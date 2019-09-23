The king of clean

Donald Trump has tossed out a lot of ideas to change the world: America first. Fair trade. Tear up the Iran deal. Make Mexico build the wall. But one plan the president never mentioned until recently was to make himself an international crusader against corruption.

Yet that's the motive he claims for pressing Ukraine's president to revive a closed investigation into a company that employed Hunter Biden, a son of Joe Biden, who happens to be a political opponent. "We're supporting a country, we want to make sure that country is honest … Why would you give money to a country you think is corrupt?" Trump said.

Trump's interest in cleaning up the internal behavior of other countries seems to be a pivot. Last fall, after the CIA concluded that Saudi Arabia's crown prince ordered the murder of a dissident, Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, Trump voiced less interest in Mohammed bin Salman's culpability (“Maybe he did and maybe he didn’t") than preserving U.S. arms sales to the kingdom.

The slayings of journalists, dissidents and anti-corruption crusaders who ran afoul of Vladimir Putin was no reason to Trump to stop trying to cozy up to the Russian leader. “There are a lot of killers. We have a lot of killers,” Trump has said. “Well, you think our country is so innocent?”

Trump praised Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte for doing an “unbelievable job” of dealing with “the drug problem.” Duterte did the job with death squads that killed more than 7,000 addicts and dealers. That was in 2017, when Trump Tower Manila opened. Duterte named a Trump partner to the project as a business envoy to the United States. The Saudis also have invested with Trump. Trump's dream for a Moscow tower didn't work out.

Is profiting abroad on the power of a political family's name troubling? When Donald Trump Jr. visited India last year to promote Trump-branded luxury apartments. But buyers willing to pay a $38,000 booking fee were invited to "a conversation and dinner" with the American president's son.

As for Ukraine, its president, Volodymyr Zelensky, was elected on a vow to end corruption, which has been widespread and pervasive in his country. But Trump's interest, as he has explained it, was narrower in scope and quite particular. He wants dirt on the Bidens. He told reporters Monday: "If a Republican ever did what Joe Biden did … they’d be getting the electric chair by right now."

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Can do no wrong

In a running series of exchanges with reporters in between meetings with world leaders at the UN General Assembly, Trump said he didn't explicitly threaten to withhold military aid to Ukraine if the Bidens aren't investigated.

“I did not make a statement that you have to do this or I won’t give you aid,” Trump said. But it would “possibly have been OK if I did," he added.

Trump professed to have no fear about what a transcript of his July 25 call with Zelensky would show. But no decision has been made to release it, as Democrats on Capitol Hill have demanded since the administration refused to release an intelligence community whistleblower's complaint about it.

Joe Biden tweeted: "So release the transcript of the call then."

"Perhaps you’ll see it, perhaps you won’t see that, it depends on what we want to do,” Trump said. Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, on Fox Business Monday, said at first that Trump made no threat about the aid. But he amended that comment to "can’t say for 100%.” For more, see Newsday's story by Laura Figueroa Hernandez.

Janison: Worse than Russiagate

The Ukraine affair looms larger as a scandal than Russian election meddling ever did for a simple reason, writes Newsday's Dan Janison. It strongly suggests an abuse of power committed inside the White House. Trump clearly aspired to use the clout of his elected office overseas to destroy a political opponent.

It's not a gray area: A president is supposed to direct foreign policy for the good of this country, not for himself. Trump was still a private citizen in 2016 when he called during a news conference for "Russia, if you're listening," to produce Hillary Clinton emails. Not this time.

It is hard to imagine that the crusading-prosecutor version of Giuliani in the 1980s wouldn't have called what he's now engaged in a crude shakedown.

Partisan divide intact

The chairmen of three committees in the Democratic-led House threatened to subpoena Secretary of State Mike Pompeo if he does not produce information about whether Trump and Giuliani inappropriately tried to influence the government of Ukraine for political gain.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called on Senate Republicans to open a hearing, and demanded the White House release transcripts of the call. Politico reported favor for impeachment is growing among moderate Democrats in swing districts. “This isn’t Mueller, it’s something else,” said a freshman Democrat, who declined to speak publicly. The lawmaker described a “seismic change in mood.”

The mood hasn't swung so much on the Republican side. Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Trump ally, said the president should be "tell us as much as he can without compromising executive privilege" and predicted ”Trump “is going to blow you away with his willingness to disclose and be transparent about this phone call, because I think he did nothing wrong, and he has nothing to hide.”

Sen. Marco Rubio told CNN "it’s possible it’s something he shouldn’t have done but not … an impeachable offense. It’s something voters will be aware of and can take into account next year.”

Only Congress or 2020 voters can decide whether Trump should face consequences, because legal experts said a criminal case is a nonstarter, The Washington Post reported. While there are laws on the books regarding bribery, corrupt dealings with foreign officials and foreign influence in an American election, Trump's position as president puts him out of reach, based on the Justice Department opinion that presidents cannot be indicted.

That ignoble Nobel committee

Trump on Monday revived his gripe that the committee that awards the Nobel Peace Prize is rigged against him. He remains miffed that Barack Obama got one.

Speaking to reporters before a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Trump asserted that “I would get a Nobel Prize for a lot of things, if they give it out fairly, which they don't.”

Trump continued: “They gave one to Obama immediately upon his ascent to the presidency and he had no idea why he got it … “You know what? That was the only thing I agreed with him on.”

Trump family feud on guns

Behind Trump's failure to make a decision on what legislation he could support to answer gun violence is an argument within his family on what would best serve his re-election chances, Politico reports.

On one side is Ivanka Trump, joined by Attorney General William Barr. Both are urging the president to back expanded background checks for gun sales. They say it can win him support from moderate suburban voters.

But Donald Trump Jr. is telling his dad that he risks losing support from his conservative base if he pushes too aggressively on new gun control legislation, they say. Trump's son is aligned with a top aide to acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

What else is happening: