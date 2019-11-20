The POTUS made me do it

Gordon Sondland's stunning testimony Wednesday may have been most damaging yet in the House impeachment inquiry. Challenging his account posed a steep challenge for Donald Trump's defenders.

They had tried to dismiss other witnesses' accounts because they hadn't heard directly from the president. But Sondland said he'd spoken to Trump about Ukraine six or seen times. They didn't even try to sell the baseless "never Trumper" accusation hurled at others. Deep state? Sondland is million-dollar donor who made a fortune in the hotel business, just like Trump.

Sondland — Trump's hand-picked ambassador to the European Union — was among those tasked by the president to work with his private lawyer, Rudy Giuliani to pressured the Ukrainians to announce investigations of Trump’s political foes. Sondland was feeling pressure himself after earlier closed-door testimony, kinder to Trump's case, was contradicted by subsequent witnesses.

“We followed the president’s orders,” Sondland said. "Was there a quid pro quo?” he said. “As I testified previously, with regard to the requested White House call and White House meeting [that Zelensky wanted], the answer is yes.”

Sondland said he didn't personally here the president explicitly link $400 million in military aid for Ukraine that was frozen for two months to his demands, but his dealings with Giuliani and other administration officials made it as obvious to him as "Two plus two equals four.”

Sondland resented other witnesses' descriptions that he'd been part of "irregular" policymaking outside of official channels. Sondland said everyone was aware that he, Energy Secretary Rick Perry and special Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker were dealing with Ukraine at Trump's request. "We never thought it was irregular. We thought it was in the center lane," Sondland said.

Outside the White House holding Sharpie-scrawled notes, Trump tried to depict one slice of Sondland's testimony as exonerating — a Sept. 9 conversation in which the president told the ambassador, “I want nothing” from Ukraine. Democrats noted that was the same day the House committee learned of the whistleblower complaint, suggesting Trump was scrambling to cover his tracks. Two days later, the aid was released.

Queued up for quid pro quo

It's getting so crowded for those under the bus in the Ukraine scandal that they're going to need a bigger bus. Sondland testified that "everyone was in the loop" about the quid pro quo Trump and Giuliani tried to pull off, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Vice President Mike Pence and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

Sondland testified that it was "based on my communications with Secretary Pompeo" he told a top Zelenskiy aide that military aid funds likely wouldn't be unfrozen until Ukraine committed publicly to the investigations sought by Trump.

Sondland emailed Pompeo seeking to arrange a Trump meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky who would "look him in the eye" to promise moves "on those issues of importance" to Trump — the investigations — adding, "Hopefully, that will break the logjam." Pompeo replied, "Yes." A spokeswoman denied Pompeo heard from Sondland about a linkage.

Sondland said he told Pence before the vice president met with Ukrainians in Warsaw that "I had concerns that the delay in aid had become tied to the issue of investigations." He said Pence nodded. A Pence aide denied the Pence-Sondland exchange ever happened.

Sondland said Mulvaney also was in the know.

New: When Ukraine knew

Another of leg of the Trump defense by committee Republicans buckled later Wednesday — the argument that there was no extortion going on because Ukraine didn't know for a long time that military aid had been frozen.

A top Pentagon official, Laura Cooper, testified Wednesday that Ukrainian officials knew as early as July 25 there was an issue with US aid to the country — the same day as Trump's "favor"-seeking call with Zelensky.

"What is going on with Ukrainian security assistance?" one Ukrainian contact emailed a member of her staff, Cooper recalled. Cooper couldn't say for certain whether Ukraine knew specifically about the hold, but she explained: "It's my experience with the Ukrainians they would call about specific things, not just generally checking in on the assistance package."

Bottom lines

Newsday's Tom Brune has five takeaways from Sondland's appearance. Last, and perhaps least, but notable nevertheless is the ambassador's explanation for why, as a previous witness related, he told Trump that Zelensky “loves your ass.”

"That’s how President Trump and I communicate, a lot of four-letter words.” Or three-letters. Sondland added, “And so, putting it in Trumpspeak, by saying he ‘loved your ass, he'll do whatever you want,’ meant that he would really work with us on a whole host of issues.”

Watch Sondland's opening statement on video or read it here,

Janison: It's a lose-lose

If you haven't watched every minute of the impeachment hearings, and you think you might have missed testimony that Trump's Ukraine pressure campaign was a great idea, relax. That's not happening.

Nor, as Newsday's Dan Janison writes, has anyone said it was a good choice to make Giuliani its mastermind. Nor has anybody has produced evidence that corruption was a deep and abiding concern for the president before he cited it as a factor in his Ukraine gambit.

Nor does anyone pointed to an up side in the delay in military aid to Ukraine. The best talking point for Trump's defenders is that it was ultimately released, so no harm, no foul.

Also, nothing accomplished except a presidency at risk. Trump's prepared talking point of the day, "I want nothing," could credibly have been replaced with "I got nothing."

Distance grows between them

In a tweet on Oct. 8, Trump called Sondland "a really good man and great American." He said he would love to "send" Sondland to testify, but not before a "totally compromised kangaroo court."

On Wednesday, Trump said, "I don’t know him very well. I have not spoken to him much."

Asked during his testimony about the president's revisionist view of their relationship, Sondland quipped: "Easy come, easy go."

Rudy sees red

Giuliani tweeted indignantly that the Republican counsel at the hearing, Steve Castor, wasn't looking out for his reputation.

"Republican lawyer doesn’t do his own research and preparation, and is instead picking up Democrat lies, shame," the tweet said "Allow me to inform him: I have NO financial interests in Ukraine, NONE! I would appreciate his apology."

One line of Castor's questioning of Sondland referred to Giuliani's personal "business interests" in Ukraine. Two of his associates who pursued business in Ukraine while collaborating with Giuliani's investigation have been indicted, and Giuliani is under scrutiny by Manhattan federal prosecutors.

What else is happening: