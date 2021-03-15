TODAY'S PAPER
Villages across LI to hold March 16 mayoral, trustee races

Long Island village voters will go to the

Long Island village voters will go to the polls Tuesday. Credit: Newsday File

By Newsday Staff
This story was reported by John Asbury, Denise M. Bonilla, Carl MacGowan, Keldy Ortiz, Ted Phillips and Dandan Zou. It was written by Jean-Paul Salamanca.

Villages across Long Island will hold elections on March 16, including five contested mayoral races.

Contests for mayor that have at least one challenger will take place in Freeport, Garden City, Hempstead, Massapequa Park and Munsey Park.

In unusual circumstances, both incumbent mayors in Floral Park and New Hyde Park are not seeking reelection, and the races are uncontested.

In Floral Park, Deputy Mayor Kevin M. Fitzgerald is running to replace Dominick Longobardi. Christopher Devane is on the ballot to fill the seat left by Lawrence Montreuil in New Hyde Park.

Village officials said COVID-19 restrictions will be enforced at polling sites.

Massapequa Park administrator Linda Tuminello said the village will implement pandemic precautions.

"Anyone that comes into Village Hall to vote, they’re required to wear a mask," she said. "Village Hall is sanitized and will be sanitized the night before."

All election inspectors will be wearing masks and gloves, and hand sanitizer will be available throughout Village Hall, Tuminello said.

"Everyone will receive their own pen that they can take with them when they leave," she said.

In Amityville Village, a resolution was passed in January requiring voters to wear a mask or face covering when entering a polling location. As with the general election, the village also decided to hold voting in two school gyms, Park Avenue and the high school, in order to increase social distancing.

The following are contested elections in Nassau and Suffolk villages:

Nassau Freeport

Garden City

Hempstead

Lynbrook

Malverne

Massapequa Park

Munsey Park

New Hyde Park

Port Washington North

Sea Cliff

Suffolk Amityville

Babylon

Old Field

