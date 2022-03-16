Voters across Long Island elect village mayors and trustees

Results are in from village elections on Tuesday across Long Island to elect mayors, trustees and judges.

In Old Field, incumbent Thomas Gulbransen and challenger William Schaefer won two trustee seats, and newcomer Morgan Morrison won a special election to complete the final year of a trustee seat currently held by Adrienne Owen. Trustees serve for two years.

Owen was appointed last year when Steven Shybunko resigned to replace Mayor Bruce Feller, who had retired. Owen then opted to run for a seat with a full two-year term.

Gulbransen, who received 132 votes, and Schaefer, who garnered 122 votes, defeated Owen, who got 88 votes. Morrison, with 131 votes, defeated Thomas Cottone, who had 81 votes.

The Northport Village race for mayor pitted two native residents against each other, a recently elected trustee and the village’s former clerk, who retired after a dispute with the current mayor who did not seek reelection.

Former village clerk Donna Koch prevailed over trustee David Weber Jr., 1,015-799. There were four write-in candidates.

"I think it was a great turnout," Koch said. "There were over 1,600 voters [and] I think that shows the people of the village really wanted change."

Koch said on the campaign trail that she was running to stop the perception of behind-the-scenes decision making.

She said two things she would like to accomplish include purchasing the shuttered Woodbine Marina with its parking lot and restrooms from the Town of Huntington and transforming it into a transient boat dock and pedestrian-friendly promenade. She said she supports outdoor dining but wants to find a balance between it and the right of people to walk on the sidewalks.

Weber will retain his seat as a trustee. Koch takes office April 4 at noon.

Meghan M. Dolan received 1,034 votes and Joseph Sabia 934 votes to win four-year open trustee seats on the village board. James M. Izzo received 973 votes, and there were 10 write-in candidates

Ernest Pucillo defeated Michael P. Bento, 880-716, to fill one unexpired term with two years remaining. There were six write-in candidates.

The salaries will be $21,538 for the mayor and $10,769 for trustees, Northport officials said.

In Patchogue, incumbent trustees Joseph E. Keyes, 391 votes, Patrick McHeffey, 384 votes and Susan Henke Brinkman, 370 votes, were reelected, defeating challenger Dennis Ross who garnered 149 votes. The four candidates were running for three seats, each with a four-year term. Trustees are paid $15,000 annually.

With Carl MacGowan, Darwin Yanes and John Asbury