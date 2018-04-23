Time must have whizzed by

Nothing has come to light that backs up the famously salacious story in the Christopher Steele dossier of a Moscow hotel room romp featuring Donald Trump, two prostitutes and a hidden camera recording blackmail-ready video.

Here’s what’s solid: the alibi that Trump is said to have twice given in 2017 to then-FBI Director James Comey doesn’t stand up.

Trump claimed he never spent the night in Moscow when he flew there for 2013 Miss Universe pageant. He said he arrived in the morning, used the Ritz-Carlton room to shower and change clothes and flew home late that night.

But flight records obtained by Bloomberg News show he landed on a Friday morning and didn’t leave until early Sunday. The records further corroborate a timeline reconstructed from social media posts (including Trump tweets), photos and congressional testimony from Trump’s bodyguard.

That falsehood and another dubious story he told Comey — Vladimir Putin’s boast to him that Russia has “some of the most beautiful hookers in the world” — doesn’t mean the Steele story about prostitutes urinating on each other in Trump’s presence is true.

But if he deliberately tried to mislead the FBI chief, it could bolster an obstruction case by special counsel Robert Mueller, Politico writes.

George Washington slept there

Trump hosted a private dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron and their wives Monday night at Mount Vernon in Virginia, the plantation home of George Washington.

It was the first day of a three-day summit during which the two leaders are expected to discuss trade and national security issues, including Trump’s stated desire to withdraw the United States from the Iran nuclear deal, a move Macron opposes. See Laura Figueroa Hernandez’s story for Newsday.

Janison: Vapor trail

Sometimes the question is whether to take Trump’s tweets seriously but not literally, or literally but not seriously. There’s a third question: Whether to take some of them as anything but an attempt to fill dead air.

This past weekend, Trump tweeted recycled complaints about the Russia investigation. In North Korea negotiations, “maybe things will work out, and maybe they won’t.” He’s “considering” a posthumous pardon for the boxer Jack Johnson. File that under talk but no action yet. See Dan Janison’s column for Newsday.

Climate changing for Pruitt

White House officials are cautioning Republican lawmakers and other conservative allies to tone down their defense of EPA chief Scott Pruitt, Bloomberg News reports.

Pruitt’s appetites for taxpayer-paid perks, among other ethical judgments, are under scrutiny. “We’re reviewing some of those allegations,” White House spokesman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday.

Pruitt is likely to face tough questioning at two House hearings Thursday.

Pompeo on his way

Trump’s choice for secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, has cleared the Senate Foreign Relations Committee as a would-be GOP foe, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, switched to a yes after personal lobbying by the president.

The nomination now goes to the full Senate, where confirmation appears all but certain after three red-state Democrats said they would support Pompeo.

The Doctor Isn’t In

The Senate has put on hold Trump’s nomination of his White House physician, Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, to be Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

It’s not just his skepticism about his experience to run the sprawling bureaucracy. Vetting has turned up allegations concerning past conduct that needs further investigation, CNN reports.

There’s still Trump-brand water?

Republican groups and Trump’s 2020 campaign are seeing to it that the president’s business interests keep cashing in during his presidency, according to recently disclosed records. The Trump campaign even paid $1,768 in 2017 to Trump’s bottled water company, Trump Ice LLC, Politico reports.

More significantly, Trump’s re-election campaign has spent $670,000 at Trump properties since he was elected, Politico reports. The Republican National Committee has also paid $1.1 million to Trump properties since the election.

