Crunched by the numbers

President Donald Trump touted the tax overhaul plan unveiled by House Republicans as the “biggest tax cut in our history.” So what’s the catch?

For one thing, “This is basically taking money from Long Island and New York to subsidize tax cuts for the rest of the country,” said Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford.)

The plan slashes rates for corporations, small businesses and individuals. It pays for those reductions, in part, by axing deductions for state income taxes and limiting them for mortgages and property taxes, reports Newsday’s Tom Brune.

The bills’ authors said it would make taxes so simple that nine of 10 taxpayers could submit a postcard-sized form. But figuring out who wins and who loses is complicated.

As Trump pledged, the plan wouldn’t reduce tax breaks for 401(k) and IRA retirement accounts. The standard deduction would double. But personal exemptions and deductions for items such as medical expenses, student loan interest, alimony payments and moving expenses are among those that would disappear. For the plan at a glance, click here.

A $2 billion hit?

The Long Island Association said the loss of homeowner-related tax breaks would result in a roughly $2 billion annual hit to the Nassau and Suffolk economies, reports Newsday’s Yancey Roy.

The $10,000 cap on property tax deductions “is virtually useless to Long Islanders, who on average pay more in property taxes and state income taxes than any other region in the country,” said Kevin Law, CEO of the pro-business group.

For newly purchased homes, the mortgage-interest deduction would only apply to loans up to $500,000.

The take-way: Mercer in reverse

Publicity-shy Long Island billionaire Robert Mercer, who lets his money do the talking in Trumpian Republican politics, is stepping back.

Mercer announced he is selling his stake in Steve Bannon’s Breitbart News to his daughters and has cut off support for Milo Yiannopolous, the alt-right provocateur and Breitbart alumnus recently revealed by BuzzFeed to be even cozier with white nationalists and neo-Nazis than previously known.

Mercer is also giving up his co-CEO post at Renaissance Technologies, where his political activity generated internal strife. In a letter to staff, Mercer said he was a victim of “mischaracterizations,” such as “intimations that I am a white supremacist.”

Mercer won’t fade from the news just yet. There’s a Russia probe tie: a data company he finances that worked for Trump’s campaign put out a feeler to WikiLeaks for hacked Hillary Clinton emails. There’s also a $7 billion dispute between Renaissance and the IRS. See Dan Janison’s column for Newsday.

Clovis and out

Sam Clovis, a former Trump campaign official who has become a figure in the Russia investigation, has withdrawn his nomination as the Agriculture Department’s chief scientist.

It was revealed this week that Clovis supervised George Papadopoulos, a campaign foreign policy adviser who has admitted to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian intermediaries last year, and encouraged him to visit Russia.

ABC News reported that the White House had no idea before media reports about the Papadopolous case that Clovis had appeared before special counsel Robert Mueller’s grand jury.

Not well-executed

Sayfully Saipov could face a death penalty if convicted in the terrorist truck rampage that killed eight people in lower Manhattan Tuesday. What won’t help prosecutors: Trump’s tweet that Saipov “SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY!”

Presidents typically don’t comment on pending criminal cases because statements could help the defense argue improper political influence. Trump’s Twitter blast “will make the prosecutor’s job of securing a fair, unbiased and untainted jury more difficult,” said Hofstra University professor of legal ethics Ellen Yaroshefsky.

Trump’s campaign comments that deserter Bowe Bergdahl deserved to be executed have complicated those sentencing proceedings.

Meanwhile, Trump has dropped the idea of sending Saipov to Guantánamo Bay for a military trial, saying “statistically that process takes much longer than going through the Federal system.” See Emily Ngo’s story for Newsday.

Douglass recognized even more

Trump was mocked for comments in February that 19th century ex-slave and abolitionist leader Frederick Douglass has “done an amazing job and is getting recognized more and more.”

On Thursday, he signed an order creating a commission to honor Douglass’ 200th birthday next year. It gives the White House a change of subject from defending Confederate memorials.

Descendants of Douglass criticized chief of staff John Kelly earlier this week for voicing the “false narrative” that Confederate general Robert E. Lee was an “honorable man,” Newsweek reported.

What else is happening