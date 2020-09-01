Village elections on Sept. 15 will come with sanitizer, fresh pens

It's already been an election year like no other for Long Island villages.

Elections that normally take place in March and June were pushed back to Sept. 15 this year when Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo issued an executive order delaying village votes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

When ballots are finally cast in two weeks, voters will find polling places stocked with hand sanitizers, Plexiglas dividers, fresh pens, face masks at the door and floor markings to help everyone maintain social distancing.

And in a few cases, voting locations have been moved to larger areas to help lessen the chance of spreading the virus.

“We have three big garage doors," said village administrator Ronnie Shatzkamer of Flower Hill, which is relocating its polls to the village hall garage from the usual upstairs voting location. "All will be open. So fresh air will be coming in … We have more room to space people out.”

Villages also are informing residents that absentee ballots are available for anyone who's nervous about going out to vote. Applications are available at village halls, and ballots must be returned by Election Day.

Residents should call their village clerks about voting times, which vary from one place to another.

Some villages expect delays in completing vote tallies, but they say they're ready for a very different Election Day.

“We may be there until 1 o’clock in the morning,” Shatzkamer said. “We will be there until everything is counted.”

Here are synopses of contested village races:

ATLANTIC BEACH Mayor: George J. Pappas (incumbent), Stephen R. Mahler Trustee (two seats): Danielle Struss, Edward A. Sullivan (incumbent), Linda L. Baessler (incumbent)

BELLE TERRE Mayor: Robert Sandak (incumbent), Enrico Scarda Trustee (two seats): Lou Bove, Peter S. Colucci, Sheila Knapp (incumbent), Jacquelyn Gernaey (incumbent)

EAST HAMPTON Mayor: Jerry Larsen, Arthur Graham and Barbara Borsack Trustee (2 seats): Chris Minardi, Sandra Melendez, David Driscoll, Richard Lawler (incumbent), Raymond Harden

FARMINGDALE Mayor: Ralph Ekstrand (incumbent), George Starkie

FLOWER HILL Mayor: Brian Herrington (incumbent), Kate Hirsch Trustee (three seats): Gary Lewandowski (incumbent), Robert McNamara (former mayor died in April; his name remains on the ballot), Randall Rosenbaum (incumbent), Jay Silverman, Jeffrey Greilsheimer, Diane Turner

GREAT NECK PLAZA Mayor: Ted Rosen. Trustee Leonard Katz is running a write-in campaign Trustee (two seats): Pamela Marksheid (incumbent), Michael DeLuccia, Robert Farajollah (write-in candidate), Marnie Ives (write-in candidate)

HEWLETT HARBOR Mayor: Mark Weiss (incumbent), Ron Austin Trustee (two seats): Ken Kornblau (incumbent), Thomas Cohen (incumbent), Tim Volman, David Mosayov

LAWRENCE Mayor: Alex H. Edelman (incumbent), Daniel J. Goldstein Trustee (two seats): Paris C. Popack, Eliezer Kutner, Bruce A. Backman, Joel M. Preminger, J. Lawrence Kolodny, Uri Kaufman (incumbent)

MANORHAVEN Mayor: James M. Avena (incumbent), Vincent M. Costa Trustee (two seats): Priscilla von Roeschlaub (incumbent), Joseph Zimbardi, Harry S. Farina, Walter E. Peters

MASSAPEQUA PARK Mayor: Cynthia Paulis, Daniel M. Pearl, Teresa M. Spinosa (incumbent) Trustees (two seats): Salvatore Balestrieri Sr., Richard W. Begandy (incumbent), Dana M. Durso, Kristian M. Hernandez, Todd A. Svec

MUNSEY PARK Trustee (two seats): Anthony M. Sabino (incumbent), John Dellaquila, Gregory LiCalzi Jr., Regina Im

NORTH HAVEN Trustee (one seat): Christopher Fiore (incumbent), Terie L. Diat NORTHPORT Trustee (two seats): Mercy Smith (incumbent), Dave Weber Jr., Jerry Maline (incumbent; his name remains on the ballot but he has moved out of state and is not seeking reelection)

PATCHOGUE Trustee (three seats): Lori B. Devlin (incumbent), Thomas Ferb (incumbent), Jack Krieger (incumbent), James Skidmore

ROCKVILLE CENTRE Trustee (one seat): Nancy Howard (incumbent), Michael Scalere

SALTAIRE Trustee (two seats): Frank Wolf (incumbent), Alexander Chefetz, William Obre, Hillary Richard (incumbent)

SOUTH FLORAL PARK Trustee (two seats): George Ingram, Nyakya Brown, Porsha Lyons

SOUTHAMPTON Trustee (two seats): Kimberly Allan (incumbent), Zach Epley, Joseph McLoughlin, Gina Arresta