At end of day, Biden still wins

Wednesday, Jan. 6, will mark two months less a day since Joe Biden became president-elect, with 14 days to go until he is inaugurated the 46th president.

All of the loony fraud claims, laughed-out-of-court lawsuits and bullying bombast at election officials and governors, Republicans included, who stood by the results haven't changed the game for President Donald Trump — and they won't.

With mounting desperation, Trump declared Monday night at a campaign rally for Georgia's Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler that he would "fight like hell" to hold on to the presidency. Trump will protest bitterly to the end, and likely long after too, but Biden's 306-232 Electoral College majority will stand when Congress meets Wednesday to begin the formal count of electoral votes.

There are well more than enough GOP senators opposed to the challenges planned at Trump's behest — by Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri and a group led by Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas — to doom the objections. Those pledging fidelity to respecting the will of the voters are shaking off fear of Trump's threats to take revenge upon them in future GOP primaries.

One of the latest to join them, South Carolina's Sen. Tim Scott said that as he reads the Constitution, "there is no constitutionally viable means for the Congress to overturn an election wherein the states have certified and sent their electors." Still, Trump is swinging a wrecking ball at his own party in a futile try to save himself.

Trump declared that Vice President Mike Pence, who will preside over the opening of envelopes with each state's electoral votes, has the power to reject the Biden electors. Pence does not.

Trump tweeted Tuesday: "I hope the Democrats, and even more importantly, the weak and ineffective RINO section of the Republican Party, are looking at the thousands of people pouring into D.C. They won’t stand for a landslide election victory to be stolen." As ugly as the scene could get, the election will stand.

Pence in a pickle

Give Trump loyalty, and he will keep asking for more until the loyalty test becomes impossible.

That's what former Attorney General William Barr learned after he sanitized Robert Mueller's Russia probe repot and helped Trump cronies like Roger Stone escape justice but wouldn't bring unlawful prosecutions against Trump's foes or back his election-fraud claims.

Same for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who steered Trump to a Senate acquittal of impeachment but won't overturn an election for him. He's now a "weak and ineffective RINO" to Trump.

Now it's Pence's turn. The loyalest of the loyal comes under public pressure from Trump to trash the Electoral College count. "The Vice President has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors," Trump tweeted Tuesday. Only legal crackpots who have Trump's ear would agree, such as lawyer John Eastman, who previously argued falsely that California-born Kamala Harris cannot be vice president because her parents were immigrants.

The New York Times reports two people briefed on their discussions said Trump directly pressed Pence to find an alternative to certifying Biden’s win. At a Tuesday lunch with Trump, Pence gave his conclusion that he has no such powers, though he would keep studying the issue, according to the Times. His allies said they expect him to carry out his constitutional duties. A close friend of Pence’s, David McIntosh, told ABC News that the vice president would likely be guided by his "really deep, residing respect for the separation of powers." A statement from Trump claimed Tuesday night that Pence agrees that he has "the power to act." The Times stood by its story, which lines up with other reports.

That means it will be Pence announcing Biden is the winner, inviting the wrath of not just Trump but the president's die-hard supporters, muddying Pence's future prospects as a Republican presidential hopeful.

Not the genuine Article

Pence's chief of staff Marc Short cast shade on one White House official giving Trump dubious advice. On Fox News over the weekend, Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro incorrectly argued that Pence had the authority to delay the process and grant a 10-day audit of the results. That's what Cruz will unsuccessfully ask the Senate and House to do. Navarro also claimed that the inauguration can be postponed past Jan. 20 to accommodate an election fraud investigation — a claim then amplified by Trump

"Peter Navarro is many things," Short told the Wall Street Journal. "He is not a constitutional scholar."

Senate Republicans tilting against Trump

As of Tuesday night, almost twice as many Senate Republicans had declared opposition to plans to challenges to Biden's win as had joined them, according to a count by Politico. That guarantees the gambits by Hawley, Cruz and 10 other senators — universally rejected by Democrats — will fail even as most House Republicans seem to be going along.

More conservative, until-now-reliable Trump supporters say they won't be part of a bid to upend how the nation chooses its presidents.

"To challenge a state’s certification, given how specific the Constitution is, would be a violation of my oath of office — that is not something I am willing to do and is not something Oklahomans would want me to do," said Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), who announced his decision Tuesday. Kansa Sen. Jerry Moran said doing so "would risk undermining our democracy — which is built upon the rule of law and separation of powers" and that "no victory for one’s cause today can be worth what we would lose tomorrow."

But the challenges to as many as six states' wins for Biden will trigger two hours of debate on each. That will make for a marathon session. Scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., it may extend into Thursday, Roll Call reported.

Janison: The next normal

After Trump's circus of denying he lost ends, or moves to the next locale, and after a new president and Congress take office, Washington drama most likely will focus on how the people's government works or does not work in a post-Trump landscape, writes Newsday's Dan Janison.

The possibilities are not unlimited, regardless of the outcome of Georgia's close Senate runoff races that will determine which party controls the upper chamber of Congress.

If the GOP Senate majority holds, leader Mitch McConnell becomes the nation's top Republican elected official. He will no longer have an eager signatory in the White House for legislation desired by his caucus. On the upside, McConnell (R-Ky.) also won't need to mollify a dysfunctional executive and could begin exercising power as he did under President Barack Obama by obstructing Democratic programs and appointments.

From Biden's point of view, the Senate could pose a problem, even if Georgia were to choose both Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock as new Democratic senators and handed him only the sparsest of Democratic majorities. But it also could provide an alibi if he fails to enact strong policies that his party's base wants on the environment, coronavirus relief, tuition relief, medical insurance, wages and taxes.

Proud Boy sent away

A Washington D.C. judge has ordered the leader of the far-right, street-brawling Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, to get out of Washington and stay out as a condition of his release after appearing on charges of vandalizing a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic Black church last month and found with high-capacity firearm magazines during his arrest on Monday.

Tarrio had planned to direct his group's participation in pro-Trump protests. One Wednesday demonstration has a National Park Service permit for up to 30,000 people. Trump said on Twitter that he will speak at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Clashes erupted Tuesday night between police and Trump supporters. (See a video. Warning: graphic language.)

Early arrivals demonstrated Tuesday, with speakers and participants repeating election conspiracy theories, shunning masks and mocking coronavirus concerns, The Washington Post reported. "I’m going to give everyone three action steps … turn to the person next to you and give them a hug," one speaker exhorted the crowd. "Someone you don’t know … it’s a mass-spreader event! It’s a mass-spreader event!"

Police reported several arrests for firearms arrest. In recent weeks, right-wing groups have used the conservative social media site Parler and the encrypted messaging app Telegram to plot how to sneak guns into the District.

Trump has expressed no concerns about potential violence from his fans. Instead, he tweeted, "Antifa is a Terrorist Organization, stay out of Washington. Law enforcement is watching you very closely!" he tagging the Defense Department, the Homeland Security Department and the Justice Department, among others.

Politico: Trump knows it's over

Trump has privately acknowledged he lost the presidency, that Biden will replace him and recognizes that Congress will formally certify the results on Wednesday, Politico reported, citing people who have spoken to him as sources.

Trump still maintains he would have won a fair election, they said, despite no concrete evidence emerging of widespread voter fraud.

Sometimes, Trump relapses into the belief that he can overturn the result, most often when listening to lawyers like Eastman and Rudy Giuliani. But mostly, he is continuing his fight to subvert the election to keep the attention on himself and give his supporters what they want, according to the people who have spoken with him.

"The point is to still be relevant and still be talked about in the news," said one of the people. "This is someone who’s been on Page Six of the New York Post for 40 years. He’s beyond embarrassment."

