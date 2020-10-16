Dueling town halls: Trump gets mad; Biden's soft shiv

American split screen

President Donald Trump rejected holding a debate on Thursday night rather than accept a virtual version. Grousing in advance to a North Carolina rally about the substitute town hall hosted by NBC, he said, "I figured, what the hell, we get a free hour on television."

But to what end? Through the hour, he barely got off any shots of note at his opponent, Joe Biden, who holds a steady leads in polls as Election Day draws closer. Instead, he was pressed to explain himself, in a withering interrogation from moderator Savannah Guthrie that turned him visibly angry, and from voters in Miami trying to understand where he wanted to lead the country. Meanwhile, with on ABC and with less drama, Biden did a methodical tear-down of Trump and talked nitty-gritty policy.

Trump was evasive to Guthrie's questions about his bout with coronavirus. Was he tested on the day of his Sept. 29 debate with Biden, as debate commission rules required? "I probably did … possibly I did, possibly I didn't." When was his last negative test before the positive one on Oct. 1? He wouldn't say.

Is any of the $421 million he owes according to recent New York Times reporting on his finances owed to foreign entities. He appeared to say "not that I know of" at one point and "probably" at another but also said it wasn't Russia or "any sinister people."

He professed to know nothing about the QAnon conspiracy cult that embraces him other than they "are very much against pedophilia." What about the part that Democrats are behind a satanic pedophile ring? "I know nothing about QAnon."

Guthrie pressed him on why he retweets crazy conspiracy theories — a recent one claimed that Biden was engaged in a conspiracy to have members of Seal Team Six killed to cover up the "fake" death of Osama bin Laden. "I'll put it out there and people can decide," Trump said. That led to a Guthrie line that may be the most memorable of the night: "You're the president. You’re not like somebody’s crazy uncle and can just retweet whatever."

On other matters, Trump looked to dial down the heat over his past refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if Biden wins. The answer is yes, I will. But I want it to be an honest election … ideally, I don’t want to transfer, because I want to win." He tried to shift into neutral from his past calls for overturning Roe v. Wade abortion rights. He said he didn't discuss it with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett and "perhaps nothing will happen." He pledged to offer a better and cheaper alternative to Obamacare, but as usual didn't' explain how.

Sign up to receive The 1600 Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Meanwhile, on ABC

Trump campaign senior adviser Mercedes Schlapp sniffed in a tweet about Biden's town hall that it "feels like I am watching an episode of Mister Rodgers [sic] Neighborhood." That got her lit up on Twitter by Fred Rogers' fans wondering what's wrong with that, but it was true that the Democrat's performance on ABC lacked the wrestling-ring vibe over on NBC.

But while speaking in measured tones, Biden went ripping. "If I'm elected president, you will not hear me race baiting, you’ll not hear me divide you. You’ll hear me trying to unify and unify with bringing people together," he said.

Biden blasted Trump’s foreign policy, declaring that "‘America first’ has made ‘America alone’" and "This president embraces all the thugs in the world."

A self-described "disaffected Republican" asked how Biden would change the tone in Washington and would avoid the temptation to seek partisan "revenge" if he defeats Trump. The former vice president replied: "In politics grudges don’t work. They make no sense."

On how he would combat climate change, Biden went deep into the policy weeds, including a discussion on the possibility of using pelletized chicken manure as a biofuel source to reduce the net greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture.

On one issue for which Biden has failed to offer clarity, he said he might soon, but not yet. Asked if voters had a right to know where he stood on the question of expanding the Supreme Court to balance it with Democratic nominees, Biden agreed voters "have a right to know where I stand before they vote." But he indicated he'll wait until Barrett's expected confirmation before Election Day.

So who won the night? Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh declared that Trump "defeated" Guthrie, who he derided as a "surrogate" for Biden. The second and final real, face-to-face presidential debate is scheduled for Oct. 22 in Nashville, if nothing derails it.

COVID's pall isn't petering out

Coronavirus infections jumped by almost 17% over the past week as the number of new cases increased in 38 states and Washington, D.C., Axios reports. But Trump on Thursday remained consistent in message — "It’s going to peter out," he told a North Carolina rally — and as a spreader of misinformation.

Trump said in a Fox Business Network interview that a recent Centers for Disease Control study found "85% of the people wearing masks catch it." He repeated that in front of the prime-time national audience at the NBC town hall. Wrong. If that were true, most Americans would be infected.

What the CDC study found in a small group of COVID patients surveyed that 85% reported they had worn a mask often or always around the time they would have become infected.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported on how the CDC has become demoralized because of White House meddling as well as some internal mistakes. The result has been an erosion of trust in one of the world’s preeminent public-health organizations, complicating its mission of dealing with a virus that has killed more than 217,000 Americans.

A new AP-NORC poll found 65% of Americans say Trump has not taken the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. seriously enough.

This day in polls

Biden leads Trump by 11 points — 53% to 42% — in the latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll. The only maybe-plus for Trump is that Biden's advantage in the nationwide survey was 14 points two weeks ago. The 3-point swing is within the margin of error.

The Democrat also is ahead by 11 points — 54% to 43% — in an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll of likely voters nationally.

A Monmouth University poll shows Biden ahead in Arizona under two turnout scenarios. With a low turnout, he's up by 2 points. A high turnout give him a 7-point edge. Arizona went for Trump by 3.5 points in 2016.

A New York Times/Siena College survey finds Trump hanging on to South Carolina, beating Biden by 8 points.

Janison: Short cuts to justice

The precise facts behind the fatal federal takedown of a fugitive homicide suspect in Portland, Oregon, last month remain a bit hazy. But gray areas in governance never seem to interest Trump — particularly when he's onstage as he was Thursday, mugging and talking tough, writes Newsday's Dan Janison.

Anti-fascism supporter Michael Reinoehl, wanted on suspicion of killing a right-wing activist, was tracked down and shot down by U.S. marshals in Lacey, Washington. Investigators said he had a loaded handgun in his pocket and his hand on or near the weapon, but there are conflicting witness accounts on whether he was given a chance to surrender. Trump shows a preference for the no-arrest outcome.

This guy was a violent criminal, and the US marshals killed him. And I’ll tell you something — that’s the way it has to be. There has to be retribution when you have crime like this," he recently told Fox News' Jeanine Pirro. He praised the gunning down again at the rally — "15 minutes and it was over."

From what we've seen, the president might not fret if his audience found that just slightly suggestive of an extrajudicial killing. Much as he proclaims "law and order," the president never comes off as a stickler for legal restraints that could prevent what he'd like to see happen in a given situation.

COVID inside cocoon grounds Kamala

Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden's running mate, has canceled all campaign travel through this weekend "out of an abundance of caution" after a flight crew member and her communications director tested positive for coronavirus, the Biden campaign announced Thursday morning.

Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said Harris wasn't in close contact with either of the infected individuals and has tested negative. So has her husband, Doug Emhoff. but his travel on behalf of the Democratic ticket also was postponed.

On Thursday afternoon, the Biden campaign announced that someone who flew with the former vice president to Ohio on Monday and Florida on Tuesday also has tested positive. The person was described as an administrative member of the aviation company that charters Biden’s plane. But Biden did not come within 50 feet of the person and isn't required to isolate, O'Malley Dillon said.

It’s the Biden campaign’s first major coronavirus scare, after months of safety precautions that drew mockery from Trump, even after he, first lady Melania Trump and others contracted the virus themselves, notes The Associated Press.

Giuliani's daughter: Papa don't preach

Among those least impressed with Rudy Giuliani's latest efforts to rescue Trump's candidacy by flogging anew scandal stories involving Biden's son Hunter: Giuliani's daughter Caroline.

Writing in Vanity Fair to endorse Biden, the 31-year-old daughter of the president's personal lawyer and former New York City mayor said, "Trump and his enablers have used his presidency to stoke the injustice that already permeated our society, taking it to dramatically new, Bond-villain heights."

She went on: "If being the daughter of a polarizing mayor who became the president’s personal bulldog has taught me anything, it is that corruption starts with 'yes-men' and women, the cronies who create an echo chamber of lies and subservience to maintain their proximity to power. We’ve seen this ad nauseam with Trump and his cadre of high-level sycophants (the ones who weren’t convicted, anyway)."

Giuliani's daughter wrote of fights over politics with her father since she was 12, writing she remembers him "firing back with an intensity fit for an opposing politician rather than one’s child." While acknowledging "an extremely privileged childhood," she described naming who her father is as "something I usually save for at least the second date."

A warning on Russia and Rudy

U.S. intelligence agencies warned the White House last year that Giuliani was the target of an influence operation by Russian intelligence, four former officials familiar with the matter told The Washington Post.

The warnings were based on multiple sources, including intercepted communications, that showed Giuliani was interacting with people tied to Russian intelligence during a December 2019 trip to Ukraine, where he was gathering information that he thought would expose corrupt acts by Joe and Hunter Biden, the report said. The intelligence raised concerns that Giuliani was being used to feed Russian misinformation to the president.

The intel led national security adviser Robert O’Brien to caution Trump in a private conversation that any information Giuliani brought back from Ukraine should be considered contaminated by Russia, one former official said. Trump shrugged his shoulders when he was told, and O’Brien emerged from the meeting uncertain whether he had gotten through to the president, the report said.

NBC News reported that federal investigators are examining whether a foreign intelligence operation is linked to the emails purportedly found by a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden at a Delaware repair shop and fed by Giuliani to the New York Post. The emails have not been independently authenticated.

More coronavirus news

See a roundup of the latest regional pandemic developments from Long Island and beyond by Newsday's Bart Jones and Matthew Chayes. For a full list of Newsday's coronavirus stories, click here.

What else is happening: