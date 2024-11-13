Long IslandPolitics

Trump transition: All the latest news

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump smiles at an...

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump smiles at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Credit: AP/Evan Vucci

Who's in, who's out in the the next Trump administration? Follow all the latest news here.

5 minutes ago

By The Associated Press

Biden greets Trump with handshake in Oval Office

President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the...

President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington. Credit: AP/Evan Vucci

Donald Trump made a victor’s return to Washington on Wednesday, visiting the White House for an Oval Office meeting with Democratic President Joe Biden and committing to a smooth transition of power as the Republican president-elect moves quickly to build out his new administration.

“Donald, congratulations,” Biden said, greeting Trump with a handshake and adding that he looked “forward to a smooth transition.”

Trump made a similar pledge and expressed thanks to Biden for the invitation — one that Trump himself had not extended to Biden after losing the 2020 election.

“Thank you very much," Trump said. "Politics is tough. And it’s, in many cases, not a very nice world. But it is a nice world today and I appreciate it very much.”

