NuHealth gets federal subpoena focused on state funds

Nassau University Medical Center is pictured on July 15, 2011. Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Scott Eidler scott.eidler@newsday.com @ScottyEidz
The public benefit corporation that runs Nassau University Medical Center has received federal subpoenas focused on funding the hospital receives from a multibillion-dollar state program that rewards hospitals for improvements that result in fewer visits to the hospital and emergency room, chairman George Tsunis said.

The corporation, called NuHealth, voted Sept. 9 to boost the spending authorization for its outside counsel, Abrams Fensterman LLP, by $200,000, “due to work on a Federal subpoena,” according to minutes from the East Meadow based health system.

Tsunis, NuHealth's chairman, declined to describe the records the subpoena is seeking.

But he said, “It’s a process that we started — we went to them and said we think there’s an issue here,” Tsunis said.

“In this particular matter, we hired one of the premier firms to represent NUMC in these subpoenas, where we are making sure that over the last four years, [state] funds were properly spent," Tsunis said. "This is the seminal oversight responsibility of the board.”

Tsunis continued, “the taxpayers deserve no less, as for many years, NUMC has been treated as a cash cow, even though, the cow didn’t have any cash here.”

NuHealth General Counsel Megan Ryan said the health system is using the Lake Success-based law firm because partner Kenneth Abel had worked previously with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District.

“As always, we self-report, cooperate with the government, with all legal law enforcement entities, and I'm always in contact with them,” Ryan said.

She continued, “whenever there’s an issue, we are the ones that contact law enforcement … We notify law enforcement, we do our proper reporting … ”

John Marzulli, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office, declined to comment.

Tsunis said that since he became chairman in February 2018, NuHealth has dealt with 1,829 subpoenas from federal, state, and county law enforcement agencies.

“Overwhelmingly these are matters that we self-reported to the authorities when we felt there were inappropriate things that had been occurring or were occurring at NUMC in an effort to stop prior bad practices,” Tsunis said.

Tsunis called the reporting part of “a deliberate plan to end patronage and corruption at NUMC."

The public hospital has struggled financially over the past few years. It posted a $46.6 million operating loss in 2018, compared with $25.7 million in 2017.

NuHealth had a $587.6 million operating budget last year.

Nassau County guaranteed $188 million in outstanding NuHealth debt as the end of last year, according to the Nassau Interim Finance Authority, the county's financial control board.

Scott Eidler covers Nassau County government and politics for Newsday. Scott has worked at Newsday since 2012 and previously covered municipal government and education.

