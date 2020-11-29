Trump to Fox News: Election was 'rigged'

President Donald Trump on Sunday continued to claim the election he lost was "rigged," speculating the FBI and U.S. Justice Department were "involved" but he did not elaborate on the charge.

Trump, who spoke on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures," told anchor Maria Bartiromo the Nov. 3 election "had glitches where they moved thousands of machines from my account to [president elect Joe] Biden's account." He said, "They're theft, they're fraud."

He also said the FBI and DOJ should be more directly involved in his election challenges.

"This is total fraud, and how the FBI and the Department of Justice -- I don't know, maybe they're involved," Trump said. "But how people are allowed to get away from this stuff, with this stuff, is unbelievable."

Trump also said the two agencies were "missing in action. Can't tell you where they are. I asked 'are they looking at it?' Everyone says 'yes, they're looking at it.'"

"You would think if you're in the FBI or the Department of Justice, this is the biggest thing you could be looking at. Where are they? I've not seen anything, they just keep moving along and they go on to the next president."

Sign up to receive The 1600 Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Trump's legal team has continued to lose lawsuits challenging the election results in states that Biden won. Judges have criticized Trump lawyers for asking the courts to discard millions of legally cast ballots without providing valid evidence to justify the extraordinary request.

On Friday, Pennsylvania Third Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas rejected the Trump campaign's latest effort to overturn the state's election results. The state, with 20 electoral votes, certified Biden's win last week.

Bibas, a Trump appointee, wrote in the jurists' decision: "Free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy. Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here."

Trump on Sunday made no mention of a formal concession, though last Monday his administration formally allowed the transition to take place. Trump, however, has insisted he will continue to challenge the results.

In the interview, Trump cited a sarcastic post in "The Federalist," a conservative publication. The piece, written to reflect the "historical implausability" of Biden's win, was titled, "5 More Ways Joe Biden Magically Outperformed Election Norms."

"I won all five, and I still lost," Trump said. "There's only one reason for that: Fraud, stuffing the ballot box."

Trump also said he "got 74 million votes, the largest in the history of a sitting president."

As for his legal challenges, Trump said "we have to move very fast, we have been moving very fast."

He said he hopes the U.S. Supreme Court takes up the case.

"We should be heard by the Supreme Court. Something has to be able to get up there. Otherwise, what is the Supreme Court?"