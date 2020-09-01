Trump in Kenosha: Stop talking about racism

The answer: More 'law and order'

President Donald Trump brought his campaign message of confrontation and crackdowns instead of reconciliation to the violence-scarred city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, blaming “domestic terror” and "Democrat-run cities" for the unrest and making no nod to the cause of racial justice that drove protests.

Joined at a roundtable event by an all-white panel of law enforcement officers, Trump ripped "reckless far-left politicians" who "continue to push the destructive message that our nation and our law enforcement are oppressive or racist … Actually, we must give far greater support to our law enforcement.”

The only African Americans present were James Ward and Sharon Ward, who said they were pastors for Jacob Blake's mother, Julia Jackson. Blake, a Black man, was shot seven times in the back by a Kenosha police officer on Aug. 23, sparking protests that spun off violence. When a reporter asked the Wards whether, they believed police violence was a systemic issue, Trump interrupted: “I don’t believe that. I think the police do an incredible job and I think you do have some bad apples.”

Later, a reporter asked Trump: "Do you believe systemic racism is a problem in this country?" His answer: "You just keep getting back to the opposite subject. We should talk about the kind of violence that we've seen in Portland and here and other places."

is there a need for "structural change," Trump was asked. "The people of Kenosha ... want to see law and order. That's the change they want," Trump said.

Trump aides believe that his tough-on-crime stance will help him with voters and that the more the national discourse is about anything other than the coronavirus, the better it is for the president, The Associated Press reported.

Before flying to Kenosha, Trump told reporters outside Joint Base Andrews that he would like to heal America’s racial wounds. The president suggested his messaging was helping accomplish that, “because I’m about law and order.”

Bullets and bogeys

In Kenosha, and in an interview aired Monday night with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Trump allowed there were possible instances in which police used excessive force, but framed them as mistakes made without malice. He even likened those cops to a golfer who muffs a putt.

“They can do 10,000 great acts, which is what they do, and one bad apple or a choker — you know, a choker. They choke,” Trump told Ingraham. He seemed to agree, without specifically mentioning Blake, that shooting a suspect seven times in the back looked extreme. “I mean, couldn’t you have done something different? Couldn’t you have wrestled him?” he wondered.

And then, Trump said of such officers: “They choke just like in a golf tournament. They miss a 3-foot putt.” Ingraham jumped in to try to nudge Trump off the golf analogy. “You’re not comparing it to golf, because of course that’s what the media would say,” she said. “I’m saying people choke. People choke,” Trump responded.

He repeated that in Kenosha. "You do have some bad apples … every once in a while, you'll see something. And you do have the other situation, too. They're under this tremendous pressure, and they don't handle it well. They call it choking."

Antifa snakes on a plane?

If Trump's story sounded like a woolly conspiracy theory resembling those in the hoax hatcheries on Facebook, it's because it did.

Three months ago, a post from a man from Emmett, Idaho, that went viral said, "At least a dozen males got off the plane in Boise from Seattle, dressed head to toe in black,” and one had “a tattoo that said Antifa America on his arm.” Supporters of the QAnon conspiracy cult passed it on.

Here's what Trump told Ingraham in their interview: "We had somebody get on a plane from a certain city this weekend, and in the plane it was almost completely loaded with thugs, wearing these dark uniforms, black uniforms, with gear and this and that.” When Ingraham asked for more information about the flight, the president said, "I'll tell you sometime." He then alleged the people had been headed to Washington to disrupt last week's Republican convention.

He repeated the story to reporters Tuesday before leaving for Kenosha, only in his second version, the plane — "filled up with the looters, the anarchists, rioters, people looking for trouble" — was flying from Washington. His source? Someone who was on the plane and "felt very uncomfortable on the plane.

How would such a group would get past TSA and flight crews with rioter gear? How did his source make them as looters — did they grab all the Terra Chips? U.S. security officials said they could not confirm such an incident, Reuters reported. Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said more vaguely and less colorfully Monday that the Justice Department was investigating people funding travels by other people to take part in protest.

Trump also told Ingraham that Biden was being controlled by “people that are in the dark shadows … people that are controlling the streets.”

Trump stokes health rumor on himself

Trump on Tuesday rushed out denials of supposed media reports that he had been taken to the hospital for treatment of a "series of mini-strokes." What made that extra strange is that there have been no such reports by any widely followed media outlet.

A book by New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt raised questions about Trump's unannounced trip to Walter Reed National Medical Center last November, but shed no light on the reason. A few Trump critics — including Joe Lockhart, who was a press secretary for former President Bill Clinton — have speculated from time to time about mini-strokes, offering no direct evidence, just conjecture. Now Trump, seemingly unwittingly, has amplified them.

“It never ends! Now they are trying to say that your favorite President, me, went to Walter Reed Medical Center, having suffered a series of mini-strokes,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Never happened to THIS candidate - FAKE NEWS." He was backed up in a statement Tuesday afternoon from White House physician Dr. Sean Conley. Seeking to redirect doubts to Biden, Trump's tweet said: "Perhaps they are referring to another candidate from another Party!”

Trump's tweet didn't end the conversation — it propelled it, on cable news and social media. The top headline for much of Tuesday on the The Drudge Report blared: "TRUMP DENIES MINI-STROKE SENT HIM TO HOSPITAL." The link below said: "VIDEO: DRAGGING RIGHT LEG." (The video, from July, does not show any clear impairment.) It's a turnabout from 2016, when Drudge was awash with unfounded stories about Hillary Clinton's health, matching spurious claims that candidate Trump was making about her.

In sum, Trump's reaction to the non-report on Tuesday didn't appear to be a strategic masterstroke.

Swinging away

A poll of 11 swing states by Morning Consult shows Biden with the advantage in all of them except Texas and Ohio. Biden's' lead grew significantly since the conventions in Arizona, Michigan and — despite the Kenosha troubles — Wisconsin.

But Trump has made up some ground in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Florida.

Politico reports Minnesota, which narrowly went Democratic in 2016, has surprisingly become a battleground as Trump looks to offset feared losses elsewhere in the Midwest. The president has poured staff into the state, and now Biden has put ads up there.

Biden included Minnesota in a list of battleground states he said he wants to visit — travel that suggests the state, while leaning his way, is far from a lock

Biden campaign swimming in cash

Biden's presidential campaign is expected to announce it record-breaking fundraising in August of more than $310 million, CNN reported. Big contributors from Wall Street and Silicon Valley ponied up too, according to The New York Times.

Biden’s sum laps what is believed to be the previous monthly record of $193 million, set by Barack Obama in September 2008, the Times said. The Democrat entered 2020 at a big disadvantage with Trump. The gap has been closing, not only because of improved fundraising but also a reduction in expenses during the coronavirus-forced lull in live campaigning.

The Trump campaign has not announced its August fundraising total but has said it raised $76 million over its four-day convention last week.

More coronavirus news

What else is happening: