Supreme drama

To nobody's shock, the first day of Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearings for the Supreme Court became an echo chamber for the national election races. Her path to approval looks clear in the Republican-controlled Senate — as predetermined as President Donald Trump's impeachment acquittal proved to be eight months ago. Partisan theatrics on both sides Monday sounded just as scripted.

Trump, who nominated Barrett, did a bit of overwrought heckling from the sidelines, tweeting this gripe about the process, which was broadly ignored by Republicans and Democrats: "The Republicans are giving the Democrats a great deal of time, which is not mandated, to make their self serving statements."

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), the Democratic vice-presidential nominee, took part in the Judiciary Committee hearing by remote hookup from Capitol Hill. She echoed presidential nominee Joe Biden's warning that quickly adding another Republican on the court could help kill the national health insurance system without any alternative. The fate of Obamacare comes before the high court on Nov. 10, a week after Election Day.

Fifty-two percent of registered voters told a Washington Post-ABC poll they'd rather see the court seat of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg filled by the winner of the presidential race as handled last time. But that number is down from 57% first reported last month before Barrett, a Court of Appeals judge, had her name put forward.

Naturally there was side drama involving COVID-19, from which nearly 215,000 Americans have now died. Harris said: "This hearing has brought together more than 50 people to sit inside of a closed door room for hours while our nation is facing a deadly airborne virus." She and other Democrats said the Senate's focus at the moment should be on enacting a new coronavirus aid package.

Committee member Mike Lee (R-Utah) spoke without a mask at times in the hearing less than two weeks after testing positive for the virus. Panel Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) insisted the hearing was safe after reportedly declining to take a COVID-19 test or require one beforehand. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who also attended the hearing, put on a sideshow of his own by refusing to address reporters after they insisted he keep his mask on in a hallway at the Capitol.

With fellow Republicans looking to portray Democrats as hostile to Barrett's faith, Biden said Monday that religion should not be a factor in her consideration. Biden has dodged the question of whether he'd support expanding to court so he could add judges to offset what's about to be a 6-3 conservative majority. Newsday's Tom Brune provides a broader picture of the hearing with highlights here and Barrett's opening statement is available here.

Sign up to receive The 1600 Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

That Joe-hio bid

Perhaps the biggest news about Biden's visit to Ohio on Monday was that he would sweep through at all with three weeks to go. Trump beat Hillary Clinton there four years ago by a whopping 52% to 44%. So Democrats might have been inclined earlier to write off the Buckeye State. But recent polls show Trump with only a slight edge there.

"The longer Donald Trump is president, the more reckless he seems to get," Biden told a horn-honking drive-in rally outside a United Auto Workers hall in Toledo. "Trump panicked. His reckless personal conduct since his diagnosis has been unconscionable."

In Cincinnati, which he called the "starting gate" to winning the state, Biden gave a 35-minute stump speech filled with populist talk, a critique of Trump's COVID response, and calls for a return to bipartisan cooperation on big issues. Vice President Mike Pence also campaigned in Ohio on Monday.

Trump's Florida fibs & fanfare

Trump's doctor confirmed for the first time that he had received a negative test for COVID-19. So the president went off to a rally in Sanford, Florida. This week he's also slated to appear in Pennsylvania, Iowa, North Carolina and Wisconsin, all places where polls show him in danger of losing electoral votes he won four years ago.

Before the audience, Trump repeated falsehoods about what he said were Biden's positions on various issues, including that the Democrat would move to outlaw private health insurance and allow "open borders," He claimed again to be "immune" from COVID-19.

"I feel so powerful," said Trump. "I’ll walk into that audience. I’ll walk in there, I’ll kiss everyone in that audience. I’ll kiss the guys and the beautiful women ... everybody. I’ll just give ya a big fat kiss." Thousands greeted Trump in Sanford, which is best known for the 2012 killing of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin by "neighborhood watch" captain George Zimmerman.

Georgia on their lines

People waited for hours to cast ballots in Georgia Monday as early voting began. Eager voters endured waits of six hours or more in Cobb County, which was once solidly Republican but has voted for Democrats in recent elections, The Associated Press reported. But they also turned out in big numbers in Trump strongholds elsewhere in the state.

Cobb County Elections and Registration Director Janine Eveler told the AP that the county had prepared as much as much as it could, "but there’s only so much space in the rooms and parking in the parking lot. We’re maxing out both of those."

California steamin'

California’s Republican Party acknowledged owning unofficial ballot drop boxes that state election officials say are illegal. The officials received reports over the weekend about the boxes in Fresno, Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Apparently steamed by the practice, the secretary of state issued a memo telling county registrars that ballots must be mailed or brought to official voting locations.

"In short, providing unauthorized, non-official vote-by-mail ballot drop boxes is prohibited by state law," the memo said.

Don't it make the red states blue?

Senate races in some reliably red states, including South Carolina and Kansas, are competitive. There are surges in Democratic fundraising that has put the Republican Party and Trump’s campaign at a surprise financial disadvantage.

"It’s not good for my side," veteran GOP pollster Whit Ayres told the AP. "Pretty obviously, in many ways down-ballot Republicans are in the boat with Donald Trump. That’s good for Republicans in deep-red states, but more problematic for those in swing states."

More coronavirus news

See a roundup of the latest regional pandemic developments from Long Island and beyond, reported by Newsday's staff and written by Bart Jones. For a full list of Newsday's coronavirus stories, click here.

What else is happening: