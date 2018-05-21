Suffolk County is opening 376 camp sites to out-of-towners at four county parks near the U.S. Open Golf championship at Shinnecock Hills from June 11-17.

“With over 8,000 hotel rooms nights expected to be booked, for this event alone, we have made the necessary upgrades at our county campgrounds and parks to offer convenient accessible and affordable visits for golf fans,” County Executive Steve Bellone said.

Visitors can gain access to the county’s computerized reservation system for golfing, camping and the Shinnecock Marina by using the promo code USOPEN18, which normally requires a Green Key Card fee that usually costs $50 for nonresidents.

To gain access to the computer reservation systems, interested campers from out of the county or those who do no possess a Green Key Card can go to the website USOPEN.SuffolkCountyNY.gov. Scroll down to the bottom of the site to Membership Registration, and in the box for the membership code write “USOPEN18.”

Visitors, who make reservations, will still pay the out-of-town rate for camping. At Sears Bellows Park’s campground which is nearest to the event at 7.4 miles, the county is also waiving the minimum stay requirement, normally four nights.

Officials say at Sears Bellow in Hampton Bays, 62 of 89 sites are being made available for out-of-county visitors. At Indian Island which is 14.1 miles away from the course, 71 of 131 sites will be made available and at Cedar Point in East Hampton, which is 18.5 miles from the course, 174 of 190 campsites will be available. At Southaven Park in Shirley, 69 of 104 sites will be made available.

Officials expect no impact on local campers because the event comes before the closing of school and summer vacations. In all, the county has 750 campaign sites.

Unchanged are the nightly fees for nonresident campers: $28 at Sears Bellow, $33 Indian Island, Cedar Point and Southaven Parks.

The county will also make 12 of 15 transitional boat slips available for rental at Shinnecock Marina, less than four miles from the course. Those arrangements also can be made using the computerized reservation system.