He'll do whatever he wants

In business, some shady operators keep two sets of books. In the "drain the swamp" Trump administration, it appears OK to keep two sets of rules.

Last month, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sent a cable to all U.S. diplomatic missions last month warning American diplomats that under federal law, they should not take overt sides in the presidential campaign, The Associated Press reported.

On Tuesday, Pompeo was to ignore his own warning by speaking to the Republican National Convention endorsing Trump for a second term. He will do in an address taped Monday from Jerusalem while he's on an official trip to the Middle East.

Democrats and other critics have cried foul. Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas, a senior Democrat, on the House Foreign Affairs Committee announced Tuesday that he had opened an investigation into whether Pompeo is violating the Hatch Act that's supposed to keep federal employees out of partisan political activity.

Pompeo may not be just doing it for Trump. He's also raising his profile before a national audience as a potential 2024 contender.

Other expected Tuesday night highlights include more appearances by the Trump family — first lady Melania, second son Eric and rarely seen Tiffany, the president's daughter with No. 2 wife, Marla Maples.

Melania Trump was to speak from the White House Rose Garden, recently renovated under her supervision. The makeover included the removal of trees planted in 1962 at Jackie Kennedy's direction. White House adviser Peter Navarro, previewing Melania's speech on MSNBC Tuesday morning, said, "I find her to be the Jackie Kennedy of her time — the beauty, the elegance, the soft-spokenness."

(Come back to The 1600 for updates after Tuesday night's program.)

Avoiding unoriginal sins

Count on Melania Trump to avoid repeating the missteps that marred her first convention speech four years ago.

In 2016, she included passages similar to what former first lady Michelle Obama had said in her first convention speech in 2008. A speechwriter for the Trump Organization later took the blame. USA Today said her 2020 address is likely to be tailored to women voters.

Also on Tuesday's program: a convicted bank robber pardoned earlier in the day by Trump. Jon Ponder turned to religion while in prison and now works with ex-offenders. "He has created one of the most successful reentry programs, Hope For Prisoners, in Las Vegas," Trump said in a video taped at the White House.

Since entering the White House, Trump gave a pardon to one of his 2016 speakers, former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was convicted of contempt of court for using profiling tactics to hunt for undocumented immigrants. The Washington Post reported Trump on Tuesday was expected to preside at a naturalization ceremony for new citizens.

Another pardon may be in the offing for former national security adviser Michael Flynn — who led "lock her up" chants at the 2016 convention — if Attorney General William Barr fails in his bid to have Flynn's guilty plea for lying to the FBI quashed.

Janison: Going roguish?

Several of Trump's closest advisers on the convention program have faced questions, investigations and allegations for their conduct on Trump's behalf, writes Newsday's Dan Janison.

Donald Trump Jr., who spoke Monday night, was among the 2016 campaign figures suspected by bipartisan leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee of possibly having presented misleading testimony on the topic of Russian interference. His name was referred to the U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C., to review the facts for any criminal activity, but no charges have resulted.

This week, the New York State attorney general's office asked a judge to order the president's son Eric to answer questions under oath for an investigation into whether the Trump Organization fraudulently overstated assets to get loans. Last year, as part of a legal settlement of self-dealing allegations against the Donald J. Trump Foundation, Ivanka Trump, Donald Jr. and Eric were ordered to undergo training on how to avoid committing future misconduct.

Kellyanne Conway, the departing White House senior adviser, was found by a Trump-appointed ethics monitor to violated the Hatch Act on numerous occasions while speaking in her official capacity. Trump refused to act on the report.

Rudy Giuliani, who speaks Thursday, was neck-deep in the Trump Ukraine scheme that led to impeachment and has come under scrutiny by the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan, which indicted two of his associates.

Tweeted anti-Semitism, scratched

Hours before she was set to speak at the convention. Mary Ann Mendoza took to Twitter and urged her followers to investigate a supposed Jewish plot to enslave the world.

Mendoza, one of the Trump campaign's “angel moms,” was scheduled to speak about her son’s 2014 death at the hands of a drunken driver who was in the country illegally. “Do yourself a favor and read this thread,” wrote Mendoza, who is a member of the Trump campaign’s advisory board. The thread came from a QAnon conspiracy theorist.

CNN reported she was pulled from the program shortly before it was to start after the Daily Beast reported on her tweet. Mendoza later tweeted an apology for "for not paying attention to the intent of the whole message" and said "That does not reflect my feelings or personal thoughts whatsoever." But CNN found Mendoza tweeting with similar content in the past.

Absence of mail-ice

Trump is somewhat out of step with his own campaign manager when he denounces mail-in voting as a dire fraud threat. Bill Stepien presented a more nuanced view in a Politico interview.

“I think in the states in which mail-in voting has already occurred, it’s fine by me,” Bill Stepien said. “They've shown in most instances that it works — it’s been proven over years.”

He went on to say that the campaign’s issue with mail-in voting lies largely with governors looking to implement or expand the practice with little time to prepare ahead of November’s election, singling out Democratic leaders in particular, including Phil Murphy in his home state of New Jersey.

Less than 10 minutes after Stepien’s comments, Trump weighed in on Twitter against mail-in voting, without nuance. “For our Country to be sending 80 million UNSOLICITED BALLOTS is very unfair and a roadmap to disaster,” he wrote.

FDA chief recalls treatment claim

Two days after he second Trump's assertion of a breakthrough in coronavirus treatment, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn on Tuesday apologized for overstating the expected lifesaving benefits of convalescent plasma.

Hahn had echoed Trump in saying that 35 more people out of 100 would survive COVID-19 if treated with the plasma. That claim vastly overstated preliminary findings of Mayo Clinic observations and brought Hahn under a storm of criticism from medical and scientific experts.

“I have been criticized for remarks I made Sunday night about the benefits of convalescent plasma. The criticism is entirely justified," Hahn tweeted. "What I should have said better is that the data show a relative risk reduction, not an absolute risk reduction."

The data was collected from hospitals that used the plasma in varying ways, and there was no comparison group of untreated patients. The survival figures looked at differences over the amount of plasma used and the stage of the disease when it was given.

On "CBS This Morning," Hahn rejected suggestions the plasma announcement was timed to boost Trump ahead of the Republican convention. Trump has charged without evidence that some FDA officials were stalling on vaccine until the election. Hahn rejected that assertion in a Reuters interview on Monday.

Falwell 'family values' fallout

While Jerry Falwell Jr., a top Trump evangelical ally, is out as president of Liberty University, there's no word whether his wife will stay on the advisory board of Women for Trump. Last year, Becki Falwell appeared in an online campaign video on "teaching traditional American Values."

Becki Falwell on Tuesday acknowledged her affair with a Miami Beach pool attendant but denied her husband would watch them having sex. “I wish Christians and people would be as forgiving as Christ was,” she told The Washington Post.

Sexual promiscuity is banned for students at Liberty under the university's personal code of conduct. Jerry Falwell said he has not broken any of the school rules that apply to staff members, and claimed 2020 politics was behind the move to oust him.

“There’s no question that I’m being targeted because it’s an election year and I was very successful in bringing the evangelicals to trump in 2016,” he said, without providing evidence.

More coronavirus news

