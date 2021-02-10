A long, steady drip of lies

Long before he told rage-filled supporters at a morning rally on Jan. 6 to "fight like hell," Donald Trump began laying the groundwork for the deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection by telling his fans there was no way he could lose the election unless it was rigged, according to Democratic impeachment trial prosecutors.

"Just like to build a fire, it doesn’t just start with the flames," said Rep. Eric Swalwell of California. "Donald Trump for months and months assembled the tinder, the kindling, threw on logs for fuel to have his supporters believe that the only way their victory would be lost was if it was stolen — so that way President Trump was ready, if he lost the election, to light the match."

They had converged on Washington, another of the House impeachment managers reminded the Senate, because Trump had summoned them there. "He didn't just tell them to 'fight like hell," said Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado. "He told them how, where and when. He made sure they had advanced notice, 18 days advance notice. He sent his save-the-date for Jan. 6." He also promised them: "Will be wild."

Trump had already "deliberately encouraged violence," said Delegate Stacey Plaskett of the Virgin Islands, when he cheered a MAGA caravan that appeared to try to run a bus from Joe Biden's campaign off the road in Texas and when Trump told the street-brawling far-right Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by."

When the mob launched its deadly assault on the Capitol, perhaps no one was less shocked than the former president, suggested the lead impeachment manager, Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland.

To us it may have felt like chaos and madness, but there was method to the madness that day," Raskin said. "And when his mob overran and occupied the Senate and attacked the House and assaulted law enforcement, he watched it on TV like a reality show. He reveled in it." He tweeted an attack on Mike Pence for refusing to block certification of the election as the Secret Service was hustling the vice president and his family to safety.

Perhaps worst of all, they said, he did nothing for hours to stop it, when he finally told the mob in late-in-the-day tweets and video to stand down and go home, he told the insurrectionists "we love you, you're very special" and they should celebrate the day. Said Neguse: "Ask yourself if, as soon as this had started President Trump had simply gone on TV, just logged on to Twitter and said, 'Stop the attack.' If he had done so with even half as much force as he said stop the steal, how many lives would we have saved?"

Crime scenes

Impeachment prosecutors unveiled chilling, previously unseen security video at the trial, showing how close the rioters calling for blood came to senators, House members and Pence as they rampaged through the Capitol and overwhelmed officers begged on their radios for help. Senators watched silently, riveted, some shaken.

The vice president is shown being rushed to safety from the Senate chamber where the trial is now being held. He sheltered in an office with his family just 100 feet from the rioters, and then was evacuated to a safer, undisclosed location while insurrectionists shouted, "Hang Mike Pence."

House Speaker Pelosi was evacuated from the complex before the mob, taunting "Where are you, Nancy?" prowls her suite of offices, her staff hiding quietly behind closed doors.

The videos revealed another act of heroism by Capitol cop Eugene Goodman — already hailed for luring a group of marauders away from a Senate chamber entrance. As Sen. Mitt Romney exited and unwittingly started heading toward approaching rioters, Goodman intercepted him and sent him in the other direction. Romney was unaware until Wednesday of how close a call it was. (See the video.) "It tears your — your heart and brings tears to your eyes," said the Utah senator, who later thanked Goodman personally.

Some senators acknowledged it was the first time they were grasping how perilously close the country came to serious danger. "When you see all the pieces come together, just the total awareness of that, the enormity of this, threat, not just to us as people, as lawmakers, but the threat to the institution and what Congress represents, it’s disturbing," said Republican Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, one of a handful of Republicans seen as likely vote to convict.

Republicans moved but not moving

The impeachment managers pointed out along with Pence and Capitol Hill Republicans that Trump deemed a "surrender caucus" were targets of the mob's wrath. But as searing as the video was, there were scant signs of a Republican shift away from acquittal of the former president.

"Who wouldn’t be" shaken? said Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin. But he added that he blames the rioters — not Trump. "I’ve continued to say that it is not constitutional to impeach and convict a former president," said Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota.

North Dakota's Sen. Kevin Cramer, like many of the Republicans, heaped praise on the quality of the House managers’ presentation — shortly before stressing that it would not change his mind. "It doesn’t affect me in terms of how I feel about the president’s culpability. That’s what’s on trial," Cramer said. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said the "language" from Trump "doesn't come close to meeting the legal standard for incitement."

Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri offered a whataboutism argument for acquittal by suggesting unrest last year in Seattle and Portland, Oregon, was comparable to the assault on the U.S. Capitol. "You know, you have a summer where people all over the country are doing similar kinds of things. … you're going to see similar kinds of tragedies there as well," he said.

Speech as arson

Trump's lawyers on Tuesday argued that Trump never went beyond the bound of free speech in the run-up to the riot. Raskin rejected that interpretation of the First Amendment on Wednesday.

Quoting the well-known phrase from former Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. — "you can’t shout fire in a crowded theater" — Raskin asserted that what Trump did was worse.

"It’s more like a case where the town fire chief, who is paid to put out fires, sends a mob, not to yell fire in a crowded theater but to actually set the theater on fire," Raskin told the Senate. "And who then, when the fire alarms go off and the calls start flooding into the fire department, does nothing but sit back, encourage the mob to continue its rampage and watch the fire spread on TV."

On that and more the trial's second day, see the take-aways of Newsday's Tom Brune.

Janison: Leftover Trump scandals

Scandalous fallout from the failed Trump presidency may just be revving up with this second impeachment trial, including unsettled dust from his first impeachment, writes Newsday's Dan Janison.

A close adviser to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky told TIME Magazine he's willing to help a federal probe of Trump surrogate Rudy Giuliani as well as a separate effort to strip the ex-mayor of his license to practice law. The adviser, Igor Novikov, released a transcript of Giuliani in a 40-minute phone call pressuring the nation's top officials to "get someone to investigate" a web of contrived charges against Biden, his son Hunter and other Democrats for Trump's political benefit.

There's more to be explored. According to Politico, President Joe Biden's national security team has access to the records of the dozen or so casual phone calls and meetings Trump had while in office with Russian President Vladimir Putin. What was discussed long has been a subject of mystery in political and diplomatic circles.

Did Trump make untoward back-channel commitments to the strongman he always seemed to court? In New York City, Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance has been exploring the Trump Organization's business transactions. See the next item for how Trump's efforts to strong-arm Georgia officials to flip the election result there is under new scrutiny.

Trump under criminal probe in Georgia

The district attorney of Fulton County has opened a criminal investigation of Trump's Jan. 2 phone call pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" votes for him.

A letter from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to several top Georgia government officials asked them to preserve records related to the administration of the 2020 election "with particular care being given to set aside and preserve those that may be evidence of attempts to influence the actions of persons who were administering that election."

She indicated a grand jury would convene in March to look into the case. While the letter does not mention Trump by name, it is related to his intervention in Georgia’s election, a state official with knowledge of the matter told The New York Times. Willis' letter said her office that her office has no reason to believe "any Georgia official" is a target of the investigation.

Senior Trump adviser Jason Miller accused Willis of a "witch hunt."

Proud Boy: Trump duped me

A court plea for a Proud Boy member arrested in the riot said he was duped by Trump's "deception" and "acted out of the delusional belief" that he was responding patriotically to the commander in chief.

Dominic Pezzola of Rochester, New York, allegedly knocked over barriers outside the Capitol, seized a riot shield from a Capitol police officer, and then used the shield to smash a window at the building that provided access to a wave of rioters. Indicted last month last month and charged with conspiracy, he asked a federal court in Washington to grant his release pending trial. The FBI said Pezzola and the group with him declared they wanted to kill Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The "defendant acted out of the delusional belief that he was a 'patriot' protecting his country," Pezzola's lawyer argued in the filing. "The president maintained that the election had been stolen and it was the duty of loyal citizens to 'stop the steal.' Admittedly there was no rational basis for the claim, but it is apparent defendant was one of millions of Americans who were misled by the President’s deception."

Federal public defender Jonathan Zucker said, "Hopefully, as a result of this experience he has learned not be so gullible and will not be so easily duped again."

More coronavirus news

See a roundup of the latest regional pandemic developments on Long Island and beyond by Newsday's Bart Jones and Candice Ferrette. For a full list of Newsday's coronavirus stories, click here.

