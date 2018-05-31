Pardon the appearance

President Donald Trump’s latest prospective criminal pardons might have little impact on society at large — except for the big messages they send from the top of government.

Right-wing celebrity Dinesh D’Souza pleaded guilty in 2014 to committing campaign finance fraud by funneling funds to the campaign of Wendy Long, the 2012 Republican challenger to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.).

Trump’s pardon of him Thursday sparked a tart Twitter exchange involving fired U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara and D’Souza — whose mockery of grieving students on Feb. 20, six days after the Parkland High School massacre in Florida, drew condemnation even from the conservative CPAC.

Trump’s celebrities cruise

In other nullifications, Trump said he’s considering a pardon for Martha Stewart and a commutation for Rod Blagojevich, both of whom have been TV celebrities like himself.

The demonstrably corrupt Blagojevich, who appeared on Trump’s “Celebrity Apprentice,” had been impeached and removed as the Democratic governor of Illinois, and got 14 years, in part for soliciting bribes for an appointment to the Senate seat once held by Barack Obama.

Stewart was featured on “Apprentice,” too. She served five months after her 2004 conviction on obstruction, lying to investigators and conspiracy.

It comes back to Comey

Ex-FBI Director James Comey, a target of Trump vitriol fired amid the Russia probe, prosecuted the Stewart case while a U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.

“Charging Martha Stewart was my first experience with getting a lot of hate and heat for a decision that had been carefully and thoughtfully made, he writes in his book, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership.”

Comey also handled the Scooter Libby false-statement case during President George W. Bush’s administration. Trump pardoned Libby in April.

Reading the signals

Is Trump sending a message that pardons will go to the likes of his longtime fixer-lawyer Michael Cohen and ex-campaign manager Paul Manafort if they just hold tight?

Or to ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI?

Or is the pattern of his pardons since taking office a statement about the kind of charges with which he and allies could be hit in the special counsel’s probe?

Getting real on tariffs

The U.S. announced tariffs Thursday on steel and aluminum imports from allies Canada, Mexico and the European Union, risking the fallout of a global trade war.

Financial markets dipped. Canada hit back with tariffs on our steel and aluminum products, maple syrup, beer kegs, toilet paper and whiskey.

“We will continue to make arguments based on logic and common sense, and hope that eventually they will prevail against an administration that doesn’t always align itself around those principles,” said Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The E.U. and Mexico issued their own lists.

Talk about talks

First, North Korea dictator Kim Jong Un complained of “U.S. hegemonism” to Russia’s visiting foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, on Thursday.

Russia has remained mostly on the sidelines as Kim reached out diplomatically to the U.S., South Korea and China.

But in New York, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reported “good progress” in talks to revive a planned nuclear summit. A top Kim aide is due in Washington Friday to hand a personal letter to Trump, Pompeo said.

What else is happening