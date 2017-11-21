Trump’s reasons to believe

The power of the sexual-predator stories about Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been undeniable.

Republican leaders of the Senate and House called the women accusing Moore credible and disowned him. The White House backed decisions by GOP’s national campaign arms to end support.

The president’s daughter Ivanka Trump said, “There is a special place in hell for people who prey on children” and “I have no reason to doubt the victims’ accounts.”

Now, after a long silence, Donald Trump sees a reason — the GOP’s 52-48 majority. “We don’t need a liberal person in there, a Democrat — (Doug) Jones,” Trump told reporters on his way from the White House for a Mar-a-Lago holiday.

So believe Moore, not the nine women? “He denies it,” Trump said 10 times.

The last Fox News poll showed Moore — once favored — down by 8 points. Could Trump’s popularity in Alabama rescue him? He didn’t rule out campaigning for Moore before the Dec. 12 special election.

See Emily Ngo’s story for Newsday. Click here for video of Trump’s remarks.

Get The 1600 newsletter Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

‘Special time’ for women

Moore aside, Trump said the torrent of sexual-harassment allegations against powerful and prominent men is a good thing.

“Women are very special. I think it’s a very special time because a lot of things are coming out, and I think that’s good for our society, and I think it’s very, very good for women ... I’m very happy it’s being exposed,” Trump said.

Asked whether Congress should make public the names of lawmakers whose harassment accusers collected settlements, Trump said, “I think they should.”

Trump also has been accused of harassment, and called those women liars. The flurry of charges Trump faced in the homestretch of his campaign is another reason he has been warming lately toward Moore, according to Politico.

An Obama legacy wobbles on

Trump couldn’t resist sticking his fork — lightheartedly this time — in Barack Obama as he presided over his first pre-Thanksgiving turkey-pardoning ceremony at the White House.

Trump ceremoniously spared the lives of this year’s guests, Drumstick and Wishbone, and said he would not try to undo Obama’s act of mercy for last year’s lucky birds.

“I’ve been very active in overturning a number of executive actions by my predecessor,” Trump said. “However, I have been informed by the White House counsel’s office that Tater and Tot’s pardons cannot, under any circumstances, be revoked.

Janison: The not-welcome mat

Nearly a year into Trump’s administration, he’s still fighting on several fronts to make his pledges to curb immigration stick, writes Newsday’s Dan Janison.

A federal judge has thrown up a new roadblock on the attempt to cut off funding to “sanctuary cities” that won’t cooperate with the federal government on deportations.

Court battles continue on the latest versions of the travel ban from Muslim nations, and Homeland Security’s inspector general suggested senior officials stalled release of his findings on how the first travel ban rollout in January was botched.

Border agents mystery

After a border agent was killed and another was badly hurt in southwest Texas about 30 miles from the Mexican border, Trump tweeted Sunday that “We will seek out and bring to justice those responsible” and added: “We will, and must, build the Wall!”

The FBI said Tuesday it’s still uncertain whether the agents were victims of an attack, though the case is being investigated as “potential assault.” An official told The Associated Press that the dead agent may have fallen down a culvert. The surviving agent has no memory of what happened.

Union officials said it looked like the men had been assaulted with rocks.

What else is happening: