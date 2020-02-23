Eva Pearson appointed to NuHealth board

The number of trustees appointed recently by Nassau County Executive Laura Curran or other prominent Democratic politicians as trustees of the public benefit corporation that runs Nassau University Medical Center keeps growing.

Democrat Eva Pearson joined the board of NuHealth after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo gave his signoff on Jan. 31. Pearson replaces board member Michael DeLuca. Pearson, of Farmingdale, had run unsuccessfully for Oyster Bay Town Council and the Nassau County Legislature.

Since October, Curran, State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) and Nassau Legis. Kevan Abrahams (D-Freeport), the minority leader, have recommended six new appointments who were added to the board

Curran's pick, Ryan Cronin, joined the NuHealth board in October. New board Chairman Robert Detor started Jan. 17. Also that day, Cuomo appointed Waylyn Hobbs Jr., of Hempstead, a Curran recommendation; Martin Glennon of Sea Cliff, an Abrahams' pick; and Jan Figueira, whom Heastie recommended.

There are 13 voting members and two nonvoting members on NuHealth's board. The board can have up to 15 voting members.