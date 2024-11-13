Trump transition: All the latest news

Biden greets Trump with handshake in Oval Office

President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington. Credit: AP/Evan Vucci

Donald Trump made a victor’s return to Washington on Wednesday, visiting the White House for an Oval Office meeting with Democratic President Joe Biden and committing to a smooth transition of power as the Republican president-elect moves quickly to build out his new administration.

“Donald, congratulations,” Biden said, greeting Trump with a handshake and adding that he looked “forward to a smooth transition.”

Trump made a similar pledge and expressed thanks to Biden for the invitation — one that Trump himself had not extended to Biden after losing the 2020 election.

“Thank you very much," Trump said. "Politics is tough. And it’s, in many cases, not a very nice world. But it is a nice world today and I appreciate it very much.”