Kellyanne's sick burn

There's been speculation that President Donald Trump could succeed in prying voters away from Joe Biden because of unease over violence that has spun off from protests. Kellyanne Conway, the departing White House senior counselor, said out loud on Thursday — hours before her boss's Republican convention acceptance speech — that the worse the troubles, the better for Trump.

"The more chaos and anarchy and vandalism and violence reigns, the better it is for the very clear choice on who's best on public safety, and law and order," Conway said on the "Fox & Friends" morning show. Trump was expected to accept his party’s nomination for president by presenting himself as the last barrier protecting an American way of life under siege from radical forces, The Associated Press reported.

Biden seized on the remarks in a series of TV interviews Thursday to portray Trump as a cause for chaos, not a cure, who has been “pouring gasoline on the fire."

“He views this as a political benefit to him,” Biden said when asked about violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin, that sprang up following the police shooting of Jacob Blake over the weekend. Trump is “rooting for more violence, not less,” Biden said.

After Biden’s television appearances, his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, delivered a speech in Washington in which she condemned the police shooting of Blake. “It’s sickening to watch, it’s all too familiar and we must end it,” Harris said.

Much of her speech was devoted to condemning Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, a clear political liability for the president. “Instead of rising to meet the most difficult moment of his presidency, Donald Trump froze," she said. "He was scared. And he was petty and vindictive.”

Trump dismisses players' protests

Trump's attitude toward Black athletes protesting racial injustice has evolved from "get that son of a bitch off the field" for not standing during the national anthem. Now he's disparaging those who won't get on the field, or the basketball court, following a widespread cancellation of games by NBA, WNBA, MLB and MLS teams over the Jacob Blake shooting.

"I don't know much about the NBA protests. I know their ratings have been very bad because I think people are a little tired of the NBA, frankly … they've become like a political organization. And that's not a good thing I don't think that's a good thing for sports or for the country," Trump told reporters during a visit to FEMA headquarters on Hurricane Laura.

Players and coaches, sometimes in tears, have poured out anguish over what they see as mistreatment of Black people by police. Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, dismissed the NBA players' boycott as "absurd and silly" on CNN, adding, "if they want to protest, I don't think we care."

Senior Trump aide and son-in-law Jared Kushner suggested the Black athletes and white teammates who supported them are acting from a position of privilege. “NBA players are very fortunate that they have the financial position where they're able to take a night off from work without having to have the consequences to themselves financially," Kushner said on MSNBC.

Kushner later told Politico he wanted to get in touch with LeBron James to open a dialogue. Trump in the past has disparaged James' intelligence on Twitter. One of the president's top Fox News boosters, Laura Ingraham, reacted to the basketball star's criticism of Trump two years ago by saying players who were "paid $100 million a year to bounce a ball" should "keep the political comments to yourselves. … Shut up and dribble."

Janison: Reality bites GOP

The third night of a largely virtual Republican National Convention on Wednesday brought striking split-screen moments, writes Newsday's Dan Janison.

The police shooting of Blake in Kenosha, recorded on video by a neighbor, incited the kind of rage and rioting that followed other such encounters involving Black civilians.

What clearly infringed on the RNC script were the actions in Kenosha of 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, toting an assault-style weapon amid protest mayhem. He's now charged with killing two protesters and wounding a third. Images of the teen at a Trump rally earlier this year promoted an awkward disclaimer: "This individual had nothing to do with our campaign."

From the sports world, viral videos showed NBA players talking about racial injustice. This week shows that digital clips can invade the public’s consciousness but cannot make choices. That will be up to the voters.

Biden going back on trail

The Democratic candidate told donors on Thursday that he plans to resume in-person campaigning after Labor Day for the final two months of the campaign, Bloomberg News reported.

Stops are already being planned in the critical swing states of Wisconsin, Minnesota, Arizona and Pennsylvania. He indicated that social-distancing rules will be followed to avoid "jeopardizing people's health."

“I’m a tactile politician. I really miss being able to, you know, grab hands, shake hands," the famously touchy-feely Biden said. "You can’t do that now. But I can, I can in fact appear beyond virtually in person in many of these places.”

CDC revises testing revision

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tried to put a new spin on guidance issued earlier this week that was read as discouraging coronavirus testing for people not showing symptoms.

CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said those who come into contact with confirmed or probable COVID-19 patients could be tested themselves, even if they are asymptomatic. "The key is to engage the needed public health community in the decision with the appropriate follow-up action,” he said.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Human Services later said Redfield was “amplifying and explaining,” and not walking back, the latest guidance. The change was criticized by health experts as an "indefensible" abandonment of a tool to fight coronavirus spread, and some voiced suspicions it was aimed to please testing skeptic Trump.

