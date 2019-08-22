Losing steam?

Just about every day now, even as he claims no worries about recession. Donald Trump betrays anxiety about economic growth going pffffft when he's trying to win reelection. "Our Federal Reserve does not allow us to do what we must do," the president complained on Twitter Thursday.

It's not just him. A poll conducted for The New York Times by SurveyMonkey earlier this month, before last week's stock market gyrations, found Americans’ confidence in the economy is fragile.

Nearly three in five respondents to the survey said they were worried about the economy, regardless of whether they were among the 59% who said they were doing well financially at the moment or the 38% who described themselves as struggling.

Consumer sentiment is still strong, but not as much as it was. The Pew Research Center reported recently that just under half of Americans have confidence in Mr. Trump’s ability to make good decisions on the economy.

A separate Associated Press-NORC poll released Thursday found 46% approve and 51% disapprove of his performance on the economy, and that was best issue. He got lower ratings on immigration, health care, foreign policy and guns

Where's it all going? No one is sure, including the Fed. which is sorting out conflicting signals such as rising employment but slowing factory output amid a trade war with no clear end, Reuters reports.

A bad sign that came Thursday: U.S. manufacturer growth has slowed to the lowest level in almost 10 years in August, according to preliminary estimates. the latest sign that the trade war may be exacerbating the economic slowdown.

On Trump's mind

At Trump's request, White House officials said, the global economy will be the first subject for discussion at the G-7 summit of the world’s most industrialized nations that begins Saturday in France.

Global economic growth has slowed due to weakness in Germany, Europe’s largest economy, and a pronounced slowdown in China, the world’s second-largest economy, as it remains locked in a trade standoff with the U.S., The Associated Press reports.

He's confused about Jews

Trump has become flummoxed that Jewish Americans are not in turn lining up to support his reelection, people familiar with his thinking told The Washington Post. His lashing out as Jews who vote for Democrats as stupid or disloyal is a product of that miscalculation.

He believed a hawkish interpretation of support for Israel should automatically translate into electoral support from Jewish Americans, not understanding that Jews are not a monolithic voting bloc sorting through a variety of issues like any American.



A separate Post story offers an explanation of Trump 's history of remarks that he maintains are not anti-Semitic: He believes stereotypes about Jews, but sees those traits as positives, not negatives. Early in his 2016 campaign, he told a roomful of Jewish donors: “You’re not going to support me because I don’t want your money” and added, "That’s OK, you want to control your own politician.”

He implies American Jews care about Israel first, telling the guests at a White House Hanukkah party in December that Israel was “your country. At the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual gathering in April, he referred to Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu as “your prime minister.”

A former executive at one of his casinos said Trump once told him, "The only kind of people I want counting my money are short guys that wear yarmulkes every day.”

Slurs were outsourced, DOJ says

The Justice Department blamed an outside contractor for an email sent this week to all migration court employees this week included a link to an article posted on a white nationalist website, reports BuzzFeed.

“The post features links and content that directly attacks sitting immigration judges with racial and ethnically tinged slurs," including an anti-Semitic reference, wrote judges union chief Ashley Tabaddor in a complaint to James McHenry, the director of department’s Executive Office for Immigration Review EOIR.



Emailed briefings are sent to court employees every weekday and include links to various immigration news items. Justice said after the BuzzFeed article was published that the emails "are compiled by a contractor and the blog post should not have been included."

A sap for A$AP?

Trump and the White House went to extraordinary lengths on behalf of A$AP Rocky when the rapper was jailed and charged in Sweden following a Stockholm street brawl, and it wasn't just celebrities like Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West who went to bat for him.

A Yahoo News report describes a parallel effort that enlisted two pro-Trump African-American figures, Darrell Scott and Kareem Lanier. The pair are also upset Rocky never thanked the White House, even privately. Lanier figure sit's because of potential blowback that an African-American celebrity like Rocky could face for embracing Trump.

Campaign does rhyme with Champagne

Running Trump's 2020 campaign has helped give Brad Parscale a taste of the high life, writes the Daily Mail. So far this year, he's bought a $2.4 million mansion on the water in Fort Lauderdale, a $146,000 Range Rover and a $78,300 BMW.

While his salary as campaign manager is a respectable but unspectacular $15,000 a month, Parscale's companies also gets a percentage of contributions to the campaign and another $100,000 a month for consulting, video production, photography and web designing, His company has been paid $7.3 million so far this year by the Republican National Committee.

Parscale's affiliation with Trump began in 2013 when he designed a website for a real estate venture, and three years later he was the campaign's social media chief. He told the Daily Mail: "I make no secret about the fact that working for the Trump family made me a wealthy man well before I ever became President Trump's campaign manager."

What else is happening: