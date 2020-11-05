Family fears separation — from power

President Donald Trump may have been joking when he told a rally that if he lost the election, he'd "never speak" to his adult children again. But Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump on Thursday may have been channeling their father's fears of abandonment with so few prominent Republicans rushing to echo his claims that a Joe Biden win would be a fraud.

"Where is the GOP?! Our voters will never forget … " tweeted Eric with an implicit threat of revenge. "The total lack of action from virtually all of the '2024 GOP hopefuls' is pretty amazing," tweeted Don Jr. "They have a perfect platform to show that they’re willing & able to fight but they will cower to the media mob instead."

Sure enough, a few of them — such as former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri — weighed in with supportive messages if not outright endorsement of the Trump team's fraud claims.

Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas tweeted a Trump campaign fundraising message claiming, "The Democrats will try to steal this election!" Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he saw "troubling" things in the counting process.

And if neither the count nor court battles go Trump's way? Don Jr. advanced another plan to keep his dad in the White House. He retweeted a scheme blared out by right-wing talk show host Mark Levin to deny Joe Biden the presidency even if wins 270 or more electoral votes. The idea: Get Republican-run state legislatures to refuse to certify Biden's electors in states he won.

Legal experts note that nearly all states have laws mandating that legislatures abide by their voters' choice. The Republican leaders of the legislature in hotly contested Pennsylvania have signaled they want no part of any plot to overturn the popular vote. They have called it "an imaginary scenario not provided for anywhere in law — or fact."

Still, the Biden campaign told donors in a private fundraising call Wednesday night that they wouldn't be surprised at such an effort to mess with the Electoral College, the Daily Beast reported. "These are not things to be scared of or worried about. This is what we prepared for," said Dana Remus, the campaign’s general counsel. They also said they were not fearful Trump would thwart a peaceful transfer of power.

Are we there yet?

For the very latest election results, check Newsday.com.

Flail of the chief

After a day during which his tweeted charges of election fraud were repeatedly flagged by Twitter as misinformation, Trump came to the press briefing room in the White House on Thursday evening for more of the same. The falsehoods and unsupported claims are too numerous to list here, but here are some accountings by Politico and NPR.

"If you count the legal votes, I easily win," the president falsely claimed. "If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us."

Mail-in votes are legal. Trump discouraged his supporters from voting that way, while Democrats encouraged the method. So in most still-tabulating battleground states that counted in-person votes first, Trump's early leads shrank or evaporated. He tweeted "STOP THE COUNT," but later tallies shrank Biden's lead in Arizona by Thursday.

The president also touted Republican wins in the House and Senate. "We kept the Senate, despite having twice as many seats to defend as Democrats," he said. So by his logic, Democratic fraudsters are dumping in fake ballots against him, but the same ballots didn't do likewise to help Democratic candidates for Congress.

The Republicans not on board

The White House is reported to have sought a "James Baker-like" figure to lead its postelection battle, referring to the GOP elder statesman from the Reagan and two Bush administrations who captained George W. Bush's win in the 2000 Florida recount battle.

But Baker, who voted for the president's reelection, doesn't think much of the Trump strategy. "We never said don’t count the votes," Baker told The New York Times in an interview. "That’s a very hard decision to defend in a democracy."

GOP strategist Karl Rove, another Bush veteran, wrote on his website that claims of massive vote fraud won't hold up. "There are suspicious partisans across the spectrum who believe widespread election fraud is possible. Some hanky-panky always goes on," Rove wrote on his website. "But stealing hundreds of thousands of votes would require a conspiracy on the scale of a James Bond movie. That isn’t going to happen," Rove concluded.

Sean Spicer, who remained a Trump loyalist after serving as his first White House press secretary, was asked on SiriusXM radio if he thinks there has been "widespread fraud." Spicer replied: "I don’t — I haven’t seen any evidence of it. And again, I don’t think it helps his case."

Trump's evening comments in the news conference shook loose more GOP criticism. "For the president to claim fraud without any evidence is dangerous," Rick Santorum, a usually pro-Trump Republican and a former senator from Pennsylvania, said on CNN.

Biden turns down the volume

Joe Biden said he feels "very good" about the election and told his supporters to "stay calm" as counting continued in states yet to be called. "We have no doubt that when the count is finished, Senator Harris and I will be declared the winners," the Democrat said.

Speaking form a theater in downtown Wilmington, Delaware, the former vice president said, "It is the will of the voters — no one, not anyone else — who chooses the president of the United States of America." He said, "The process is working. The count is being completed. And we'll know very soon."

A later Biden tweet as Trump's news conference was imminent took a more combative tone. "The people will not be silenced, be bullied, or surrender. Every vote must be counted," he said

Janison: Crying hoax is old standby

Unfounded fraud assertions tend to be a default position for Trump and his chorus, writes Newsday's Dan Janison. Trump's best-known hoaxes consist of accusing others of hoaxes. Trust him to cry foul when his back is to the wall — or even when nothing is at stake — and have no evidence. This is a twisted form of Trumpian reliability.

The president long has peddled the fantasy that people are voting after Election Day and getting those ballots to count. Trump never bothered to confess to the public why he never backed up claims that he was the victim of millions of illegal ballots in 2016, causing him to lose the popular vote. The "fraud commission" he appointed found not a hint of this before disbanding.

Many in the president's fan base still parrot all canards on cue. Many more people might believe them, at least for a while, if not for Trump's repeated cries of wolf. In the end hard facts will speak for themselves.

Fraud claims that fizzled

Trump campaign official Richard Grenell, recently the president's Director of National Intelligence, joined a news conference of Trump partisans in Nevada to makes claims of voting irregularities. His live evidence: A woman, Jill Stokke, who said she showed up to vote and she was told someone had already cast her ballot.

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said Stokke’s version of events doesn’t match up with reality, the website Law & Crime reported. Gloria said he handled Stokke’s complaint himself and despite officials believing that the signature on he already-cast ballot matched the one they had on file.

Gloria added that she refused to provide a statement affirming her story to the county and that the Nevada Secretary of State's office, which is controlled by a Republican, backed Clark County's handling of the situation, Fox News reported.

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Thursday retweeted claims circulated by Fox Business Network host Maria Bartiromo — all debunked a day earlier — about giant overnight dumps of "100% Biden" ballots in Wisconsin and Michigan and Sharpie pens that wouldn't properly mark ballots on Arizona.

Check out this tweet string from Cox Media reporter Jamie Dupree for a merry-go-round ride on fraud and irregularity claims that don't hold up.

