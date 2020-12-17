Hackety-hack, no talk back

President Donald Trump's aides believe they have talked him down from a threat uttered in his wilder moments to refuse to leave the White House on Inauguration Day, CNN reports. But he seems to have checked out in many respects from his job.

As he remains obsessed with tweeting false claims of a stolen election, the record-shattering surges in coronavirus cases and deaths goes unmentioned. There's also growing consternation at his silence over the massive foreign cyberattack on computers systems throughout government and the private sector suspected of being the work of Russian intelligence. Trump is reflexively skeptical about misdeeds tied to Russia — so much so that aides sometimes avoid bringing it up.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency the intrusion had compromised federal agencies as well as "critical infrastructure" and posed "a grave risk to the federal government." The agency previously said the perpetrators used network-management software updates from Texas-based SolarWinds to infiltrate the computer networks. CISA's new alert said the attackers may have used other methods, as well.

Tom Bossert, who served as Trump's first homeland security adviser, wrote in a New York Times op-ed that "President Trump is on the verge of leaving behind a federal government, and perhaps a large number of major industries, compromised by the Russian government. He must use whatever leverage he can muster to protect the United States and severely punish the Russians."

Sen. Mitt Romney, the Utah Republican, said Thursday, "I think the White House needs to say something aggressive about what happened. This is almost as if you had a Russian bomber flying undetected over the country, including over the nation's capital, and not to respond in a setting like that is really stunning."

Richard A. Clarke, a top cybersecurity adviser under President George W. Bush, told CNN: "They got access to these networks so that in a future crisis, they can … put a knife to our throat." A current official told AP: "This is looking like it’s the worst hacking case in the history of America."

President-elect Joe Biden promised a strong response when he takes over. "My administration will make cybersecurity a top priority at every level of government," Biden said in a statement, "and we will make dealing with this breach a top priority from the moment we take office."

Native American gets Biden nod

Biden plans to nominate New Mexico's Rep. Deb Haaland as interior secretary, a historic pick that would make her the first Native American to lead the Cabinet department that has managed the federal relationship with the nation’s tribes for generations.

The pick of Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe, is being cheered by progressives and would add to what Biden calls his "barrier-breaking" Cabinet, NBC News reported. "I’ll be fierce for all of us, our planet, and all of our protected land," she pledged in a tweet.

Biden also will move to boost Black representation in his Cabinet by named North Carolina environmental regulator Michael S. Regan to head the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Biden has promised to make climate change a top priority, meaning the EPA chief will be a key player.

The choice of Haaland also could make Democrats a little nervous. She is third Democratic House member chosen by Biden for his administration, which at least temporarily means shrinking the party's narrow House majority. Biden has already tapped Rep. Cedric Richmond of Louisiana as director of the White House Office of Public Engagement and said he will nominate Rep. Marcia Fudge of Ohio for secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Special elections would be held to fill the vacancies.

Biden aide tests positive

Rep. Richmond tested positive for the coronavirus, the Biden transition team said on Thursday. Biden spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield said.

Richmond, 47, was not in physically close contact with Biden and will quarantine for 14 days and be tested twice before returning to in-person work. He has developed symptoms.

Biden was checked for COVID-19 with a PCR test on Thursday and COVID-19 was not detected, Bedingfield said.

Green light for second vaccine

By a unanimous 20-0 vote, a government advisory panel on Thursday endorsed a second COVID-19 vaccine candidate, paving the way for the shot from Moderna and the National Institutes of Health to be added to the U.S. vaccination campaign.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to follow the recommendation quickly, allowing Moderna to begin shipping millions of doses. The FDA advisers agreed the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risks for those 18 years old and up. The Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines showed protection rates around 94%.

Several states say they have been told to expect far fewer doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in its second week of distribution, prompting worries about potential delays in shots for health care workers and long-term care residents. Senior Trump administration officials said states will receive their full allocations, but misunderstandings about supply and changes to the delivery schedule to make distribution more manageable may be creating confusion.

"They will get their weekly allocation, it just won’t come to them on one day," one official said.

Relief package crawls toward finish line

A handful of remaining snags on a coronavirus economic relief package worth almost $1 trillion mean weekend sessions in Congress appear virtually certain, and a top lawmaker warned that a government shutdown this weekend can’t be ruled out.

The Associated Press reported all sides appeared hopeful that the legislation will remain on track. The central elements of a long-sought compromise are more than $300 billion in aid to businesses; a $300-per-week bonus federal jobless benefit and renewal of soon-to-expire state benefits; $600 direct payments to individuals; vaccine distribution funds and money for renters, schools, the Postal Service and people needing food aid.

A temporary government funding bill runs out Friday at midnight and the Senate’s No. 2 Republican, John Thune of South Dakota, said if there isn’t a deal by then, some Republicans might block a temporary funding bill — causing a low-impact partial weekend shutdown — as a means to keep the pressure on.

More coronavirus news

