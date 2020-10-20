Ask of Barr: Bidens behind bars

The rock legend Meat Loaf, once a contestant on Donald Trump's "Celebrity Apprentice," had a hit in the 1990s with the song "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)."

In a way, that describes a choice facing Attorney General William Barr after the president demanded that he launch a Justice Department investigation of Democrat Joe Biden and his son Hunter two weeks before the election.

"We’ve got to get the attorney general to act," Trump said Tuesday in an interview on "Fox & Friends." "He’s got to act, and he’s got to act fast. He’s got to appoint somebody. This is major corruption, and this has to be known about before the election." That last part makes nakedly clear Trump's motive is to obtain a new cudgel to wield against his opponent.

It's a reprise of the pressures Trump put on Ukraine in 2019 by holding up U.S. military aid while he and his emissaries were demanding a publicly announced investigation by Kyiv of the Bidens. Then and now, the demand was based on unproven theories promoted by Giuliani — lately through the New York Post and other pro-Trump right-wing media — that the former vice president bent policy for his son's business interests. Trump has yet to specify what crime he believes the Bidens committed, The Associated Press notes, but it hasn't stopped him from calling for their imprisonment.

Back to Barr. In his tenure as attorney general, he has done much to earn Trump's affection: sanitizing the findings of the Russia investigation's special counsel Robert Mueller, intervening with Justice Department prosecutors to go easy on Trump allies Michael Flynn and Roger Stone, seconding Trump's thinly based claims that mail-in balloting would invite massive fraud and ordering investigations of the Russia investigation.

On that last count, Barr is now disappointing Trump. Handing out favors of leniency, sketchy as that might be, is a big step short of ginning up criminal charges. A Barr-initiated inquiry of Obama administration "unmasking" practices from foreign surveillance intercepts closed with no actionable finding. Another, on the roots of the Russia investigation, is expected to extend past Election Day with no clear result in sight.

Trump recently retweeted a photo meme of Barr with the caption, "for the love of GOD ARREST SOMEBODY." He has long called for locking up assorted Obama administration figures for fancifully described felonies, but an American president weaponizing a law enforcement system, which is supposed to operate independent of politics, against his opponent in an approaching election would be extraordinary. The Justice Department had no comment on Trump's demands.

Sign up to receive The 1600 Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Trump's China account

Trump and his allies have tried to portray Biden as soft on China, in part because of Hunter Biden's business dealings, but The New York Times found Trump has done private deals with the Chinese state.

It's one of three foreign nations — the others are Britain and Ireland — where the president has bank accounts that are held under corporate names, according to a Times analysis of Trump tax records that the newspaper obtained.

The records show a Trump company paid $188,561 in taxes in China while pursuing licensing deals there from 2013 to 2015. Trump spent a decade unsuccessfully pursuing projects in China, operating an office there during his first run for president and forging a partnership with a major government-controlled company, the report said.

Alan Garten, a lawyer for the Trump Organization, said the company had "opened an account with a Chinese bank having offices in the United States in order to pay the local taxes" associated with efforts to do business there. Garten wouldn't name the bank.

Janison: Intel inside Trump camp

Not long ago, it was unheard of for the Director of National Intelligence to run interference for a president’s undocumented character assassinations against his opponent, writes Newsday's Dan Janison.

But part of the Trump administration’s eye-popping role in helping his reelection campaign involves the director, John Ratcliffe. As a Texas congressman, he won rave reviews from Trump in the House impeachment hearings by trying to explain away Trump’s failed pressure to get Ukraine officials to smear Biden.

"Is it ever OK to invite a foreign government to become involved in an election involving a political opponent? The answer is yes! It better be. We do it all the time," Ratcliffe said during a hearing last Dec. 12.

He got the DNI job on Trump's second try to put him there; the first stalled because Ratcliffe had embellished his credentials. Now he's helping Trump stir the pot again about the Bidens.

On Monday, Ratcliffe told Fox Business News that the distribution by Trump supporters of materials from what is officially described as Hunter Biden's laptop were "not part of some Russian disinformation campaign." The provenance and meaning of the materials remains unclear.

This day in polls

A New York Times/Siena College national poll finds Biden with a 9-point lead, 50% to 41%.

Biden was favored over Trump on most pressing issues and has drawn even with the president on who would best handle the economy, which had been a Trump strength. Americans saw Biden as more capable of uniting the country by nearly 20 points.

Other polls found good reason for Trump to be playing defense in states he won in 2016. A Times/Siena survey showed a 45%-45% tie in Georgia. Reuters/Ipsos polls found Biden with a 3-point advantage in North Carolina and up 7 points in Michigan. The ABC News/Washington Post poll of North Carolina voters was a virtual tie, with 49% for Biden and 48% for Trump.

Fauci's GOP fans

Trump's declaration that Dr. Anthony Fauci is a "disaster" isn't catching on with Republican senators.

"I got a lot of confidence in Dr. Fauci," said Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina. "In terms of Dr. Fauci, I trust his judgment," Said Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. Both Tillis and Graham are in tough reelection contests.

Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah said, "Dr. Fauci is an esteemed professional with extraordinary expertise and capability, and I have full confidence in his leadership and capacity." Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee tweeted: "Dr. Fauci is one of our country’s most distinguished public servants. … If more Americans paid attention to his advice, we’d have fewer cases of COVID-19, & it would be safer to go back to school & back to work & out to eat."

Fauci brushed off the attack in an interview with Los Angeles radio station KNX by paraphrasing a famous movie line. "It’s like in ‘The Godfather’: nothing personal, strictly business as far as I’m concerned. I just want to do my job and take care of the people of this country. That’s all I want to do."

Melania calls in sick

Melania Trump canceled a planned appearance with her husband at an Erie, Pennsylvania, rally, because of the lingering effects of her bout with the coronavirus, her chief of staff Stephanie Grisham said.

"Mrs. Trump continues to feel better every day following her recovery from COVID-19, but with a lingering cough, and out of an abundance of caution, she will not be traveling today," Grisham said.

Aside from addressing the Republican National Convention from the Rose Garden in August, the first lady has made no public appearances to boost her president’s campaign this year. Back in March, the first lady had been scheduled to hold a fundraiser on her husband’s behalf, but that was canceled. Her office at the time cited an unspecified "scheduling conflict."

Trump joked at the Tuesday night rally that if not for the virus, he would not have to campaign in places like Erie because he would be so far ahead. Now he has to say, "Hello, Erie, may I please have your vote?"

More coronavirus news

See a roundup of the latest regional pandemic developments from Long Island and beyond by Newsday's reporting staff, written by Bart Jones. For a full list of Newsday's coronavirus stories, click here.

What else is happening: