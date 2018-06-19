Thirteen villages from Bayville to Quogue have contested races with candidates focusing on issues including fiscal responsibility, government transparency and quality of life. Check back to see the latest results.

Atlantic Beach

In Atlantic Beach incumbent trustees Edward A. Sullivan and Linda L. Baessler beat challenger Kevin Kelly for two open seats. Baessler received 231 votes and Sullivan received 210 votes while Kelly received 80 votes, according to results provided by the village clerk. Mayor George Pappas who ran unopposed received 247 votes.

Three candidates for 2 trustee seats

Edward A. Sullivan -- 210

Linda L. Baessler -- 231

Kevin Kelley -- 80

Bayville

Mayor

Joe Russo III

Robert De Natale

Trustee - Eight candidates for four open seats

David Wright

Valerie Belcher

Peter Valsecchi

Patricia Farnell.

Jen Jones

Al Avazis

Christopher Pflaumer

Erika Bruno

Bellport

Incumbents Steven Mackin (324) and Joseph Gagliano (306) won re-election against challenger Dan Polner (139).

Three candidates for two village board seats

Steven Mackin -- 324

Dan Polner -- 139

Joseph Gagliano -- 306



Brightwaters

Trustee John Valdini (336) won a two-year mayoral term against incumbent Mayor Joseph McDermott (315).

Mayor

Joseph McDermott -- 315

John Valdini -- 336

East Hampton

Challenger Rosemary Brown defeated incumbent Trustee Bruce Siska. Incumbent Trustee Arthur Graham was re-elected.

Three candidates for two trustee seats

Rosemary Brown -- 277

Bruce Siska -- 83

Arthur Graham -- 225

Great Neck

Incumbent and deputy mayor Bart Sobel (339) and incumbent trustee Khoshrow Namdar (262) defeated challenger Perry Spector (116).

Three candidates for two trustee seats

Khoshrow Namdar -- 262

Bart Sobel -- 339

Perry Spector -- 116

Hewlett Harbor

Three candidates for two trustee seats

Kenneth Kornblau

Thomas Cohen

John Novello

Huntington Bay

Incumbents Donald T. Rave Jr. (132), and Jay Meyer (112) won against challenger John Cannon (42).

Three candidates for 2 trustee seats

Donald T. Rave, Jr. -- 132

Jay Meyer -- 112

John Cannon -- 42

Lawrence

Alex H. Edelman

Michael Fragin

Trustee - Three candidates for two seats

Uri Kaufman

Syma F. Diamond

Stanley R. Kopilow

Muttontown

Mayor

Julie Albernas

James Liguori

Trustee - Seven candidates for three seats

Port Jefferson

Incumbents Bruce D'Abramo (345) and Bruce Miller (382) won re-election against challenger Kathianne Snaden for two trustee seats.

Three candidates for two trustee seats

Bruce D’Abramo -- 345

Bruce Miller -- 382

Kathianne Snaden -- 341

Poquott

Mayor

Dee Parrish

John Richardson

Board - six candidates for three seats

Dee Parrish

John Richardson

William Poupis

Christopher Schleider

Felicia Chillak

Dianna Padilla

Quogue

Incumbents Jeanette Obser (184) and Kimberley Payne (196) won against challenger Eileen Duffy (138).

Three candidates for two open seats

Jeanette Obser -- 184

Kimberley Payne -- 196

Eileen Duffy -- 138

