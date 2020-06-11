TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Evening
SEARCH
67° Good Evening
Long IslandPolitics

1st State Senate District

By Michael Gormley michael.gormley@newsday.com @GormleyAlbany
Print

VALERIE M. CARTRIGHT

Democratic

BACKGROUND: Cartright of Port Jefferson Station was a senior attorney in a civil rights law firm before being elected to the Brookhaven Town Council in 2013. She is in her fourth term and has focused on improving the town’s infrastructure, environment and economy. She is a community activist for civil rights. Cartright is also an adjunct instructor St. Joseph’s College. She graduated from West Virginia University and Touro College Law School. Her campaign declined to give her age.

ISSUES: She said she will seek more affordable housing for veterans, the homeless and the disabled. She also supports universal health coverage for all New Yorkers including mental health services. She said she would seeking funding for treatments for opioid addiction as well as preventive education. She would seek funding for universal pre-Kindergarten and full-day summer programs at schools. She said she would propose tax credits to allow employers to let workers telecommute during child care emergencies. 

Michael Gormley has worked for Newsday since 2013, covering state government, politics and issues. He has covered Albany since 2001.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Jia Ling Hu of Franklin Square gets his Coronavirus on Long Island: Latest updates
Amityville Village trustees have approved permits for Security Amityville Village approves permits for Security Dodge
The Cerro Wire water tower starting to fall Amazon plans warehouse for Cerro site
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, speaking Thursday from Albany, Cuomo: Localities can reopen playgrounds and pools
Police responded in force to 100 Terrace Avenue Heavy police presence at Hempstead apartment complex
Arthur Lacker, right, a 9/11 first responder from 9/11 first responders at high-risk for COVID-19
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search