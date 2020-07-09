Systemic anti-Trumpism?

President Donald Trump played his well-worn victim card on Thursday. That was after the U.S. Supreme Court decided in a pair of 7-2 rulings that, contrary to his belief and his lawyers' arguments, the presidency does not give him "absolute immunity" from having to show personal financial records to investigators.

"Courts in the past have given ‘broad deference’. BUT NOT ME!" he complained in one tweet. There was more: "This is all a political prosecution." (There's no prosecution, at least not yet.) "Not fair to this Presidency or Administration!" "We have a totally corrupt previous Administration … and nothing happens to them."

But the rulings, both authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, could have been worse for Trump. Whatever happens in the long run, there's almost no chance he'll have to hand over anything before the November election.

In one decision, the court rejected Trump’s argument that he did not have to comply with a subpoena from Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., and it ruled that Vance had authority to pursue the president’s personal and business financial records. But the justices said Trump still can challenge specific requests in the lower courts, which will drag out the case. Vance is investigating whether business records were falsified to conceal hush-money payments to two alleged Trump paramours.

In the other decision, the court said Trump can't categorically reject congressional demands for his private financial records, but the subpoenas can't be too broad without crossing the separation-of-powers line. That case also goes back to the lower courts to sort out. Among the reasons House Democrats say they need the records are for inquiries into potential foreign conflicts of interest.

Even if Trump goes on to lose either case and hand over returns to investigators, it doesn't mean they would be made public. After first pledging early in his 2016 campaign to release the tax returns, he claimed he couldn't because they were under audit. Less than four months before the 2020 election, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany put out the same excuse on Thursday. There's nothing about an audit that legally prevents Trump from showing his returns.

For more on where the legal fight goes now, see Newsday's story by Laura Figueroa Hernandez. Here is the full text of the rulings in the Vance suit and the House suit.

Janison: Not his fixers

Once again, Trump has been separated from his illusions about his powers. Chief Justice Roberts and six colleagues have made it clear that the conservative-tilted Supreme Court has no obligation to fix criminal cases for the Republican presidents, writes Newsday's Dan Janison.

What — the job doesn't come with absolute immunity from investigation?

No, Roberts wrote: "Two hundred years ago, a great jurist of our Court established that no citizen, not even the president, is categorically above the common duty to produce evidence when called upon in a criminal proceeding. We reaffirm that principle today." Trump's two court picks, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, agreed.

Trump's wailing on Twitter suggests he believed the high court owed him protection.

Fog on school openings

Dr. Robert Redfield, head of the Centers for Disease Control, said Thursday the agency won't revise its coronavirus guidelines for reopening schools, which Trump seemed to have demanded a day earlier. “Our guidelines are our guidelines,” Redfield declared.

But Redfield said the CDC "would provide additional information to help schools be able to use the guidance that we put forward.”

Draft CDC documents obtained by The Associated Press include a checklist that encourages parents to carefully consider whether they should send their kids back to school in person or seek virtual instruction.

That runs counter to Trump’s messaging. He has been repeatedly pressuring state and local officials to reopen schools this fall for in-person classes, even threatening to withhold federal funds from those that keep teaching and learning remote.

Fauci: Divided we fail

Dr. Anthony Fauci isn't naming names, but he said "divisiveness' in America, including political fights over mask-wearing, has made the pandemic worse.

"When you don’t have unanimity in an approach to something, you’re not as effective in how you handle it," Fauci told the FiveThirtyEight podcast. "So I think you’d have to make the assumption that if there wasn’t such divisiveness, that we would have a more coordinated approach."

The government's top infectious disease expert isn't in sync with Trump's repeated insistence that the U.S. is setting an example for the world and the record surge in COVID-19 cases is all about more testing. "

"As a country, when you compare us to other countries, I don’t think you can say we’re doing great. I mean, we’re just not," Fauci said.

Cohen won't surrender pen, back in pen

Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, who is working on a tell-all book about the president, was sent back to prison on Thursday after federal authorities revoked his coronavirus furlough.

The Bureau of Prisons said Cohen had been returned to jail after he “refused the conditions of his home confinement” during a hearing to convert his furlough to home confinement.

Cohen's lawyer, Jeffrey Levine, said his client balked at signing an agreement not to engage with the media through any medium including books. That restriction that would block the release of his book due in September about his time working with Trump, who has labeled him a "rat" for cooperating with prosecutors. Levine said the volume was "close to completion."

Cohen was let out in late May. He now faces imprisonment until November 2021. He was sentenced to three years after pleading guilty to lying to Congress, tax charges and campaign finance charges tied to the payoffs he handled for porn stars who had stories of affairs with Trump.

Here's Biden's deal

Joe Biden on Thursday, introducing a New Deal-like economic agenda while drawing a sharp contrast with a billionaire incumbent he said has abandoned working-class Americans amid cascading crises, The Associated Press reported.

“His failures come with a terrible human cost and a deep economic toll,” Biden said during a 30-minute address at a metal works firm near his childhood hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania. “Time and again, working families are paying the price for this administration’s incompetence.”

Biden called for a $400 billion, four-year increase in government purchasing of U.S.-based goods and services, plus $300 billion in new research and development in U.S. technology firms. He proposed tightening current “Buy American” laws that are intended to benefit U.S. firms but that government agencies can circumvent.

He also reaffirmed pledges for a $15-per-hour minimum wage, stronger workers’ collective bargaining rights and a repeal of tax breaks for U.S. corporations that move jobs overseas. While the economy is an issue that looked to be a Trump strength before the pandemic, Biden and his aides now see the issue as an opening to attack Trump on multiple fronts.

More coronavirus news

