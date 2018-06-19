June 2018 Long Island village election results
Get all the results for the contested races in thirteen villages.
Thirteen villages from Bayville to Quogue have contested races with candidates focusing on issues including fiscal responsibility, government transparency and quality of life. Check back to see the latest results.
Atlantic Beach
In Atlantic Beach incumbent trustees Edward A. Sullivan and Linda L. Baessler beat challenger Kevin Kelly for two open seats. Baessler received 231 votes and Sullivan received 210 votes while Kelly received 80 votes, according to results provided by the village clerk. Mayor George Pappas who ran unopposed received 247 votes.
Three candidates for 2 trustee seats
Edward A. Sullivan -- 210
Linda L. Baessler -- 231
Kevin Kelley -- 80
Bayville
Mayor
Joe Russo III
Robert De Natale
Trustee - Eight candidates for four open seats
David Wright
Valerie Belcher
Peter Valsecchi
Patricia Farnell.
Jen Jones
Al Avazis
Christopher Pflaumer
Erika Bruno
Bellport
Incumbents Steven Mackin (324) and Joseph Gagliano (306) won re-election against challenger Dan Polner (139).
Three candidates for two village board seats
Steven Mackin -- 324
Dan Polner -- 139
Joseph Gagliano -- 306
Brightwaters
Trustee John Valdini (336) won a two-year mayoral term against incumbent Mayor Joseph McDermott (315).
Mayor
Joseph McDermott -- 315
John Valdini -- 336
East Hampton
Challenger Rosemary Brown defeated incumbent Trustee Bruce Siska. Incumbent Trustee Arthur Graham was re-elected.
Three candidates for two trustee seats
Rosemary Brown -- 277
Bruce Siska -- 83
Arthur Graham -- 225
Great Neck
Incumbent and deputy mayor Bart Sobel (339) and incumbent trustee Khoshrow Namdar (262) defeated challenger Perry Spector (116).
Three candidates for two trustee seats
Khoshrow Namdar -- 262
Bart Sobel -- 339
Perry Spector -- 116
Hewlett Harbor
Three candidates for two trustee seats
Kenneth Kornblau
Thomas Cohen
John Novello
Huntington Bay
Incumbents Donald T. Rave Jr. (132), and Jay Meyer (112) won against challenger John Cannon (42).
Three candidates for 2 trustee seats
Donald T. Rave, Jr. -- 132
Jay Meyer -- 112
John Cannon -- 42
Lawrence
Alex H. Edelman
Michael Fragin
Trustee - Three candidates for two seats
Uri Kaufman
Syma F. Diamond
Stanley R. Kopilow
Muttontown
Mayor
Julie Albernas
James Liguori
Trustee - Seven candidates for three seats
Port Jefferson
Incumbents Bruce D'Abramo (345) and Bruce Miller (382) won re-election against challenger Kathianne Snaden for two trustee seats.
Three candidates for two trustee seats
Bruce D’Abramo -- 345
Bruce Miller -- 382
Kathianne Snaden -- 341
Poquott
Mayor
Dee Parrish
John Richardson
Board - six candidates for three seats
Dee Parrish
John Richardson
William Poupis
Christopher Schleider
Felicia Chillak
Dianna Padilla
Quogue
Incumbents Jeanette Obser (184) and Kimberley Payne (196) won against challenger Eileen Duffy (138).
Three candidates for two open seats
Jeanette Obser -- 184
Kimberley Payne -- 196
Eileen Duffy -- 138
