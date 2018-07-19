The thrall isn't gone

Donald Trump is not the first American president to be smitten with Vladimir Putin. In 2001, George W. Bush said he had looked into the former KGB agent's eyes and saw his "soul."

Bush got over it. Seventeen years later — after Putin's aggression against neighbors and the untimely and unnatural deaths of opponents at home and abroad, not to mention the cyberintrusions on a U.S. presidential election — that Putin soul train has long left the station for the vast majority of U.S. policymakers and experts across the political spectrum. But Trump still sees something in the post-Soviet strongman's baby blues.

With the rest of Washington again aghast on Thursday, Trump went into his third post-Helsinki retreat, this time for giving serious consideration to an offer he deemed "incredible." Part of Putin's poker-faced proposition was to allow his agents to interrogate 11 Americans — including the former U.S. ambassador to Moscow, Michael McFaul — whom the Russians tie to a longtime Kremlin critic and human rights campaigner.

A statement from press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump was saying no to the "proposal that was made in sincerity by President Putin."

Shortly after her statement, the Senate went ahead with a hurriedly arranged rebuke of Trump — a 98-0 snap-out-of it vote to refuse to make any U.S. officials, past or present, available to the Russians. Every Republican present stood with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who called the offer "lopsided" and "disgraceful."

But Trump shows no sign of backing down from his longer-term courtship of Putin. A subsequent tweet from Sanders said Trump had directed National Security adviser John Bolton “to invite President Putin to Washington in the fall and those discussions are already underway.”

Out of the loop

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats was at a security forum in Aspen, Colorado, when word came — to his evident surprise — that Trump was planning a second summit.

"OK. That's going to be special," Coats said, prompting laughter from the audience.

The former Republican senator from Indiana, who is charged with overseeing the nation's 17 intelligence agencies, said he has yet to get a fill on what was said during Trump's one-on-one meeting with Putin on Monday. After Trump's statement in Helsinki, that he believed Putin's denial of election interference, Coats said the Russians did it and are still doing it.

Coats also told the group he would have advised Trump against meeting Putin alone, with just interpreters, but "that's not my job."

Trump's intelligence chief isn't the only official still in the dark about the two presidents' tete-a-tete. A top commander of U.S. military operations in Syria said he wasn’t informed of any agreements they reached.

Janison: Credibly incredible

Trump's words can mean nothing, something and everything. Such was the case for Putin's "incredible offer."

When Trump said it, he clearly meant Merriam-Webster's second definition, "amazing" or "extraordinary." As in the late-night TV ads urging "Act NOW to take advantage of this INCREDIBLE offer!"

It quickly became clear to the less credulous — that is, pretty much everyone who knows anything — that the first definition of "incredible" was more apt: "too extraordinary and improbable to be believed." See Dan Janison's column for Newsday.

Don't be stupid, be with Cupid

Trump's morning Twitter rant said the "Fake News media" want confrontation with Russia and "hate the fact that I’ll probably have a good relationship with Putin."

Who's the adversary? "The Summit with Russia was a great success, except with the real enemy of the people, the Fake News Media."

Also, except with many of Trump's fellow Republicans and former top military and intelligence officials.

"Well, we saw earlier this week in Helsinki what was a truly an Orwellian moment," Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) said from the Senate floor. It's "what happens when you wage war on objective reality for two solid years, calling real things fake and fake things real, as if conditioning others to embrace this same confusion."

Montenegro: We won't start the fire

Public officials in Montenegro were initially at a loss on what say after Trump suggested that NATO's newest and smallest member, which has a military with fewer than 2,000 members, could drag the alliance and the U.S. into World War III.

The country found its voice Thursday, and what came out was less a battle cry than a chorus of "Kumbaya," The Associated Press reported.

"We build friendships, and we have not lost a single one," read a government statement. "It does not matter how big or small you are, but to what extent you cherish the values of freedom, solidarity and democracy."

An extinct possibility

The Trump administration proposed ending automatic protections for endangered species of animals and plants and limiting habitat safeguards meant to shield them from harm.

Administration officials said the new rules would advance conservation by simplifying and improving how the landmark Endangered Species Act is used. Critics said the moves would speed extinctions in the name of furthering its anti-environment agenda.

