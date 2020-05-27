Tweets and squawks

Donald Trump sent his first tweet in on May, 4, 2009, to plug an appearance on David Letterman's show. He has tweeted more than 48,000 times since, and it was not until Tuesday, May 26, 2020, that Twitter talked back.

The fact-checks attached by Twitter to a pair of Trump's unsubstantiated claims about mail-in ballots so angered Trump that he threatened Wednesday — in a tweet, of course — to crack down on Twitter and perhaps eliminate it. "Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices," he said. "We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen." Later, also on Twitter, he threatened, “Big Action to follow." White House communications Alyssa Farah said an order of some kind regarding social media will be signed by Trump on Thursday.

The president can’t unilaterally regulate or close the companies, and any effort would likely require action by Congress, The Associated Press writes. In the past, his administration shelved a proposed executive order empowering the Federal Communications Commission to regulate technology companies, citing concerns it wouldn’t pass legal muster. Former federal judge Michael McConnell, who now directs Stanford Law School’s Constitutional Law Center, told the AP that Trump lacks the legal power to back up his threat. “He has no such authority,” he said in an email. “He is just venting.”

Trump's call to expand regulation also appeared to fly in the face of long-held conservative principles on deregulation. But some Trump allies, who have alleged bias on the part of tech companies, have questioned whether platforms like Twitter and Facebook should continue to enjoy liability protections as “platforms” under federal law — or be treated more like publishers, which can face lawsuits over content.

That would raise at least a hypothetical question on whether Trump should be careful what he wishes for. He habitually gets on Twitter to accuse foes of crimes, most recently his baseless murder insinuations against MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, and whatever immunity he might claim as president won't follow him out of office.

Democrats have complained that Twitter has been too slow to respond to a litany of abusive, inaccurate or inflammatory tweets from the president. Politico writes. And despite complaints of bias from the right, The Washington Post reports the reality more complicated: Twitter has been cracking down on spam, fake accounts and abuse far more aggressively in recent years, a move that has affected liberals and conservatives alike.

Right-wing media figures and the president’s son Eric Trump targeted a Twitter executive, Yoel Roth, who posted anti-Trump tweets several years ago — one called the president a "racist tangerine." They claimed Roth was responsible for the decision to put fact checks on Trump’s mail-in voting tweets, the Post said. Bandon Borrman, Twitter’s vice president of global communications, said Roth is one member of a team that contributed to a "company decision" by the company’s general counsel in concert with the acting head of policy. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey signed off on it.

Sign up to receive The 1600 Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Not noted in passing

Trump made no acknowledgment on Twitter on Wednesday about the toll of confirmed coronavirus deaths going past the 100,000 mark.

Fauci: I'm still a masked man

The president won't wear a mask in public, but Dr. Anthony Fauci says he will keep doing so to set a good example.

"I want to protect myself and protect others, and also because I want to make it be a symbol for people to see that that's the kind of thing you should be doing," Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, said on CNN. Fauci said he believes that while wearing a mask is not "100% effective" against coronavirus, it is a valuable safeguard and shows "respect for another person."

Unlike Trump, who threatened to pull the Republican National Convention from North Carolina if officials there won't permit a full crowd, Fauci said he will "reserve judgment" for now on whether the conventions could be held in person with large crowds. First, he'd want to see a "really significant diminution" in the number of new cases and hospitalizations.

Unlike Trump, Fauci was skeptical on the use of hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus treatment. "The scientific data is really quite evident now about the lack of efficacy for it," Fauci said. He added the danger of "adverse" cardiovascular side effects.

Janison: The bad-breakup king

There's a common feature among several of the people Trump & Co. have trashed lately — they were important friends or allies, even if the relationships were transactional, writes Newsday's Dan Janison.

Jeff Sessions, as an Alabama senator and hard-line immigration foe, was an early and close backer of Trump in 2016, and was rewarded with the post of attorney general. But Sessions enraged Trump by recusing himself from the Russia investigation. The president kept him around for eight more months, ripping him all the way, and now says "he's not mentally qualified to be attorney general."

Before politics, Trump reveled in on-air banter during his frequent on-air appearances with Howard Stern. But after Stern opined two weeks ago that Trump secretly despises the people who support him, Donald Trump Jr. rained abuse on the radio comic as "Hollywood Howard."

Those seeing the president's wild accusations against Scarborough might not guess that the MSNBC host and his co-host wife Mika Brzezinski fawned on Trump so blatantly in 2016 that the candidate told them at one point: "I watched your show this morning. You have me almost as a legendary figure, I like that.”

At different times Trump forged mutually beneficial links to the Clintons, FBI Director James Comey, porn actor Stormy Daniels and lawyer Michael Cohen. He ended up calling Hillary Clinton "crooked," Comey a "dirty cop," Daniels a "horse face," and Cohen a "rat."

Scarborough foul

Some of Trump's usual defenders in media and Congress have parted ways with him over the Scarborough smear, The New York Times notes.

A Wall Street Journal editorial called the accusation "ugly even for him" and lamented: “Perhaps he even thinks this helps him politically, though we can’t imagine how. But Mr. Trump is debasing his office, and he’s hurting the country in doing so.” Washington Examiner's editorialists, noting the crackpot story's origins with left-wing conspiracy theorists in the 2000s, said it is "unfortunate that the latest person to trumpet and repeat this vile slander is the president supposedly leading this nation through a time of crisis." Readers of Trump's "crazed Twitter rant … could hardly be blamed for … doubting his fitness to lead," the Examiner said.

The New York Post said of Trump's attacks on Scarborough: “Trust us, you did not look like the bigger man.”

While most Republicans in Congress, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, stayed out of it, the No. 3 House Republican, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, said of Trump: "I would urge him to stop it."

Trump got more understanding take from radio host Rush Limbaugh, who said it was a "clever" way to get even with a critic: "Do you think Trump cares whether Scarborough murdered anybody or not? No, of course he doesn’t care … Trump is just throwing gasoline on a fire here, and he’s having fun watching the flames."

Cuomo to Trump: Let's build stuff

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo urged Trump in a meeting Wednesday at the White House to “supercharge the reopening” of the economy ravaged by the coronavirus by fast-tracking major infrastructure projects, including cross-Hudson River tunnels for Amtrak, reports Newsday's Laura Figueroa Hernandez.

"I think he understands that these are projects that need to be done," Cuomo said after the meeting. “ … He’s a builder, he’s a developer. He gets it.”

Cuomo spent a good part of his daily coronavirus briefing scolding Senate Republicans and conservative economists who have derided proposals for federal aid to places hardest hit by the pandemic as a “blue state bailout.” Cuomo said, “How can you tell one third of the country to go to heck, and then think you're going to see an economic rebound?”

More coronavirus news

Cuomo’s visit to Washington came as Long Island began reopening “nonessential” parts of its economy for the first time in more than two months. See a roundup of the pandemic developments from the region and beyond by Newsday's reporting staff, written by Bart Jones. For a full list of Newsday's coronavirus stories, click here.

What else is happening: