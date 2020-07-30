Preelection deflection

In addition to killing more than 150,000 Americans and counting, the coronavirus pandemic has blasted an enormous crater in the U.S. economy, which collapsed at a stunning 32.9% annual rate from April through June. This record quarterly decline was reported Thursday.

As this news broke, President Donald Trump turned attention to his political chances by floating a coy, dead-on-arrival suggestion that perhaps the November election should be delayed. Repeating his unsupported claim that mail-in voting is inherently fraudulent, Trump tweeted the 2020 contest "will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???"

The tweet itself proved an instant embarrassment for elected Republicans who had to shoot it down. It even clashed with a recent Trump camp stance. When presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden warned back in April that the president could try to "kick back" the election, Republican National Committee spokesman Steve Guest called it "an irresponsible allegation" describing Biden as "off his rocker." Guest stated that Trump "has made it clear that the general election will happen on November 3rd."

Trump has no legal authority to postpone the vote. Congress is not about to do so. But for those bent on taking his claims seriously, he could subvert confidence in the U.S. electoral system and perhaps convince some loyalists not to accept it if he loses. Later in the day, Trump seemed to indicate during a rambling briefing that he does not support a delay.

During the 2016 primary and general elections, Trump claimed the vote was "rigged" against him. Even after winning the Electoral College, he claimed massive fraud denied him a majority of the popular vote. Nothing ever turned up to support the notion.

That said, Biden and other Democrats have raised concerns and suspicions of their own about the potential for dirty manipulations of votes by Trump's side.

Recalling Russian digital meddling four years ago, as documented in official investigations, Biden warned last week: "If any foreign power recklessly chooses to interfere in our democracy, I will not hesitate to respond as president to impose substantial and lasting costs." There are even concerns about how new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Trump donor, looking to reduce operations in the postal system at a moment when mail balloting gains importance.

Obama, Lewis and a political moment

Given the occasion, the timing and the personalities involved, the subject matter of former President Barack Obama's eulogy for the late Rep. John Lewis was never going to be apolitical. But Obama's speech on Thursday in the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta hit hard on themes in the upcoming national election.

“Bull Connor may be gone, but today we witness with our own eyes police officers kneeling on the necks of Black Americans,” Obama said. “George Wallace may be gone, but we can witness our federal government sending agents to use tear gas and batons against peaceful demonstrators.” (For his remarks in full, click here.)

Ex-Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also spoke at the service for Lewis, who died July 17 at age 80. Bush said in part: "We the people, including congressmen and presidents, can have differing views on how to perfect our union while sharing the conviction that our nation, however flawed, is a good and noble one."

Lewis wrote in an opinion piece he'd prepared to be published in The New York Times after his death: "The vote is the most powerful nonviolent change agent you have in a democratic society." (For the full message, click here.)

Case still in against Flynn

A federal appeals court will rehear a legal challenge on whether charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn must be dropped. It is the last continuing criminal case from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, and comes as Attorney General William Barr tries as the election approaches to smash down Russiagate's impact.

The ruling is a blow to Flynn, who admitted lying to the FBI about conversations with Russian diplomats during the transition and had been awaiting sentencing when Barr moved in court to drop the case. Judge Emmet Sullivan declined to do so, and a lawyer assigned by the judge called the abrupt move to withdraw the case “highly irregular conduct to benefit a political ally of the President.”

Herman Cain (1945-2020)

Herman Cain, a former pizza-chain executive best known as a long-shot 2012 Republican presidential candidate who briefly led in polls, died in Atlanta. He was 74, and the cause was the coronavirus.

“We knew when he was first hospitalized with COVID-19 that this was going to be a rough fight,” Dan Calabrese, the editor of Cain’s website, said. He added, “Although he was basically pretty healthy in recent years, he was still in a high-risk group because of his history with cancer.”

"He was a very special man, an American patriot, and great friend," Trump said.

Photos of Cain at Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 20, showed him without a mask, as were many in attendance. But the timing of how and when he caught the virus is unknown. “The atmosphere was electric, and the president’s words were inspiring,” Cain wrote of the rally, slamming media accounts of its poor turnout.

Pizza place in Twitter-space

Negotiations toward a new aid package involving Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Congressional leaders are bogged down. But at least a pizza place in St. James got a lift from free presidential advertising, thanks to the owner's well-publicized support for Trump.

Patio Pizza owner Guy Caligiuri got fresh publicity on Fox Business for his "Keep America Great" flag. Trump on Thursday tweeted: Support Patio Pizza and its wonderful owner, Guy Caligiuri, in St. James, Long Island (N.Y.). Great Pizza!!!"

Most public officials balk for obvious reasons at doing commercial endorsements, but not Trump, who recently plugged Goya products whose CEO came under fire for hailing him.

Biden's economic angle

The president repeatedly points fingers at China despite months of earlier praise for containing the coronavirus. His vapory estimate of "millions" of lives purportedly saved by administration action seems to keep growing. In the meantime Biden holds fast to the conventional message that disaster is not just occurring on Trump's watch but is worse because of it.

“The depth of economic devastation our nation is experiencing is not an act of God, it’s a failure of presidential leadership,” Biden said in a statement from his campaign. “Had President Trump taken immediate and decisive action, tens of thousands of lives and millions of jobs would never have been lost.” Before the pandemic, the economy was the centerpiece of Trump's claims of accomplishment.

