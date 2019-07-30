Trump's Believe it or Not

As Donald Trump addressed reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, his words were fantastic and fabulous. Not necessarily in a good way. Here's a sampling:

On his continuing targeting of critics of color and the places they come from: "I am the least racist person there is anywhere in the world." In a new Quinnipiac poll, voters deemed Trump racist by 51% to 45%.

Of the reaction to his attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings and his depiction of Baltimore: "The African-American people have been calling the White House. They have never been so happy as what a president has done."

There's no word how many if any actually called, but the Quinnipiac survey put Trump's disapproval among black voters at 84%. That's up from 75% in a Fox News poll last week.

On other subjects, Trump also uttered notable quotes.

Defending Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell against a Washington Post columnist who called him a "Russian asset" for blocking election security legislation, the president said, "Mitch McConnell is a man that knows less about Russia and Russia’s influence than even Donald Trump. And I know nothing."

Trump offered two incompatible ways to look at prospects for a trade deal with China. Beijing "would love to wait and just hope" that Trump is beaten in 2020 so they could "deal with a stiff" — meaning one of the Democrats. But Trump also said, "I will tell you this: China is dying to make a deal with me."

Strategic thinking?

Trump again described Baltimore as "filthy dirty" and horrible" and accused Rep. Elijah Cummings with no evidence of corruption. He was asked about the strategy behind the attacks.

"There’s no strategy, I have no strategy, there’s zero strategy," Trump said. "All it is is I’m pointing out facts." Getting lost in arguments about Baltimore's problems is why it suddenly became a concern of Trump.

It's because Trump was looking for a way to strike back at Cummings, the Democratic chairman of the House Oversight Committee, for his blistering criticism of border detention conditions and for pressing investigations that included recent subpoenas of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

It also fits into broader pattern of racially charged appeals — remember his attacks on NFL players who didn't stand for the national anthem — that Trump believes will excite his base, according to The Associated Press.

The electoral downside, AP reports, is that interviews with suburban women in key states who leaned Trump in 2016 found many are recoiling at the abrasive, divisive rhetoric.

Janison: Intelling it like it isn't

What credentials would Trump's choice for director of national intelligence, Rep. John Ratcliffe, bring to the job? It's not a military or intelligence background. Ratcliffe has neither.

The Texas Republican congressman's website boasts that in a brief stint as a federal prosecutor he "put terrorists in prison." But NBC News and ABC News found no evidence he ever prosecuted a terrorism case. In a belated clarification, his office said he looked into issues that arose from a mistrial.

What Ratcliffe showed is a willingness to embrace and run with Trump's talking points against the Russia investigation. That gives cause to wonder, as Newsday's Dan Janison writes, whether Ratcliffe would bend intelligence assessments to fit Trump's views. Departing director Dan Coats would not, and that put him on the outs with the president.

Family separations haven't stopped

More than 900 children have been separated from their families at the Mexican border since a judge ordered the Trump administration to sharply curtail the practice, the American Civil Liberties Union said Tuesday.

The ACLU based its findings on reports that the administration provided.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan has said, according to The Washington Post, that separations remain “extraordinarily rare” and occur only when the adults pose a risk to the child because of their criminal record, a communicable disease, abuse or neglect.

The ACLU and other advocates for migrants say federal immigration and border agents are splitting up families for minor alleged offenses — including traffic violations

What else is happening: