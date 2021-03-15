Villages across LI to hold March 16 mayoral, trustee races

This story was reported by John Asbury, Denise M. Bonilla, Carl MacGowan, Keldy Ortiz, Ted Phillips and Dandan Zou. It was written by Jean-Paul Salamanca.

Villages across Long Island will hold elections on March 16, including five contested mayoral races.

Contests for mayor that have at least one challenger will take place in Freeport, Garden City, Hempstead, Massapequa Park and Munsey Park.

In unusual circumstances, both incumbent mayors in Floral Park and New Hyde Park are not seeking reelection, and the races are uncontested.

In Floral Park, Deputy Mayor Kevin M. Fitzgerald is running to replace Dominick Longobardi. Christopher Devane is on the ballot to fill the seat left by Lawrence Montreuil in New Hyde Park.

Village officials said COVID-19 restrictions will be enforced at polling sites.

Massapequa Park administrator Linda Tuminello said the village will implement pandemic precautions.

"Anyone that comes into Village Hall to vote, they’re required to wear a mask," she said. "Village Hall is sanitized and will be sanitized the night before."

All election inspectors will be wearing masks and gloves, and hand sanitizer will be available throughout Village Hall, Tuminello said.

"Everyone will receive their own pen that they can take with them when they leave," she said.

In Amityville Village, a resolution was passed in January requiring voters to wear a mask or face covering when entering a polling location. As with the general election, the village also decided to hold voting in two school gyms, Park Avenue and the high school, in order to increase social distancing.

The following are contested elections in Nassau and Suffolk villages:

Nassau Freeport Mayor: Robert Kennedy (incumbent); Thelma P. Lambert-Watkins; Carmen Pineyro Trustee (two): Dawn de la Llera; Ron Ellerbe (incumbent); Juana Prado Moore; Tiffany Pendola; Donna Raphael; Yvette Sanchez Kennedy, who is seeking a third term as mayor, said he has increased reserves from $1.4 million to $24 million and reduced village debt by $70 million. The village has not raised property taxes for the past eight years. "In the next four years, I plan on expanding the economic development of Freeport, increasing the safety and security of our residents, and design additional flood prevention projects for the entire waterfront community," Kennedy said in an email. Kennedy’s campaign is facing a federal lawsuit filed last year regarding its campaign contributions. The case is pending. Keith Corbett, Kennedy’s attorney, said all campaign filings are handled by the village clerk and not required by local election laws. Lambert-Watkins has worked 28 years for the New York City Housing Authority. She said the village needs to provide more affordable housing for millennials and seniors to keep families in Freeport. She said the village needs to attract new businesses and help businesses using community development funding. "The residents of Freeport deserve to have a beautiful community and the village should be able to fix sidewalks, dangerous intersections and bring more economic development," Lambert-Watkins said. "The village should add more mixed dwellings of housing and businesses and address two issues at once." Pineyro has served on the board for 12 years. She said she grew up in Freeport and is concerned about the village’s infrastructure and long-term finances. She said she wants to target state and federal grants to repair and replace sewage lines and revitalize the corridor along the waterfront and Nautical Mile. "My vision and the mayor’s vision parted ways a long time ago from the ways the community is being handled," Pineyro said. "Infrastructure is falling apart, and we need to re-imagine our community from the ground up."

Garden City Mayor: Robert A. Bolebruch; Cosmo Veneziale Trustee (three) for two-year terms: Richard A. Catalano; Bruce J. Chester; Terence P. Digan; Mark A. Hyer; Thomas J. O’Brien; Yvonne Varano Trustee (one) for one-year term: Mary Carter Flanagan; Stephen S. Makrinos Bolebruch, the village's deputy mayor, is running against Cosmo Veneziale, who owns an architecture firm. Bolebruch is resigning his trustee seat to run for mayor after serving eight years on the board. He is a brokerage firm branch manager and has served the past five years on the village finance committee. He has also worked in multiple positions at various departments in the village. Bolebruch said the village is addressing its water quality through litigation and experts. He said the village also needs to figure out the future of St. Paul’s School and litigation regarding MTA utility poles. "I love being part of this group and this village," he said. "You always have to realize and look to not what is only good for individuals, but what’s in the best interest in the village." Veneziale has lived in Garden City for 28 years. "I look forward to serve as Garden City’s next Mayor," Veneziale said in an email. "Garden City is a great place to raise a family. It has great community organizations, an excellent school system and superior recreational facilities. As Mayor, I will endeavor to honor the legacy of A.T. Stewart, the founder of Garden City."

Hempstead Mayor: Herberth Flores; Waylyn Hobbs; Lamont E. Johnson; Don Ryan (incumbent) Trustee (two): Jennifer C. Bonilla; Kevin Boone; Noah Burroughs; Clariona Griffith; Laquana King; Sherina Lucas; Charles Renfroe (incumbent); Thern Shivers; Rosanne Small-Morgan

Lynbrook Trustee (two): Michael Hawxhurt (incumbent); David O’Neill; Laura Ryder

Malverne Trustee (two): Perry Cuocci (incumbent); Patricia Canzoneri Fitzpatrick; Lori Lang

Massapequa Park Mayor: Daniel Pearl (incumbent); Cynthia Paulis Pearl, who is a deputy commissioner at Oyster Bay’s department of public works, said the main issues he’s focused on are trying to set up a COVID-19 vaccination site in the village and repairing roads. "We anticipate doing more roads this year than we have last year," Pearl said. "The worst rated roads are the ones we try to do first." Pearl said the village will also coordinate with a utility company to resurface roads that are torn up when gas lines are upgraded. Pearl said the new policy on health insurance was "fair" and it wouldn’t have been right to take it away from retired officials who had counted on it. "It’s available if people need it," he said. Paulis, a retired trauma physician who ran against Pearl last year, said she wants to end the taxpayer-funded health insurance for life given to the village’s elected officials. In December, the village board changed its policy to require newly elected officials to contribute 10% of their village health insurance costs and 20% if they retire after 10 years of service and reach age 55. Paulis said this policy is still too costly for taxpayers and too generous for officials who serve part-time. "They’re getting this ride for health care for life?" Paulis said. "You’re going to be tacking on maybe 40 years of health care costs to the village for an entire family? That’s outrageous."

Munsey Park Mayor: Lawrence A. Ceriello (incumbent); Anthony Sabino Ceriello defended the $26,280 tax increase the village approved when it passed its $1.862 million budget last year. For an average homeowner, he said the increase was about $27. "We were concerned about the collapse in government-sharing revenue" and a decline in permit fees because of the pandemic, said Ceriello, 64. He added that Munsey Park has cut expenses by more than $120,000 in the past four years since he joined the board (first as a trustee and then mayor), referring to the $1.986 million 2018 budget. "At the same time, we’ve done all this road work, we’ve done all this repair work, we’ve planted trees," the mayor said. "I don’t think there’s anybody in the village who disagrees with the direction the village is taking." Sabino, a former village trustee, is challenging Ceriello, who is seeking a second term in office. Sabino, who lost his reelection bid for trustee in 2020 by one vote, criticized Ceriello for raising taxes during the pandemic. "My first priority is fighting against any further tax hikes," said Sabino, 62, who voted against the budget adoption last April. "I felt that it was reprehensible … to raise people’s taxes in a time of a health crisis and economic uncertainty because, after all, you don’t know which of your neighbors are in distress." To balance the budget and avoid a tax hike, Sabino suggested cutting spending on what he called "frivolous beautification projects" and "a modest reduction in the road work budget," among other measures.

New Hyde Park Trustee (two): Bassam "Sam" Khoury; Madhvi Nijjar; Richard Pallisco (incumbent); Arthur Savarese

Port Washington North Trustee (two): Stanley Gerard (write-in); Matthew Kepke (incumbent) ; Sherman Scheff (incumbent)

Sea Cliff Trustee (two): Dina Epstein (incumbent); James Mozer; James Versocki

Suffolk Amityville Trustee (two): Owen E. Brooks Jr.; Richard G. Cronin; Kevin P. Smith (incumbent)

Babylon Trustee (three): Dominic P. Bencivenga (incumbent); Anthony M. Cardali (incumbent); Deborah "Debbie" Maya Melito; Frank J. Seibert Jr. (incumbent)