So much for personal chemistry

On the 444th day of his presidency, Donald Trump found a reason to tweet something bad about Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

“President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad,” Trump tweeted following a suspected chemical attack that killed dozens of people in Douma, a rebel-held suburb of Syria’s capital.

“Big price ... to pay.” Medical and rescue groups have blamed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government for the killings.

A year ago, after another chemical attack, Trump ordered a cruise missile strike at a Syrian air base, and administration officials wouldn’t rule out a similar response.

But has a red line been crossed in the Trump-Putin relationship? Trump uses his Twitter account as a free-fire zone to hit domestic and foreign adversaries, but never before aimed it at the Russian strongman.

His harshest spoken words came after the 2017 chemical attack. “Putin is backing a person that’s truly an evil person, and I think it’s very bad for Russia,” he said. Trump also predicted back then “there’s going to be a lot of pressure on Russia to make sure that peace happens.”

That didn’t happen. See the story for Newsday by Laura Figueroa Hernandez and Scott Eidler.

Get The 1600 newsletter Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Fork in the road from Damascus

Just days ago, Trump startled and alarmed his advisers by declaring “I want to get out” of Syria, bringing home the 2,000 U.S. forces there to help drive ISIS from the civil-war-torn country,

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), a longtime hawk on Syria, charged that Assad was “emboldened” — and his Russian and Iranian backers cheered — by Trump’s signal that “the United States would prematurely withdraw.”

It’s still Obama’s fault?

Trump blamed former President Barack Obama for not acting decisively to remove Assad after a poison attack killed more than 1,400 people in 2013. Obama did not follow through militarily on his warning from 2012 that if Assad used chemical weapons, it would cross “a red line” with the U.S.

“If President Obama had crossed his stated Red Line In The Sand, the Syrian disaster would have ended long ago! Animal Assad would have been history!” Trump tweeted Sunday.

But in 2013, Trump stridently opposed military action. Among his tweets at the time: “AGAIN, TO OUR VERY FOOLISH LEADER, DO NOT ATTACK SYRIA - IF YOU DO MANY VERY BAD THINGS WILL HAPPEN & FROM THAT FIGHT THE U.S. GETS NOTHING!”

Janison: Russia Rashomon

Up to now, Trump’s tone on Russia has been at the odds with that of the rest of his administration, which more consistently sees Moscow’s behavior in a harsher light.

Though the whole relationship remains bewildering and unclear, writes Newsday’s Dan Janison, the hawks seem to be ascendant. “Nobody’s been tougher on Russia than Donald Trump,” the president said last week. He previously complained when Congress demanded he impose sanctions to get tougher on Russia.

Scott-free

Trump is giving EPA chief Scott Pruitt a pass on the pile of ethics questions hovering over him, such as the nearly $3 million spent for round-the-clock security that accompanied him everywhere — even to Disneyland.

“Scott Pruitt has received death threats because of his bold actions at EPA,” Trump tweeted. The president also concluded “travel expenses OK” — meaning Pruitt’s frequent first-class flying — and saw nothing wrong in his condo rental from a lobbyist. “Scott is doing a great job!”

But reports in Politico and The New York Times suggest conservative Pruitt’s success in rolling back environmental regulations has been overblown. Legal experts told the Times that by cutting corners in procedures to claim quick wins, Pruitt has increased the risk his moves will be struck down in court.

Vets see Northport VA at risk

The recent ouster of Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin was seen as a win for advocates of large-scale privatization of the VA health-care system.

That’s particularly concerning to those served by the VA Medical Center at Northport, reports Newsday’s Martin C. Evans. Its collection of aging buildings is estimated to need more than $250 million in renovation funding to fix outdated surgical facilities, failing ventilation systems, leaking roofs and other problems.

A BFF? FF at least

Trump tweeted that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping “will always be friends, no matter what happens with our dispute on trade.” He predicted a successful end to the standoff, in which China will “take own its trade barriers.”

Trump’s new top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, also looked to soothe trade war jitters in Sunday show appearances, saying, “This process may turn out to be very benign.”

But another economic adviser, Peter Navarro, took a tougher tack.

“Every day of the week China comes into our homes, our business and our government agencies. ... This country is losing its strength even as China has grown its economy.”

What else is happening