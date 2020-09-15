TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Evening
SEARCH
55° Good Evening
Long IslandPolitics

Village elections: See latest results

Voters sign in to vote in the auditorium

Voters sign in to vote in the auditorium art St. Killian's Church in Farmingdale on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Credit: James Carbone

By Newsday staff carl.macgowan@newsday.com
Print

Elections that normally take place in March and June were pushed back to Sept. 15 this year when Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo issued an executive order delaying village votes because of the coronavirus pandemic.  

Here are synopses of contested races in 19 villages. Results will be updated throughout the night:

ATLANTIC BEACH

BELLE TERRE

EAST HAMPTON

FARMINGDALE

FLOWER HILL

GREAT NECK PLAZA

HEWLETT HARBOR

LAWRENCE

MANORHAVEN

MASSAPEQUA PARK

MUNSEY PARK

NORTH HAVEN

NORTHPORT

PATCHOGUE

ROCKVILLE CENTRE

SALTAIRE

SOUTH FLORAL PARK

SOUTHAMPTON

VALLEY STREAM

Latest Long Island News

Police investigate a fatal crash on the eastbound 4 killed, 2 hurt in wrong-way crash on Southern State, police say
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran. Curran proposes $3.3B budget for 2021
In Port Washington, a student at Paul D. Schools close in two Nassau districts, as more COVID-19 cases emerge
Maverick Stow last Thursday. William Floyd senior who defied hybrid plan suspended for school year
NYPD Third Platoon officers at the 75th Precinct NYPD officers retiring in large numbers, officials say
Michael Saudo, who died in a February 2019 Family of victim in fatal drunken driving case speaks at sentencing
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search