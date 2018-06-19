Ministers from 16 Asian nations are due to meet in Tokyo the week after next. The topic is something most Americans probably haven’t heard of: The proposed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

If RCEP becomes reality this year, as some suggest, it will represent a trade pact covering countries with a combined 3.4 billion people and overall gross domestic product of some $49.5 trillion.

Key players would be China and India. By design, it will exclude the United States and Canada.

So while the Trump administration for the moment escalates tit-for-tat tariffs with Beijing, and puts new charges on Indian aluminum and steel, its withdrawal from the Obama-endorsed Trans-Pacific Partnership could draw new attention.

For whatever cohesion or order it might have provided, the TPP, with a dozen Pacific Rim nations, would have excluded China and India and, of course, included the U.S.

“The RCEP had no chance of helping China dominate the Pacific so long as America pursued the Trans Pacific Partnership,” wrote David Cay Johnston, a business author and editor-in-chief of the website DCReport.org. “But Trump abandoned the TPP and China’s plan is ascendant.”

Unions, “free trade” skeptics and aides to President Donald Trump saw plenty wrong with the TPP as it had been constructed. This involved corporate power and human-rights considerations.

Trump has made no attempt to negotiate a replacement to offset RCEP.

Regional agreements, of course, belong to the bigger trade picture. More incrementally, the GOP-controlled U.S. Senate on Monday rebuked Trump by voting to reimpose U.S. measures against Chinese telecom giant ZTE.

With backing from senior senators from both parties, the provision was included in a defense spending bill.

The company has been called a national-security threat given the brisk business it did with North Korea and Iran. So the Commerce Department barred ZTE’s use of U.S. parts and equipment, effectively shutting it down.

Last month, Trump suggested China lost “too many jobs” due to ZTE’s shutdown and as part of negotiations, it should be allowed to reopen. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross touted a subsequent agreement to monitor ZTE as assuring U.S. interests. But the Senate isn’t buying it.

On Tuesday, Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarro said tariffs planned against China will be “ultimately bullish” for American business as the administration tries to bring “structural change” to trading between the two nations.

Trump is threatening to impose duties on an additional $200 billion in Chinese imports. In response, Beijing’s ministry of commerce stated: “If the U.S. loses its senses and [carries them out], China will have to take comprehensive quantitative and qualitative measures.”

Stock markets fell amid the skirmish.