The riot-inciter in chief

President Donald Trump does not do clean breakups. Not with ex-wives, not with former loyal allies and not — as we saw in a shocking and shameful spectacle Wednesday — with the American democracy that rejected him.

A mob summoned to Washington and egged on by Trump, brainwashed by his delusional drumbeat that he was defrauded out of reelection, stormed inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, overrunning outnumbered police and causing members of Congress to flee as they met for the final steps to affirming Joe Biden's election as the next president.

In a morning rally near the White House, Trump proclaimed to the crowd that "this election was stolen from you, from me, from the country" and falsely declared that he won "in a landslide." He complained that the three justices he put on the Supreme Court didn't take up his case and that Senate Republicans spurned a bid to overturn the election. He called on his MAGA faithful to march on the Capitol and said he would walk with them. He did not, returning instead to the White House to watch the chaos he wrought on TV — scenes that resembled an attempted coup.

The pro-Trump mob, some with firearms, took over the presiding officer’s chair in the Senate that Vice President Mike Pence vacated, where one yelled, "Trump won that election." Another posed for photos in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office and took a piece of mail as a trophy. Lawmakers and staff members hid under tables, donned gas masks, hunkered in lockdowns, blocked doors with furniture and said prayers. A woman was shot dead by Capitol police firing at pro-Trump intruders who refused orders to stop, law enforcement officials told The Washington Post reported. Family members identified her as Ashli Babbit of San Diego. Three other people died at the Capitol in what police called "medical emergencies."

Staff members grabbed the boxes of Electoral College votes for safekeeping as the evacuation took place. The mob smashed windows, broke down doors and went hunting for prey. Protesters could be heard chanting, "Where is Pence?" — Vice President Mike Pence, who earlier rebuffed Trump's demand that he use powers he does not have to reject Biden electors.

Inside the White House, with the nation's legislative branch under siege by insurrectionists, Trump tweeted more grievance: "Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done … "USA demands the truth!"

It took 2½ hours before Trump responded to begging aides begging for him to call for an end to the occupation for Trump to grudgingly make a video. Again reciting his election grievances, Trump said: "We have to have peace. So go home, we love you, you’re very special." It was so incendiary that Twitter and Facebook soon blocked them suspended the president's accounts. While Trump was silenced, the House and Senate returned at 8 p.m. to finish their work.

A 'dark day'

Pence, newly decoupled from Trump, spoke first when the Senate returned. "Today was a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol," Pence said. He praised the resumption of proceedings, promising that "the world will again witness the resilience and strength of our democracy." Senators gave him a standing ovation.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell decried the "failed insurrection" by the Trump-inspired mob. "They tried to disrupt our democracy," he said. "They failed. They failed." Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer assailed Trump. "The president, who promoted conspiracy theories that motivated these thugs, the president, who exhorted them to come to our nation’s capital, egged them on," he said.

Other Republicans forcefully condemned Trump. "We gather today due to a selfish man’s injured pride and the outrage of his supporters whom he has deliberately misinformed for the past two months," said Sen. Mitt Romney. "There’s no question the president formed the mob. … He lit the flame," sad Rep. Liz Cheney.

The House and Senate returned to the business of hearing the futile election challenges promoted by Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley and a larger group of House Republicans, but support for them further eroded.

Sens. Steve Daines of Montana, Mike Braun of Indiana, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and Kelly Loeffler of Georgia all said in light of the violence they would stand down from planned objections to election results in disputed swing states. Only six of 99 senators present supported refusing to accept the results in Arizona. The House rejected the Arizona challenge 303-121.

"I cannot now in good conscience object to the certification of these electors," said Loeffler, who lost a runoff election Tuesday. "The violence, the lawlessness and siege of the halls of Congress are abhorrent and stand as a direct attack on the very institution my objection was intended to protect: the American democratic process."

Romney scolded those still pressing Trump's objections. "Those who choose to continue to support his dangerous gambit by objecting to the results of a legitimate, democratic election will forever be seen as being complicit in an unprecedented attack against our democracy," he said.

Et tu, Pence

Trump was still speaking to the rally at the Ellipse near the White House when Pence put as statement affirming he would not intervene as Trump wanted to thwart the Electoral Vote count. He seemed to know it was coming, even though he lied in a statement Tuesday night that he and the vice president saw eye to eye.

Pence was "listening to stupid people" — meaning the ones who said what Trump wanted was unlawful.

In a tweet as his violent supporters were storming the Capitol, Trump tweeted: "Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!"

Or it may be that telling Trump no was the most courageous act of his career.

Trump couldn't process that former allies would not stand with him against the law.

Is it 25th Amendment time?

CBS News reported Wednesday night reports there are "whispers" among cabinet members about invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office before his term ends. It has not been formally presented to the Vice President, but it has "moved beyond simple speculation" at the "highest levels."

The National Association of Manufacturers, the nation's largest manufacturing association, condemned the assault on the Capitol as "sedition" and urged Pence to "seriously consider working with the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to preserve democracy."

"The outgoing president incited violence in an attempt to retain power, and any elected leader defending him is violating their oath to the Constitution and rejecting democracy in favor of anarchy," a statement from NAM said. Every second he retains the vast powers of the presidency is a threat to public order and national security.

The idea gathered some steam elsewhere on Wednesday night. House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal (D-Mass.) tweeted, "The 25th amendment should be invoked, and he should be removed from office." The Washington Post editorialized that "every second he retains the vast powers of the presidency is a threat to public order and national security."

Curiously, Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller said that he and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley consulted with Pence and House and Senate leaders during the afternoon on how to respond to the security breakdown at the Capitol, according to military.com. There was no mention of Trump

Under the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, the vice president and a majority of Cabinet secretaries can declare Trump "unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office" in writing and remove him from office.

Janison: Cowards gonna coward

As if to prove himself the most arrogant, selfish and careless of politicians, Trump egged on followers to use the protest tactics of the powerless — all to endorse his pathetic attempt to grab power and deny what he is, a loser, writes Newsday's Dan Janison.

Big protest in DC on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!" he tweeted from his comfortable perch, on Dec. 20. From Day One, Trump has refused to act like a normal leader by taking any responsibility for this kind of bluster. To look strong, he incites others, always strutting behind those with the guns.

Mean lies can be expected from a president whose deceits about the coronavirus arguably contributed to the deaths of thousands of Americans. He incited people to flout safety precautions. Clearly, he does not mind others dying or he'd have issued the proper cautions.

As always, Trump stayed in a safe place. the White House fortress. Personal risk, to Trump, has always been for the little people — for soldiers, activists and public servants he seems to consider suckers. Don’t expect to find his family instigators, Eric and Donald Jr., mix it up with police guarding the barricades. They talk tough. Their role in life is to collect money, promote the family brand and, like dad, insult the intelligence of the people.

Biden: It 'borders on sedition'

Biden on Wednesday called the Trump mob storming of the home of Congress an "unprecedented assault, unlike anything we've seen in modern times" on the citadel of liberty, the Capitol itself."

Speaking from Wilmington, Delaware, where he has been preparing for his presidency, Biden said, "This is not dissent, it's disorder. It's chaos. It borders on sedition, and it must end now. I call on this mob to pull back and allow the work of democracy to go forward."

Asked whether he was concerned about his swearing-in ceremony, which is to take place at the Capitol on Jan. 20, Biden said, "I am not concerned about my safety security or the inauguration.The American people will have to stand up and stand up now. Enough is enough is enough." Watch Biden's remarks on video.

Long Islanders caught in mayhem

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) was getting ready to speak in the House chamber in favor of a challenge to the election when Trump supporters burst in and security personnel evacuated the chamber.

Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove), said he heard a "pop, pop, pop" sound and soon saw U.S. Capitol Police inside the chamber draw their guns. Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-St. Albans), the newly appointed chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, wrote on Twitter: "The world is watching as the greatest democracy braces against an attempted coup, stirred by its leader who'd rather watch the country burn than transition power."

The newest Long Island House member, Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-Bayport), called the riot "un-American" and "insane" and the kind of thing that "happens in third-world countries." He blamed Trump supporters who misguidedly believe Congress could overturn the election results. "I’m still getting emails saying ‘stick with the President. We can still win.’ I say, what do you mean? We can’t win," Garbarino said.

Zeldin said, "This should never be the scene at the U.S. Capitol." But Zeldin said Wednesday night he would persist with his objection. For more see Newsday's story by Laura Figueroa Hernandez and Tom Brune, with Yancey Roy.

Georgia vote will strengthen Biden's hand

Democrat Raphael Warnock defeated Republican Loeffler in one Georgia runoff election and Democrat Jon Ossoff was called the winner Wednesday over GOP Sen. David Perdue in the other. That means Biden's party will have a working majority in the Senate as well as the House, expanding opportunities to pass his agenda and get his nominees confirmed.

Vice President Kamala Harris will be the tiebreaker in the new 50-50 lineup after she is sworn in. The next majority leader will be New York's Schumer.

Trump’s false claims of voter fraud in the presidential face cast a shadow over the runoff elections, and Republicans feared it suppressed their own turnout from would-be voters distrusting the results. Trump came to Georgia for a Perdue-Loffler rally Monday focused on his own grievances.

"Trump is the cause of this, lock, stock and barrel," one Republican strategist told Politico. "But when you’re relying on someone to win you a Senate race that also lost statewide eight weeks prior, you’re not in a position of strength."

Biden wants Garland for attorney general

Biden has selected Merrick Garland, a federal appeals court judge who in 2016 was snubbed by Republicans for a seat on the Supreme Court, as his attorney general, The Associated Press and other news organizations reported.

Garland is an experienced judge who held senior positions at the Justice Department decades ago, including as a supervisor of the prosecution of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. The pick will force Senate Republicans to contend with the nomination of someone they spurned four years ago to hold the seat of the late Antonin Scalia open during Obama's final year in hope a Republican would be elected to fill the vacancy.

Democratic control of the Senate will ease concern that Biden could have trouble getting a new judge confirmed to replace Garland on the appeals court.

More coronavirus news

The U.S. set a daily record for COVID-19 deaths Tuesday at 3,775. See a roundup of the latest regional pandemic developments by Newsday's reporting staff, written by Bart Jones. For a full list of Newsday's coronavirus stories, click here.

