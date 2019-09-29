'A bad day'

President Donald Trump would have a tough time lumping in Tom Bossert with the "Democrat savages" who are out to get him.

Bossert served two Republican administrations, including more than 14 months as Trump's homeland security adviser in the White House. Bossert doesn't line himself up with the nothing-to-see-here defenders of Trump's call to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky seeking an investigation of Joe Biden.

"I'm deeply disturbed" by the whistleblower complaint that brought the call to light, Bossert said on ABC's "This Week." He called it "is a bad day and a bad week for this president and for this country if he is asking for political dirt on an opponent." (Here's Bossert on video.)

Bossert added that the connection with Trump's two-month freeze on military aid to Ukraine was "far from proven." But Bossert voiced exasperation with another conspiracy theory pushed by Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani that suggests it was Ukraine, not Russia, that hacked into a Democratic computer server in 2016. Trump asked Zelensky to investigate CrowdStrike, a U.S. cybersecurity firm that figures in the theory.

Bossert said of Giuliani: "I am deeply frustrated with what he and the legal team is doing and repeating that debunked theory to the president. It sticks in his mind when he hears it over and over again.” Bossert. whose White House responsibilities included cybersecurity, stood by the U.S. government's conclusion blaming Russia for the hack.

Later in the program, Giuliani told Stephanopoulos: "Tom Bossert doesn't know what he's talking about" and denied peddling that particular theory despite reports suggesting otherwise and his own allusions to it on Twitter. "But that doesn't mean Ukraine didn't do anything," Giuliani said.

Said Bossert: "I honestly believe this president has not gotten his pound of flesh yet from past grievances on the 2016 [Russia] investigation … If he continues to focus on that white whale, it's going to bring him down."

Trump: Bring me the whistleblower

Trump on Sunday night tweeted a demand to meet the whistleblower and those who gave that person information.

"Like every American, I deserve to meet my accuser, especially when this accuser, the so-called 'Whistleblower,' represented a perfect conversation with a foreign leader in a totally inaccurate and fraudulent way."

He also said he wanted House intelligence chairman Adam Schiff "questioned at the highest level for Fraud & Treason."

Trump last week said the whistleblower and the complaint's sources were "almost" and "close to" spies. He waxed nostalgically about the days when spies were executed.

"Was this person SPYING on the U.S. President? Big Consequences!" Trump said of the whistleblower's sources.

Hear the whistle coming

The U.S. intelligence whistleblower whose complaint spurred an impeachment inquiry has reached an agreement to testify before the House Intelligence Committee “very soon,” Schiff said on Sunday.

An attorney for the whistleblowers said logistics are being worked out with both House and Senate committees and "we understand all agree that protecting whistleblower's identity is paramount."

Also due to appear this week is Kurt Volker, who just resigned as the U. S. special envoy for Ukraine. Volker was an intermediary between Giuliani and Ukrainian officials, and reportedly advised the Ukrainian leadership about how to “navigate” the Trump's demands to Zelensky.

Schiff, on NBC’s “Meet the Press” said that there will be a closed hearing on Friday with the U.S. intelligence community’s inspector general to review what steps he took to corroborate the complaint. Giuliani gave conflicting signals on whether he would testify if called, but Schiff indicated he might not seek his appearance, at least in public. CNN reported Democratic concerns an open hearing with Giuliani would become a circus.

Trump’s supporters, including Giuliani and White House senior adviser Steven Miller, made the Sunday talk show rounds to defend the president and try to turn the focus on Biden. Miller declared that Trump "is the whistleblower." For more see Newsday's story by Laura Figueroa Hernandez and Scott Eidler.

Janison: Central casting for a farce

Before he became Ukraine's president — and not a small reason why the voters elected him — Volodymyr Zelensky made his living as an actor, comedian, screenwriter, television producer, film producer and director. He starred in a satirical series as a history teacher whose online video rant against government corruption went viral and won him election.

Zelensky's new role is providing a gold mine of material, even if it put him in an embarrassing position, writes Newsday's Dan Janison. His kissing up to Trump in the July 25 phone call was over-the-top in obsequiousness. If not rooted in sincerity, the performance could be worthy of an Emmy. (An award Trump complains he unfairly never won.)

Biden camp: Bar Rudy from TV

The Daily Beast reports Biden's campaign made an extraordinary request to executives of major network news and cable news organizations Sunday: Stop booking Giuliani on their programs.

"While you often fact check his statements in real time during your discussions, that is no longer enough," the letter from top Biden aides Anita Dunn and Kate Bedingfield reads. "By giving him your air time, you are allowing him to introduce increasingly unhinged, unfounded and desperate lies into the national conversation.”

Giuliani texted the Beast in response: "Sounds like the usual left wing censorship."

Giuliani's often-agitated, paper-waving, conspiracy theory-spouting TV appearances have discomforted some Republicans — he's wild as a March hare,” Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana said last week — but the former mayor made it through two Sunday shows without calling anyone a "moron" or an "idiot."

Polls: Americans want the inquiry

A CBS News poll found a 55%-to-45% majority of Americans approve of the House opening an impeachment inquiry. Jus 28% think Trump's actions on Ukraine were proper. A larger 31% thinks they were not proper but still legal, and 41% call them illegal.

Does Trump deserve impeachment? Saying yes were 42%, while 36% say no and 22% think it's too soon to say.

In an ABC News poll, 64% judged Trump's actions very serious or somewhat serious, while 35% said no not serious or not serious at all.

Back to 'her emails'

The Trump administration is investigating the email records of dozens of current and former senior State Department officials who sent messages to then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s private email, The Washington Post reported. Officials were told the emails sent years ago — Clinton left in 2013 — have been retroactively labeled as classified.

State Department officials vigorously denied there was any political motivation behind their actions. But several of those who have been questioned the Post that the State Department Bureau of Diplomatic Security investigators made it clear that they were pursuing the matter reluctantly, and under external pressure.

The targets include former career bureaucrats who served as conduits for outside officials trying to get important messages to Clinton. The Post said they don't appear to be in jeopardy of criminal prosecution, but many fear the results of the probe will damage their reputations and their ability to maintain security clearances.

What else is happening: