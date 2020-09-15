Village elections: See latest results

Elections that normally take place in March and June were pushed back to Sept. 15 this year when Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo issued an executive order delaying village votes because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are synopses of contested races in 19 villages. Results will be updated throughout the night:
ATLANTIC BEACH
Mayor: George J. Pappas (incumbent), Stephen R. Mahler
Trustee (two seats): Danielle Struss, Edward A. Sullivan (incumbent), Linda L. Baessler (incumbent)
BELLE TERRE
Mayor: Robert Sandak (incumbent), Enrico Scarda
Trustee (two seats): Lou Bove, Peter S. Colucci, Sheila Knapp (incumbent), Jacquelyn Gernaey (incumbent)
EAST HAMPTON
Mayor: Jerry Larsen, Arthur Graham and Barbara Borsack
Trustee (2 seats): Chris Minardi, Sandra Melendez, David Driscoll, Richard Lawler (incumbent), Raymond Harden
FARMINGDALE
Mayor: Ralph Ekstrand (incumbent), George Starkie
FLOWER HILL
Mayor: Brian Herrington (incumbent), Kate Hirsch
Trustee (three seats): Gary Lewandowski (incumbent), Robert McNamara (former mayor died in April; his name remains on the ballot), Randall Rosenbaum (incumbent), Jay Silverman, Jeffrey Greilsheimer, Diane Turner
GREAT NECK PLAZA
Mayor: Ted Rosen. Leonard Katz is running a write-in campaign
Trustee (two seats): Pamela Marksheid (incumbent), Michael DeLuccia, Robert Farajollah (write-in candidate), Marnie Ives (write-in candidate)
HEWLETT HARBOR
Mayor: Mark Weiss (incumbent), Ron Austin
Trustee (two seats): Ken Kornblau (incumbent), Thomas Cohen (incumbent), Tim Volman, David Mosayov
LAWRENCE
Mayor: Alex H. Edelman (incumbent), Daniel J. Goldstein
Trustee (two seats): Paris C. Popack, Eliezer Kutner, Bruce A. Backman, Joel M. Preminger, J. Lawrence Kolodny, Uri Kaufman (incumbent)
MANORHAVEN
Mayor: James M. Avena (incumbent), Vincent M. Costa
Trustee (two seats): Priscilla von Roeschlaub (incumbent), Joseph Zimbardi, Harry S. Farina, Walter E. Peters
MASSAPEQUA PARK
Mayor: Cynthia Paulis, Daniel M. Pearl, Teresa M. Spinosa (incumbent)
Trustees (two seats): Salvatore Balestrieri Sr., Richard W. Begandy (incumbent), Dana M. Durso, Kristian M. Hernandez, Todd A. Svec
MUNSEY PARK
Trustee (two seats): Anthony M. Sabino (incumbent), John Dellaquila, Gregory LiCalzi Jr., Regina Im
NORTH HAVEN
Trustee (one seat): Christopher Fiore (incumbent), Terie L. Diat
NORTHPORT
Trustee (two seats): Mercy Smith (incumbent), Dave Weber Jr., Jerry Maline (incumbent; his name remains on the ballot but he has moved out of state and is not seeking reelection)
PATCHOGUE
Trustee (three seats): Lori B. Devlin (incumbent), Thomas Ferb (incumbent), Jack Krieger (incumbent), James Skidmore
ROCKVILLE CENTRE
Trustee (one seat): Nancy Howard (incumbent), Michael Scalere
SALTAIRE
Trustee (two seats): Frank Wolf (incumbent), Alexander Chefetz, William Obre, Hillary Richard (incumbent)
SOUTH FLORAL PARK
Trustee (two seats): George Ingram, Nyakya Brown, Porsha Lyons
SOUTHAMPTON
Trustee (two seats): Kimberly Allan (incumbent), Zach Epley, Joseph McLoughlin, Gina Arresta
VALLEY STREAM
Trustee (two seats): John L. Tufarelli, Sean Wright, Anthony Bonelli
With John Asbury, Vera Chinese, Deborah S. Morris, Ted Phillips and Dandan Zou