Vlad's bad directions

Why did President Donald Trump become so convinced of a Ukrainian plot to stop his 2016 election plot that he set in motion the scheme that led to his impeachment? Because that's what Vladimir Putin told him, former White House officials told The Washington Post.

Trump began voicing those suspicions almost immediately after he took office. After meeting privately in July 2017 with Russian President Vladi­mir Putin at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Trump grew more insistent, the former officials said.

A former senior White House official said Trump even stated that he knew Ukraine, not Russia, was the real culprit because “Putin told me.” Two other former officials said that senior official related Trump’s comment to them.

“He would say: ‘This is ridiculous. Everyone knows I won the election. The greatest election in the world. The Russians didn’t do anything. The Ukrainians tried to do something,’ ” one former official said. Trump wouldn't offer any proof for the allegation.

U.S. intelligence officials have told lawmakers and congressional staff members fall that Russian security services played a major role in spreading false stories about Ukraine. U.S. intelligence officials, including FBI Director Christopher Wray, say there is no evidence to support them.

Trump's former homeland security adviser, Thomas Bossert, pleaded with the White House in a September ABC News interview to drop the Ukraine theory, which he called “completely debunked,” adding the warning: “If he continues to focus on that white whale, it’s going to bring him down.”

Yet Republicans defending Trump against impeachment have echoed his calls for investigations. Meanwhile, Putin on Thursday cast a vote for Trump's acquittal. In his annual end-of-the-year news conference in Moscow, Putin accused the Democratic Party of using "absolutely invented reasons" to try and remove Trump from office."

'Impasse' on Senate trial rules

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she's not sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate for trial right away as the rules for the proceeding remain unknown. Democrats “haven’t seen anything that looks fair to us,” she said.

If Pelosi thought that would put pressure on him, it's not working, said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said. He taunted Democrats as “too afraid″ to send the charges to the Senate, where Trump could expected acquittal by McConnell's GOP majority.

McConnell met later with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and said, "We remain at an impasse." Justin Goodman, a spokesman for Schumer, said the Democratic leader “made clear to Sen. McConnell that the witnesses and documents are necessary to ensure a fair trial in the Senate.

While McConnell professes indifference on whether Pelosi ever sends the articles over, Trump is "mad as hell" and "demanding his day in court," Sen. Lindsey Graham said after meeting with the president at the White House.

Trump then tweeted Thursday night: "I want an immediate trial!"

Janison: Pence for thoughts

The Republican argument that House Democrats impeached Trump to nullify the 2016 election has a Constitution-sized hole in it, writes Newsday's Dan Janison. In the very unlikely event that the Senate removed Trump from the Oval Office, Vice President Mike Pence would move right in.

Pence could be relied on to govern as Trump would on taxes, judges, immigration, abortion and regulatory rollbacks all intact. That should give Republicans comfort, unless what they'd really miss is the Trump-style personal scandals, fabulism and chaos.

Pence would be an incumbent only briefly before the next election — but with the potential to keep the GOP in office longer.

Trump plays kick the widow

“What the president misunderstands is that cruelty is not wit,” Pelosi said. She was speaking about how Trump attacked Rep. Debbie Dingell at his Michigan rally Wednesday night by suggesting her late husband, a World War II veteran who served 59 years in Congress, is in hell.

Trump said Debbie Dingell, who voted for impeachment, had thanked him for arranging customary honors after John Dingell's death at age 92 in February, saying her husband would be thrilled as he looked down. As he depicted the congresswoman from suburban Detroit as an ingrate, Trump said, “Maybe he’s looking up,” drawing groans from the crowd.

Soon after Trump's remarks, the widow tweeted, "Mr. President, let’s set politics aside. My husband earned all his accolades after a lifetime of service. I’m preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love. You brought me down in a way you can never imagine and your hurtful words just made my healing much harder."

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said on ABC's "Good Morning America" she was "very, very sorry" for the congresswoman's loss, but spun an alibi. Trump, "under impeachment attack," is a "counterpuncher" who was speaking before "a very, very supportive and wild crowd."

Meghan McCain, whose father, the late Sen. John McCain, has been bad-mouthed by Trump even in death, tweeted the comments about Dingell were "utterly sick and cruel." Two House Republicans from Michigan, Paul Mitchell and Fred Upton, called on Trump to apologize. Trump ignored reporters' questions Thursday on whether he would.

Is Rudy giving Lindsey the willies?

Graham has invited Rudy Giuliani to testify before his Senate Judiciary Committee, but the Trump lawyer's fevered proselytizing about corruption and plots cooked up in Ukraine seems to be giving the Republican senator pause.

"It's just not good for the country to make these accusations on cable television without them being tested,” Graham said.

"I don't know what Rudy's got, but I'm going to send him a letter. If you're going to go on national television and tell the country that you've found evidence of a cover-up, then I hope you know what you're talking about,” Graham told reporters Wednesday. Graham said Giuliani must also be willing to answer questions about his own conduct in Ukraine.

The New York Times reported Thursday that Giuliani has entered a joint defense agreement with Igor Fruman, one of his indicted associates from their Ukraine ventures. Manhattan federal prosecutors are investigating whether Giuliani engaged in illegal lobbying on behalf of Ukrainian interests, the report said.

NAFTA-math in impeachment's aftermath

The Democratic-led House gave Trump an overwhelming bipartisan victory Thursday on a renegotiated trade agreement with Canada and Mexico to replace the 1990s-era NAFTA.

By a 385-41 vote, the House approved a bill that puts in place terms of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

