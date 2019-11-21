A fool's 'errand'

Fiona Hill was brought to the National Security Council of Donald Trump's White House in 2017 as a widely respected expert on Europe and Russia. When she left in July, Hill testified before the House impeachment inquiry Thursday, the policy she helped formulate — to engage Russia while discouraging bad conduct — had been hijacked.

The full realization came to her only this week, after reviewing the story given to the House Intelligence Committee by Gordon Sondland, the EU ambassador tasked by Trump to work with Rudy Giuliani and get Ukraine to investigate Trump's foes.

"He wasn’t coordinating with us because we weren’t doing the same thing that he was doing," Hill said. " … He was being involved in a domestic political errand. And we were being involved in national security foreign policy. And those two things had just diverged."

What she did see and told Sondland in July, Hill said, was "I think this is all going to blow up. And here we are." She didn't just mean the turmoil of the impeachment inquiry. She warned Trump's defenders — and implicitly Trump himself — to stop peddling a “fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services” to blame Ukraine instead of Russia for 2016 election interference.

“These fictions are harmful even if they are deployed for purely domestic political purposes,” Hill said. The Russians under Vladimir Putin, she said, “deploy millions of dollars to weaponize our own political opposition research and false narratives." The result is "partisan rancor" when "external forces as they seek to divide us against each another, degrade our institutions, and destroy the faith of the American people in our democracy.”

Thursday's session was the last scheduled open hearing, though it's possible the committee could still call other witnesses. The committee has begun writing a report summarizing its findings, The Washington Post reported. When they finish, proceedings move to the Judiciary Committee to draft specific articles of impeachment. That work could begin after the Thanksgiving recess.

Newsday's Tom Brune has five takeaways from the appearances by Hill and David Holmes, the political counselor in the U.S. embassy in Ukraine who spoke about the call he overheard between Sondland and Trump. Here are links to video highlights of Hill and her opening statement.

Partisan lines still hold

While Democrats felt that they had made an ironclad case that Trump abused power, they are no closer to persuading even a single House Republican to join them in voting to impeach the president, Politico reported.

One Republican on the intelligence panel, Rep. Will Hurd of Texas, a centrist who isn't seeking reelection, said Trump's "do us a favor" remark and mention of Joe Biden in his July 25 call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky was "inappropriate, misguided foreign policy." But it did not, Hurd said, add up to an impeachable offense.

Anticipating the Democratic-led House will vote for impeachment, a group of Republican senators and senior White House officials met Thursday to map out a strategy, The Washington Post reported.

One scenario calls for rapid proceedings in the Senate that could be limited to about two weeks — enough time to give the proceedings credence, in their view, without risking greater damage to Trump by dragging on too long.

Janison: Pro and Don

Among the many irritants that get under Trump's skin are government professionals doing their jobs, writes Newsday's Dan Janison. See Trumps wrath in his tweets and his Sharpie.

It happened late this summer when Trump altered a weather map to show Hurricane Dorian could have hit Alabama, contrary to what the National Weather Service office in Birmingham had said.

State Department and National Security Council officials who appeared before the House Intelligence Committee this week ended up tracking another Trump-created storm path. The likelihood of Ukraine having been the "real Russia" in the 2016 election, a "theory" Trump promotes, echoes Dorian's fictional threat to Mobile Bay.

During his tenure, Trump has pilloried and demeaned his own appointees at the Justice Department, the FBI, the Pentagon, the Federal Reserve and the Department of Homeland Security.

Trump rages at Manhattan feds

Donald Trump on Thursday denounced New York-led investigations into his finances amid reports that federal prosecutors in Manhattan have issued a series of subpoenas to several Trump campaign fundraisers, writes Newsday's Laura Figueroa Hernandez.

“Now the Witch Hunt continues with local New York Democrat prosecutors going over every financial deal I have ever done,” Trump tweeted. “This has never happened to a President before.” The Southern District of New York being run by U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman, a Republican who Trump appointed.

The New York Times reported that the Berman's office has subpoenaed a lobbying firm and two individuals who have raised campaign dollars for Trump. The subpoenas are part of an ongoing investigation into two associates of Rudy Giuliani who have been charged with campaign finance violations.

The president claimed on Twitter that special counsel Robert Mueller “went over all my financials, & my taxes and found nothing.” Mueller has made no such assertions and Trump’s finances were not covered in the unredacted portions of Mueller’s 448-page final report.

Bloomberg puts in his papers

Mike Bloomberg took another step toward a campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination by filing paperwork with the Federal Election Commission that he plans to run.

An aide familiar with the billionaire mogul's plans said the filing is "not a final decision or announcement," though that could happen within days. The step was required because he filed paperwork to appear on the Democratic primary ballot in Alabama and Arkansas earlier this month, and added Texas on Wednesday.

Should he run, he's likely to skip the first four states on the primary calendar and spend big in hopes of a strong showing in the so-called Super Tuesday states that vote in early March.

Wobble, wobble, wobble

Analysts thought Joe Biden turned in a shaky performance at Wednesday night's Democratic debate. Fordham University associate professor of political science Christina Greer said Biden struggled to “answer a question directly” and appeared not to “think clearly or succinctly.”

Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Cory Booker of New Jersey jostled to present themselves as the pragmatists they believe can mend the country’s divisions. “All the moderates are Bidens-in-waiting,” said California-based veteran Democratic strategist Rose Kapolczynski. “It’s a contest to inherit his support if he falters and fails.”

It's the potential opening that Bloomberg is looking for too. For more takeaways from the debate, see Emily Ngo's story for Newsday.

What else is happening: