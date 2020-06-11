1st State Senate District

VALERIE M. CARTRIGHT

Democratic

BACKGROUND: Cartright of Port Jefferson Station was a senior attorney in a civil rights law firm before being elected to the Brookhaven Town Council in 2013. She is in her fourth term and has focused on improving the town’s infrastructure, environment and economy. She is a community activist for civil rights. Cartright is also an adjunct instructor St. Joseph’s College. She graduated from West Virginia University and Touro College Law School. Her campaign declined to give her age.

ISSUES: She said she will seek more affordable housing for veterans, the homeless and the disabled. She also supports universal health coverage for all New Yorkers including mental health services. She said she would seeking funding for treatments for opioid addiction as well as preventive education. She would seek funding for universal pre-Kindergarten and full-day summer programs at schools. She said she would propose tax credits to allow employers to let workers telecommute during child care emergencies.