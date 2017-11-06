Don’t blame guns

Mourning the victims of the Texas church massacre, Donald Trump sounded certain of this: “I think that mental health is your problem here ... This isn’t a guns situation.”

The comments at a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe signaled that neither the Sutherland Springs shootings, with at least 26 dead, nor last month’s slaughter of 58 people in Las Vegas have shaken Trump’s pro-gun views.

If anything, they may have been reinforced because an armed civilian confronted shooter Devin Patrick Kelley and opened fire, sending him fleeing. “Fortunately, somebody else had a gun that was shooting in the opposite direction, otherwise it ... would have been much worse,” Trump said (video here).

White House officials said Trump is unlikely to call for a specific policy response, The Associated Press reported.

In February, Trump signed legislation reversing an Obama-era regulation that would have made it harder for Americans with mental illnesses to buy a gun. But it appeared a bureaucratic snafu — not lax laws — allowed Kelley to buy guns despite a criminal history.

No time for politics

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway denounced Democrats as “disrespectful to the dead” for demanding stronger gun control measures.

“It’s so beyond any type of reasonable response that anyone should have — why people see politics immediately,” Conway said on “Fox and Friends.”

Trump didn’t put politics on pause on the morning after last weeks’ terrorist truck bomb attack killed eight people in Manhattan. His tweets blamed Democrats for the immigration policies under which the accused terrorist from Uzbekistan entered the U.S.

Russian: Donald Jr. open to deal

The Russian lawyer who got a meeting with Donald Trump Jr. in June 2016 with the lure of “dirt” on Hillary Clinton now says the president’s son expressed openness to something in return.

In an interview from Moscow, Natalia Veselnitskaya told Bloomberg News that the president’s eldest son indicated that a law targeting Russia could be re-examined if his father won the election.

Veselnitskaya said he asked for written evidence for her claim that illegal proceeds went to Clinton’s campaign. She didn’t have any.

Janison: Who saw that coming?

One year later, looking at the investigations that have sprouted out of the 2016 elections, it’s useful to remember that few expected Trump to win — especially in Trumpland.

The actions of Michael Flynn and Paul Manafort, among others, are slightly easier to explain, if not defend, if they were thinking about their post-campaign lives after a Trump defeat. See Dan Janison’s column for Newsday.

Staring down North Korea

Before heading to South Korea, Trump struck a hard line against North Korea’s nuclear weapons program and urged Japan to do the same.

“The era of strategic patience is over,” Trump said. “Some people say my rhetoric is very strong, but look what has happened with very weak rhetoric in the last 25 years.”

The president did not deny reports he was frustrated that Japan did not shoot down a North Korean ballistic missile that recently flew over its territory en route to a splashdown at sea.

Trump asked Congress for $4 billion to support missile defense to counter the threat from North Korea.

Warning signs for Democrats

Democrats hold an 11-point edge over Republicans for the 2018 midterm elections, according to an ABC News-Washington Post poll, but the advantage isn’t all that it seems.

The Democrats still suffer from an enthusiasm gap, with Trump voters more likely to show up to vote than Hillary Clinton’s voters. Counting voters who cast ballots in the last midterms in 2014 and are certain to do so again, the Democrats’ lead is just 2 points.

Meanwhile, Trump’s approval in a CNN poll hit a new low — 36% — with 58% disapproval.

What else is happening