How alienation became Trump’s theme of the week
Art of the snark
President Donald Trump was supposed to meet Tuesday with Democratic leaders in Congress in a bid to find the minimal common ground needed to avert a government shutdown Dec. 8.
But first, Trump chose to malign them on Twitter. Without citing facts, he charged New York Sen. Chuck Schumer and California Rep. Nancy Pelosi with seeking higher taxes, higher crime and illegal...
To Continue...
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
There's more to the story!
Start your FREE 4-week trial to continue reading. No credit card required.GET STARTED