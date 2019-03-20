March 2019 Long Island village election results
Get all the results for the contested races in ten villages.
10 villages across Long Island have contested races for mayor or trustees in Tuesday’s elections. Results are unofficial. Check back for the latest updates.
Babylon
Mayor
Ralph Scordino -- 1289
Kathy Hoffman -- 910
Four candidates for two trustee seats
Robyn Silvestri -- 1302
Tony Davida -- 1248
Debbie Kolovich -- 849
Michael Tenety -- 847
East Williston
Three candidates for two trustee seats
James Iannone -- 224
Raffaela Dunne -- 233
James Reichman -- 174
Freeport
Five candidates for two trustee seats
Jorge Martinez -- 1,715
Christopher L. Squeri -- 1,342
Michael Pomerico -- 976
Joseph Gambino -- 675
Jennifer Winters -- 758
Floral Park
Three candidates for two trustee seats
Lynn Pombonyo -- 1401
Frank Chiara -- 1231
Nadia Holubnyczyj -- 834
Greenport
Five candidates for two trustee seats
Jack Martilotta -- 160
Peter Clarke -- 180
Lily Dougherty-Johnson -- 116
Devin McMahon -- 103
Cindy Pease Roe -- 20
Hempstead
Six candidates for two trustee seats
Jeffery Daniels -- 789
Waylyn Hobbs Jr -- 767
Darrell J. Garner -- 451
Sherina Gonzales-Lucas -- 335
Dorothy Shelley Brazley -- 363
Michael Abrahams -- 451
Lynbrook
Mayor
Alan Beach -- 3,330
Hilary Becker -- 974
Three candidates for two trustee seats
Robert Boccio -- 3045
Ann Marie Reardon -- 2971
David O'Neil -- 626
Antoniella Tavella -- 881
Steven Liguori -- 1031
Malverne
Mayor
Keith Corbett -- 1473
Lori Lang -- 964
Four candidates for two trustee seats
Lauren Touchard -- 1505
Timothy Sullivan -- 1574
Antony Pfeffer -- 923
Rossana Weitekamp -- 821
Massapequa Park
Three candidates for two trustee spots
Tina Schiaffino -- 653
Daniel Pearl -- 592
Salvatore Balestrieri Sr. -- 200
Valley Stream -- results not available
Mayor
Edwin A. Fare
Anthony BonellI
Four candidates for two trustee seats
Vincent Grasso
Dermond Thomas
Cristobal Stewart
Jed Kaplowitz
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.