Long IslandPolitics

March 2019 Long Island village election results

Get all the results for the contested races in ten villages.

Voters cast their ballots in the special village

Voters cast their ballots in the special village elections in the lobby of Amityville High School on March 18, 2014. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Newsday Staff
Print

10 villages across Long Island have contested races for mayor or trustees in Tuesday’s elections. Results are unofficial. Check back for the latest updates.

Babylon

Mayor

Ralph Scordino -- 1289

Kathy Hoffman -- 910

Four candidates for two trustee seats

Robyn Silvestri -- 1302

Tony Davida -- 1248

Debbie Kolovich -- 849

Michael Tenety -- 847

 

East Williston

Three candidates for two trustee seats

James Iannone -- 224

Raffaela Dunne -- 233

James Reichman -- 174

 

Freeport

Five candidates for two trustee seats

Jorge Martinez -- 1,715

Christopher L. Squeri -- 1,342

Michael Pomerico -- 976

Joseph Gambino -- 675

Jennifer Winters -- 758

 

Floral Park

Three candidates for two trustee seats

Lynn Pombonyo -- 1401

Frank Chiara -- 1231

Nadia Holubnyczyj -- 834

 

Greenport

Five candidates for two trustee seats

Jack Martilotta -- 160

Peter Clarke -- 180

Lily Dougherty-Johnson -- 116

Devin McMahon -- 103

Cindy Pease Roe -- 20

 

Hempstead

Six candidates for two trustee seats

Jeffery Daniels -- 789

Waylyn Hobbs Jr -- 767

Darrell J. Garner -- 451

Sherina Gonzales-Lucas -- 335

Dorothy Shelley Brazley -- 363

Michael Abrahams -- 451

 

Lynbrook

Mayor

Alan Beach -- 3,330

Hilary Becker -- 974

Three candidates for two trustee seats 

Robert Boccio -- 3045

Ann Marie Reardon -- 2971

David O'Neil -- 626

Antoniella Tavella -- 881

Steven Liguori -- 1031

 

Malverne

Mayor

Keith Corbett -- 1473

Lori Lang -- 964

Four candidates for two trustee seats

Lauren Touchard -- 1505

Timothy Sullivan -- 1574

Antony Pfeffer -- 923

Rossana Weitekamp -- 821

 

Massapequa Park

Three candidates for two trustee spots

Tina Schiaffino -- 653

Daniel Pearl -- 592

Salvatore Balestrieri Sr. -- 200

 

Valley Stream -- results not available

Mayor

Edwin A. Fare

Anthony BonellI

Four candidates for two trustee seats

Vincent Grasso

Dermond Thomas

Cristobal Stewart

Jed Kaplowitz

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

By Newsday Staff

