Fit to be tried

Ensconced at Mar-a-Lago, more than a month removed from Twitter, former President Donald Trump has tried to affect a relaxed view of his second impeachment trial. "Right now Trump is thinking, ‘I’ve got 45 votes, all I have to do is go golfing and not do anything,’" a Trump aide told Politico before Tuesday's Senate proceedings on the charge that he incited the deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection.

Whoops, make that 44. Trump's legal team of Bruce Castor and David Schoen was so outmatched and outclassed by the House Democratic impeachment managers that one Republican senator — who in a previous vote on Jan. 27 deemed the trial of an ex-president unconstitutional — changed his mind.

"The House managers made a compelling cogent case and the president’s team did not," said Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, becoming the sixth Republican to favor moving ahead with the trial on a vote that passed 56-44 with unanimous Democratic support. "President Trump's team were disorganized. They did everything they could but to talk about the question at hand. And when they talked about it, they kind of glided over almost as if they were embarrassed," Cassidy said.

Even GOP senators who stuck with Trump again rated his lawyers' disjointed performances embarrassing, especially that of Castor. "I don't think the lawyers did the most effective job," said Ted Cruz of Texas. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said, "I thought I knew where it was going, and I really didn’t know where it was going. North Dakota's Kevin Cramer, who earlier derided holding the trial as "the stupidest week in the Senate," said the ex-president's attorneys had a "rocky start."

And how did Trump take it, watching on TV? He was almost screaming as Castor made a meandering opening argument, sources told CNN. He was stunned when Castor praised the presentation of the Democratic prosecutors "well done," ABC News was told. On a scale of one to 10, with 10 being the angriest, Mr. Trump "was an eight," one person familiar with his reaction informed The New York Times.

Still, Trump is a long way from losing. Even if all six Republicans who favor holding the trial also found him guilty — that's no lock — 11 more would have to join them to form a two-thirds Senate majority for conviction.

Castor pronounced himself pleased with his work — "I thought we had a good day" — and shrugged off losing Cassidy. "I don’t think anything of it. If it leaks down to 34 (for acquittal) then I’ll start to worry."

Sign up to receive The 1600 Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Joe Biden administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

I//t//f this isn't impeachable, what is?

The Democrats' presentation was as riveting as the Trump team's was baffling. Cruz, an arch-conservative an ardent Republican partisan, said impeachment manager, Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, was "impressive. He's a serious lawyer."

Raskin welled up in tears as he recalled his 24-year-old daughter and son-in-law, visiting the Capitol for the final Electoral College affirmation of Joe Biden's election victory. fearing they were going to die as they hid during the rampage by Trump supporters.

His presentation began with graphic video — as shocking and harrowing now as it was on Jan. 6 — showing Trump whipping up a rally crowd to march to the Capitol and "fight like hell" against his reelection defeat, followed by images of the violence and destruction. "That’s a high crime and misdemeanor," declared Raskin. "If that’s not an impeachable offense, then there’s no such thing."

To the Trump argument that he didn't seek violence or insurrection, Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) pointed to a since-deleted Trump tweet after the siege ended that excused and celebrated his supporters: "These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long," Trump told them. "Remember this day forever!" Said Cicilline: "Every time I read that tweet, it chills me to the core."

Castor said that no member of the former president’s defense team would do anything but condemn the violence of the "repugnant" attack. Schoen turned the trial toward red-meat partisanship, charging Democrats are fueled by a "base hatred" of the former president and "seeking to eliminate Donald Trump from the American political scene."

Attacking Democrats for showing the video of the violence, Schoen accused them of using impeachment as if it "were some sort of blood sport" and claimed, "This trial will tear this country apart, perhaps like we’ve only seen once before in our history," an apparent reference to the Civil War.

The Constitution and the calendar

Trump was impeached on Jan. 13, a week before leaving office, but the trial is being held after he left.

Democratic House managers said that if the Senate accepted Trump's lawyers’ argument that the Senate cannot hold an impeachment trial for an ex-president, it would create a new constitutional loophole, a "January exception."

Trump's lawyers are arguing that "if you commit an impeachable offense in your last few weeks in office, you do it with constitutional immunity," said Raskin. Castor's retort: "After he’s out of office you can go and arrest him you can go and arrest him."

See the takeaways of Newsday's Tom Brune from Tuesday's proceedings. With the constitutional argument now settled by the Senate's vote, the trial moves on Wednesday to the central issues: Is Trump guilty of incitement and should be barred from holding office in the future?

Janison: Hoaxes past sell-by date

The beginning of the end beckons for twin right-wing hoaxes of 2020, writes Newsday's Dan Janison. The election proved legitimate; so did the medical rationale for masks and distancing.

False denials of both facts now lose power as the exhaust fumes of the Trump administration fade. Even the ex-president's C-list team of impeachment lawyers gives no hint of trying to revive his election-fraud canards against President Joe Biden. No, the lawyers' best argument is that the First Amendment allows Trump the right to mislead with weaponized words.

Both canards cost citizens' lives. Trump's vote hoax and virus hoax explicitly crossed paths when he tried to deter mail-in balloting expanded as a health measure.

Whether Republican leaders continue to bend and pander to irrational cults remains to be seen. For their part, mainstream Democrats in New York City seem to have stopped echoing fevered "defund the police" shouts of last summer. Extreme slogans are perishable. At least they won't be fanned for a while from the Biden White House.

Twilight of the vampire tweet

Neera Tanden, Biden's nominee to head the Office of Management Budget, appeared for her first confirmation hearing on Tuesday with apologies for her history of caustic, hyperpartisan tweets ripping Republican senators while heading a liberal think tank.

"You wrote that Susan Collins is, quote, 'the worst.' That Tom Cotton is a fraud. That vampires have more heart than Ted Cruz. You called leader McConnell 'Moscow Mitch' and 'Voldemort,' " complained Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio). "How do you plan to mend fences and build relationships with members of Congress you have attacked through your public statements?"

Tanden told members of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs that she regretted the tone of some of her tweets, and noted that she had deleted many of them. "For those concerned about my rhetoric and my language, I'm sorry," Tanden said. "I'm sorry for any hurt that they've caused." She also promised to work in a bipartisan manner if she's confirmed.

With Democrats in control of the Senate, Tanden's confirmation is expected whether or not feelings are soothed.

Biden broom at DOJ

The Justice Department will ask U.S. attorneys who were appointed by former President Donald Trump to resign from their posts, as the Biden administration moves to transition to its own nominees. There were two exceptions.

Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss has been asked to remain in office, where he is overseeing the tax probe of Hunter Biden, the president's son. John Durham, appointed as special counsel by former Attorney General William Barr to reinvestigate the origins of the Trump-Russia probe, will also continue his work, but he is expected to resign as U.S. attorney in Connecticut, a Justice official told CNN.

Distrust of Trump-era appointees led the Biden administration to appoint a career Justice Department official, Monty Wilkinson. as acting attorney general while it waits for the US Senate to confirm Merrick Garland, the president's nominee to lead the department.

More coronavirus news

See a roundup of the latest regional pandemic developments by Newsday's reporting staff, written by Lisa L. Colangelo. For a full list of Newsday's coronavirus stories, click here.

What else is happening: