One down, one to go

He didn’t throw a party in the White House Rose Garden like in May, when House Republicans passed a heath care bill, only to see the effort die in the Senate.

But President Donald Trump celebrated the House passage of a sweeping $1.5 trillion tax overhaul that sharply cuts taxes for corporations and small businesses, and lowers many individual rates in a bid to spur economic growth and boost paychecks.

It’s a “a big step,” Trump tweeted, “toward fulfilling our promise to deliver historic TAX CUTS for the American people by the end of the year!”

Again, the Senate is a question mark, writes Newsday’s Tom Brune. Its bill differs from the House version in significant ways — most notably by eliminating the Obamacare health insurance mandate.

The House bill passed without the support of five New York Republicans, including Long Island’s Reps. Peter King and Lee Zeldin, because it ends deductions for most state and local taxes.

Not for him to judge

Calling for Roy Moore to quit the Alabama Senate race would mean taking on Moore’s die-hard supporters, who have also been Trump supporters. The president isn’t going that far.

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump finds the accusations of sexual misconduct against the former judge “very troubling and should be taken seriously, and he thinks the people of Alabama should make the decision on who their next senator should be.”

But Trump agreed with the decision of the Republican National Committee to withdraw its resources from the race, Sanders said.

Janison: Just can’t quit her

What would Trump do without Hillary Clinton to kick around? His frequent answer to all things about Russia meddling — Look at her, not me — has gotten some traction, writes Newsday’s Dan Janison.

The what-aboutism was useful last year, too. Facing accusations of sexual misconduct, Trump sought to turn the spotlight on Bill Clinton.

The Roy Moore situation is trickier — taking a clear side in that fight would bring new attention to Trump’s own history.

He said, he said, they said

What voters believe on sexual harassment accusations sometimes lines up with who they support, but not always, according to a HuffPost/YouGov survey.

Asked whether the stories about Trump were credible, 83% of Clinton voters said yes. Only 6% of Trump voters thought so, while 52% rated them not credible and 42% hadn’t formed an opinion.

Hillary Clinton’s voters don’t cut Bill Clinton such a big break. A majority of them — 53% — called harassment claims against the former president credible, while 11% said not credible and 36% hadn’t formed an opinion. Among Trump voters, 84% believe those stories.

What’s up with the docs?

The Senate Judiciary Committee is wondering why documents turned over by Jared Kushner don’t include emails of his that have showed up from other witnesses in the Russia investigation.

Among them, the committee said, are emails received in September 2016 about WikiLeaks and about a “Russian backdoor overture and dinner invite.” They were forwarded to another campaign official by Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and now a senior White House adviser.

What else is happening