properly and do it right you’d have 2.5 million deaths."

Janison: Viral issues for debate

The Commission on Presidential Debates has announced six topic areas for the first one-on-one faceoff between Trump and Biden next Tuesday. One of them — the coronavirus pandemic — will likely spread into the arguments about the others, writes Newsday's Dan Janison.

The reeling economy and its uncertain future can't be isolated from the health crisis. The Supreme Court will be a subject for moderator Chris Wallace's questions, and Biden may connect Trump's Supreme Court pick with his effort to crush Obamacare in a lawsuit.

There's a connection too with a fourth topic, election integrity. Trump has charged efforts to make voting by mail easier because of the pandemic will lead to massive voter fraud. Trump and Biden's records are a fifth topic, and Biden has already made the president's handling of the pandemic a central issue.

A sixth topic is race and violence in cities. Trump's criticism of Democratic-run cities and states echoes his taunts urging faster "reopening" from public-health lockdowns.

Courtship for a justice

Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, an impeachment-time foe of Trump but a fan of conservative judges, said Tuesday he will support Trump's bid to put a new justice on the Supreme Court before the election. That assures Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will have a Republican majority behind him as he pushes forward against angry Democratic resistance with the nomination, which Trump said he will reveal on Saturday.

Under the plan, The Associated Press reported, the Senate could vote on Oct. 29 — 33 days after Trump makes his choice, and just five days ahead of the election. Trump openly suggested he might need a tiebreaking vote by the court if it has to rule on election disputes. "You're going to need nine justices up there," said Trump.

Two U.S. Court of Appeals judges are the front-runners, each with a faction of Trump's inner circle behind them. The favorite with Trump reportedly is Amy Coney Barrett, with a deeper record of rulings favored by religious conservatives. But boosters of Barbara Lagoa, a Cuban American from Miami, see her as helping Trump in Florida.

Trump met with Barrett at the White House on Monday and may see Lagoa later in the week. Her boosters hope she can charm the president and cause him to reconsider.

Red-state ties around Trump's neck?

Two red states that were in Trump's column in 2016 ago are now showing a neck-and-neck contests between the president and Biden, according to new polling.

In Georgia, a poll for the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows Trump and Biden each at 47%. Libertarian Jo Jorgensen had 1%. Only 4% were undecided. Trump won Georgia’s 16 Electoral College votes by 5.7 percentage points in 2016.

There's another 47%-47% dead heat in Iowa a new Des Moines Register poll. Another 4% would vote for someone else and 3% are unsure. Trump carried Iowa by 9 points four years ago. There are six electoral votes at stake.

Trump to UN: Make China pay

Trump urged world leaders to "hold China accountable" for the spread of the coronavirus in a video address prerecorded from Washington to a scaled-down UN General Assembly meeting on Tuesday.

Trump accused China of allowing flights of infected people to leave the country in the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as of spreading false information with the help of the World Health Organization. He spoke for just eight minutes and didn't elaborate on what punishment he thought was warranted.

Later, a recorded speech from President Xi Jinping of China called the coronavirus a crisis shared by everyone. Offering no apologies, Xi portrayed his nation as having acted responsibly and said "any attempt of politicizing the issue or stigmatization must be rejected."

