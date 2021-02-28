Base instinct

Much of what former President Donald Trump had to say in his first major speech of 2021 mirrored what he said in campaign speeches before losing the 2020 election, which he is still claiming that he won.

The news part of the 90-minute speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference is that the ex-president is staying in the Republican Party. He is teasing a run to reclaim the White House in 2024. "I may even decide to beat them for a third time," he said of his Democratic opponents, alluding to his false claims of election fraud that he went on to repeat at length and in detail, while untethered to facts.

He lit into his successor. "Joe Biden has had the most disastrous first month of any president in modern history," Trump said of Biden, who is enjoying approval vs. disapproval ratings Trump never reached. "We have gone from America first to America last." He denounced the Biden administration "anti-jobs, anti-family, anti-borders, anti-energy, anti-women and anti-science." He accused Democrats of inviting criminals to illegally enter the U.S., as he did in 2016 and 2020, and of laying the groundwork for socialism and communism.

Trump opened a new front in his culture wars by targeting transgender athletes — a cause getting pushed lately from the far right by freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. "A lot of new records are being broken in women’s sports, I hate to say that ladies, but you have got a lot of new records that are being shattered," Trump said. "Young girls and women are incensed that they are now being forced to compete against those who are biological males."

Trump angrily spat out the names of every Republican House and Senate member who voted to impeach and convict him for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, which he said nothing about, and urged that they be purged in primaries. "Get rid of them all," Trump said. But he rejected the notion he was sowing strife within the party. "The only division is between a handful of Washington, D.C., establishment political hacks and everybody else all over the country," he said, adding, "I think we have tremendous unity."

He lambasted Republican officials who refused to stand by his lies about the election and the courts that rejected them. To the crowd in an Orlando, Florida, hotel ballroom that chanted, "You won, you won," Trump said, "The Supreme Court again didn’t have the guts or the courage to do anything about it, and neither did other judges."

Whether or not he ultimately runs again, Trump hasn't stopped fattening his political war chest. He made a pitch to the CPAC audience and those watching on Fox and a handful of smaller right-wing networks to donate to two political action committees associated with him. See a fact-check of Trump's speech.

All for Trump? Not necessarily

While a straw poll of the CPAC crowd gave Trump 97% approval, enthusiasm for a Trump 2024 run did not rise to those heights.

About two-thirds of the attendees — 68% — said they wanted Trump to run again in 2024. Separately, when matched up against 20 other potential Republican contenders, Trump came in first with 55% in the unscientific survey. That still put him in first place by a lot; the second choice was Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 21%. In a poll that excluded Trump, DeSantis finished first with 43%, followed by South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem at 11%.

An argument against Trump was made on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday by GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who supported him in the election but voted for conviction in the impeachment trial.

"Over the last four years, we have lost the House, the Senate and the presidency," Cassidy said. "That has not happened in a single four years … since Herbert Hoover." He said the GOP needs to court Biden voters, and "If we idolize one person, we will lose."

Janison: Cracks in Dems' unity behind Biden

Policy tensions between the Biden administration and congressional Democrats have been further exposed since the president ordered an airstrike over Syria last week, writes Newsday's Dan Janison.

After President Joe Biden authorized the action in what he called a defensive move to protect U.S. forces in Iraq, Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia and a few fellow Democrats questioned the legality of the unilateral order, which echoed those under the Trump administration.

"Offensive military action without congressional approval is not constitutional, absent extraordinary circumstances," Kaine (D-Va.) said. "The American people deserve to hear the Administration’s rationale for these strikes and its legal justification for acting without coming to Congress." In the House, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) went a step further, finding "absolutely no justification" for the Syria strike.

Biden's acquiescence to a Senate parliamentarian's ruling against including a $15 minimum wage in the coronavirus relief haven't stopped progressives in including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) from looking at an end-around maneuver to penalize large companies that don't pay that wage and give incentives to smaller ones to meet that standard.

Fauci: Don't get picky about vaccine brand

With a third coronavirus vaccine — from Johnson & Johnson — now approved by federal regulators and coming on line, Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday urged Americans to get their shot with whichever brand is available to them first, reports Newsday's Scott Eidler.

"These are three highly efficacious vaccines," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CNN's "State of the Union." He added: "If I were not vaccinated now, and I had a choice of getting a J & J vaccine now or waiting for another vaccine, I would take whatever vaccine would be available to me as quickly as possible."

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is expected to vastly expand the supply of COVID-19 prevention drugs, coronavirus vaccines. So far, the U.S. has been able to administer two-shot vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

While its 85% effectiveness rate in studies was not as high as that of the first two vaccines, Fauci cautioned against direct comparisons among the vaccines because trials were conducted at different times. "Just be really grateful that we have three really efficacious vaccines," he said.

COVID package faces Senate paring knives

Republicans and perhaps the two most conservative Democrats, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, will try to slice billions of dollars from the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief and stimulus package when the Senate takes it up this week week, reports Newsday's Tom Brune.

The $15-an-hour minimum wage has been a top target, but others include $350 billion for state and local governments, $1,400 direct checks for higher-income recipients, and lowering the bonus for unemployment benefits from $400 to $300.

Democrats aim to see the bill signed into law before March 14, when the enhanced unemployment benefits expire.

Psaki said Biden was willing to consider some Republicans' proposals. "There's been more targeting of the direct checks" in discussions with Republicans, she said. Biden "has not been willing to negotiate on the size of the checks, but there has been a targeting to ensure that it hits the Americans who need that help the most," Psaki said.

Worst defense?

The "Trump-made-me-do-it" defense is already looking like a long shot for people charged in the Capitol insurrection, The Associated Press writes.

Defendants who flaunted their actions on social media posts are arguing in court they were following Trump’s instructions on Jan. 6. But the legal strategy has already been shot down by at least one judge and experts believe the argument is not likely to get anyone off the hook for the insurrection where five people died, including a police officer.

"This purported defense, if recognized, would undermine the rule of law because then, just like a king or a dictator, the president could dictate what’s illegal and what isn’t in this country," U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell said recently in ordering pretrial detention of William Chrestman, a suspected Proud Boys member.

Chrestman’s attorneys argued in court papers that Trump gave the mob "explicit permission and encouragement" to do what they did.

More coronavirus news

See a roundup of the latest regional pandemic developments on Long Island and beyond by Newsday's Lisa L. Colangelo and Michael O'Keeffe. For a full list of Newsday's coronavirus stories, click here.

